Northern Dynasty: Isabel Satra Joins Board of Directors

(NewsDirect)
Highlights
Â· New drill assay results from the Cortadera copper-gold resource in Chile confirm significant mineralisation outside of the current Cuerpo 1 mineralised envelope increasing the potential for future Mineral Resource expansion
Â· Standout results include:
o 270m grading 0.5% CuEq* (0.4% Copper (Cu), 0.1g/t Gold (Au)) from surface ( CRP0202D )
including 114m grading 0.7% CuEq (0.6% Cu, 0.1g/t Au) from 70m depth,
o 84m grading 0.4% CuEq (0.4% Cu) from 336m depth downhole ( CORMET001 )
including 26m grading 0.6% CuEq (0.6% Cu, 0.1g/t Au) from 374m depth.
Â· Results pending for three additional drill holes (including CRP0201D) that are testing the depth potential of copper-gold mineralization below Cuerpo 1
Â· Completion of first-pass drill programme across new AMSA landholding , results pending for fifteen reverse circulation drill holes
Â· Compilation of results and planning underway for second-pass drill programme on new AMSA landholding expected to commence in the coming weeks
* Copper Equivalent (CuEq) reported for the drillhole intersections were calculated using the following formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% Ã— Cu price 1% per tonne Ã— Cu_recovery) + (Mo ppm Ã— Mo price per g/t Ã— Mo_recovery) + (Au ppm Ã— Au price per g/t Ã— Au_recovery) + (Ag ppm Ã— Ag price per g/t Ã— Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne Ã— Cu_recovery). The Metal Prices applied in the calculation were: Cu=3.00 USD/lb, Au=1,700 USD/oz, Mo=14 USD/lb, and Ag=20 USD/oz. The entirety of the intersection is assumed as fresh. The recovery and copper equivalent formula for Cortadera â€“ Recoveries of 83% Cu, 56% Au, 83% Mo and 37% Ag. CuEq (%) = Cu(%) + 0.56 x Au(g/t) + 0.00046 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0043 x Ag(g/t)
Hot Chili Limited (ASX: HCH) (TSXV:HCH) (OTCQX: HHLKF) ("Hot Chili" or "Company") is pleased to announce encouraging drill results that confirm the potential for further resource growth at the Cortadera copper-gold resource, the centrepiece of the Company's low-altitude, Costa Fuego copper-gold project in Chile.
Cortadera's Mineral Resource comprises three porphyry centres, which extend from surface over a strike extent of 2.3km. Cortadera's two eastern porphyries have been defined to vertical depths up to 1.3km, however, drilling across the western-most porphyry (Cuerpo 1) had previously not intersected higher grade mineralisation (+0.3% CuEq) below 220m depth prior to 2023's drill programme.
New drill results now confirm that higher grade mineralisation (+0.3% CuEq) extends and remains open at depth below Cuerpo 1 ahead of a planned Mineral Resource update for the second half of 2023.
New Results Confirm Extension to Mineralisation at Cuerpo 1
In 2022, the Company recorded an end-of-hole drill result (CORMET001, 6m grading 0.6% Cu from 354m depth) from a development study geotechnical drill hole (see Announcement released 29 th April 2022) located below the Mineral Resource envelope for Cuerpo 1.
Over the past two months, the Company has extended diamond drill hole CORMET001, and completed a further five drill holes below Cuerpo 1. Initial assay results confirm a significant extension to mineralisation below the current Mineral Resource, intersecting mineralised porphyry (early- and intra-mineral) up to 300m below the Indicated Mineral Resource for Cuerpo 1.
Complete results have been received for three of six holes completed, and only partial results for two diamond holes (CRP0201D and CRP0202D) and one reverse circulation RC hole (CRP0203). Significant intersections recorded to date include:
Â· 270m grading 0.5% CuEq (0.4% Cu, 0.1g/t Au) from surface ( CRP0202D 1 )
including 114m grading 0.7% CuEq (0.6% Cu, 0.1g/t Au) from 70m depth,
or including 60m grading 0.9% CuEq (0.8% Cu, 0.1g/t Au) from 110m depth
Â· 54m grading 0.5% CuEq (0.4% Cu, 0.1g/t Au, 55ppm Mo) from surface ( CRP0201D 1 )
Â· 84m grading 0.4% CuEq (0.4% Cu) from 336m ( CORMET001 2 )
including 26m grading 0.6% CuEq (0.6% Cu, 0.1g/t Au) from 374m depth.
Â· 256m grading 0.3% CuEq (0.3% Cu) from 192m depth (CRP0200D)
including 36m grading 0.5% CuEq (0.5% Cu, 0.1g/t Au) from 210m depth,
and including 74m grading 0.4% CuEq (0.4% Cu) from 374m depth
1 Partial result reported, currently awaiting assays for remaining intervals.
2 Note that this intersection includes an interval from 336m to 350m previously reported in April 2022.
The Company looks forward to the return of the remaining drillholes from this program in the coming weeks.
First-Pass Drilling Completed Across Western Cortadera (AMSA Landholding)
A first-pass drill programme, comprising sixteen RC drill holes for 4,116m, is complete across three porphyry targets within the recently secured AMSA landholding (see announcement dated 13 th January 2023). These holes are located along the western extent of the Cortadera copper-gold Mineral Resource and results for fifteen of the sixteen holes are pending.
Drilling was primarily shallow (less than 300m depth) and focussed on defining the extent of Cortadera's fourth porphyry (Cuerpo 4).
The Company confirmed significant copper mineralization associated with Cuerpo 4 in February with first results from diamond hole LCD001 (see announcement dated 23 rd February 2023), which recorded 120m grading 0.5% CuEq* (0.4% Cu, 0.2g/t Au from 22m depth down-hole to end of hole. Importantly, this wide intersection also included 38m grading 1.0% CuEq* (0.8% Cu, 0.4g/t Au) from 22m depth, or 18m grading 1.3% CuEq* (1.0% Cu, 0.5g/t Au) from 32m depth.
Once all assay results have been received and reviewed, the Company and Antofagasta Minerals (AMSA) will plan a second-pass drill programme to follow-up the initial results of this programme as part of the 6,000m drill commitment to the option agreement (see announcement dated 28 th November 2022).
The Company looks forward to receiving further results in the coming weeks.
2 Partial results reported, currently awaiting assays for remaining intervals
Notes:
Significant intercepts are calculated above a nominal cut-off grade of 0.2% Cu. Where appropriate, significant intersections may contain up to 30m down-hole distance of internal dilution (less than 0.2% Cu). Significant intersections are separated where internal dilution is greater than 30m down-hole distance. The selection of 0.2% Cu for significant intersection cut-off grade is aligned with marginal economic cut-off grade for bulk tonnage polymetallic copper deposits of similar grade in Chile and elsewhere in the world.
Down-hole significant intercept widths are estimated to be at or around true-widths of mineralisation.
* Copper Equivalent (CuEq) reported for the drillhole intersections were calculated using the following formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% Ã— Cu price 1% per tonne Ã— Cu_recovery) + (Mo ppm Ã— Mo price per g/t Ã— Mo_recovery) + (Au ppm Ã— Au price per g/t Ã— Au_recovery) + (Ag ppm Ã— Ag price per g/t Ã— Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne Ã— Cu_recovery). The Metal Prices applied in the calculation were: Cu=3.00 USD/lb, Au=1,700 USD/oz, Mo=14 USD/lb, and Ag=20 USD/oz. The entirety of the intersection is assumed as fresh. The recovery and copper equivalent formula for Cortadera is: â€“ Recoveries of 83% Cu, 56% Au, 83% Mo and 37% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.56 x Au(g/t) + 0.00046 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0043 x Ag(g/t).
Â¹Assay results already reported up to 350m in â€˜Cortadera Delivers Another Strong Result' - released 29th April 2022.
Refer to ASX Announcement "Hot Chili Delivers Next Level of Growth" (31st March 2022) for JORC Code Table 1 information related to the Costa Fuego
JORC-compliant Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) by Competent Person Elizabeth Haren, constituting the MREs of Cortadera, Productora and San Antonio (which combine to form Costa Fuego).
* Copper Equivalent (CuEq) reported for the Mineral Resource were calculated using the following formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% Ã— Cu price 1% per tonne Ã— Cu_recovery) + (Mo ppm Ã— Mo price per g/t Ã— Mo_recovery) + (Au ppm Ã— Au price per g/t Ã— Au_recovery) + (Ag ppm Ã— Ag price per g/t Ã— Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne Ã— Cu_recovery).
The Metal Prices applied in the CuEq calculation were: Cu=3.00 USD/lb, Au=1,700 USD/oz, Mo=14 USD/lb, and Ag=20 USD/oz. Metallurgical recovery averages for each deposit consider Indicated + Inferred material and are weighted to combine sulphide flotation and oxide leaching performance. The recovery and copper equivalent formula for each deposit is:
Cortadera and San Antonio â€“ Weighted recoveries of 82% Cu, 55% Au, 82% Mo and 37% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.56 x Au(g/t) + 0.00046 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0043 x Ag(g/t)
Productora â€“ Weighted recoveries of 84% Cu, 47% Au, 47% Mo and 0% Ag (not reported). CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.46 x Au(g/t) + 0.00026 x Mo(ppm)
Costa Fuego â€“ Weighted recoveries of 83% Cu, 53% Au, 69% Mo and 23% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.52 x Au(g/t) + 0.00039 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0027 x Ag(g/t)
** Reported on a 100% Basis - combining Mineral Resource Estimates for the Cortadera, Productora and San Antonio deposits. Figures are rounded, reported to appropriate significant figures, and reported in accordance with the JORC Code, CIM and NI 43-101. Metal rounded to nearest thousand, or if less, to the nearest hundred.
Total Mineral Resource reported at +0.21% CuEq for open pit and +0.30% CuEq for underground.
Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
Refer to ASX Announcement "Hot Chili Delivers Next Level of Growth" (31st March 2022) for JORC Code Table 1 information related to the Costa Fuego
JORC-compliant Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) by Competent Person Elizabeth Haren, constituting the MREs of Cortadera, Productora and San Antonio (which combine to form Costa Fuego).
* Copper Equivalent (CuEq) reported for the Mineral Resource were calculated using the following formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% Ã— Cu price 1% per tonne Ã— Cu_recovery) + (Mo ppm Ã— Mo price per g/t Ã— Mo_recovery) + (Au ppm Ã— Au price per g/t Ã— Au_recovery) + (Ag ppm Ã— Ag price per g/t Ã— Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne Ã— Cu_recovery).
The Metal Prices applied in the CuEq calculation were: Cu=3.00 USD/lb, Au=1,700 USD/oz, Mo=14 USD/lb, and Ag=20 USD/oz. Metallurgical recovery averages for each deposit consider Indicated + Inferred material and are weighted to combine sulphide flotation and oxide leaching performance. The recovery and copper equivalent formula for each deposit is:
Cortadera and San Antonio â€“ Weighted recoveries of 82% Cu, 55% Au, 82% Mo and 37% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.56 x Au(g/t) + 0.00046 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0043 x Ag(g/t)
Productora â€“ Weighted recoveries of 84% Cu, 47% Au, 47% Mo and 0% Ag (not reported). CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.46 x Au(g/t) + 0.00026 x Mo(ppm)
Costa Fuego â€“ Weighted recoveries of 83% Cu, 53% Au, 69% Mo and 23% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.52 x Au(g/t) + 0.00039 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0027 x Ag(g/t)
** Reported on a 100% Basis - combining Mineral Resource Estimates for the Cortadera, Productora and San Antonio deposits. Figures are rounded, reported to appropriate significant figures, and reported in accordance with the JORC Code, CIM and NI 43-101. Metal rounded to nearest thousand, or if less, to the nearest hundred.
Total Mineral Resource reported at +0.21% CuEq for open pit and +0.30% CuEq for underground.
Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.
These Mineral Resource estimates include Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Measured or Indicated Mineral Resource with continued exploration.
Competent Person's Statement - Exploration Results
Exploration information in this Report is based upon work compiled by Mr Christian Easterday, the Managing Director and a full-time employee of Hot Chili Limited whom is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Mr Easterday has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the â€˜Australasian Code of Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' and is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 â€“ Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr Easterday consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.
Competent Person's Statement- Costa Fuego Mineral Resources
The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources for Cortadera, Productora and San Antonio which constitute the combined Costa Fuego Project is based on information compiled by Ms Elizabeth Haren, a Competent Person who is a Member and Chartered Professional of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Ms Haren is a full-time employee of Haren Consulting Pty Ltd and an independent consultant to Hot Chili. Ms Haren has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the â€˜Australasian Code of Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' and is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 â€“ Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Ms Haren consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on her information in the form and context in which it appears. For further information on the Costa Fuego Project, refer to the technical report titled "NI 43-101 Resource Report for the Costa Fuego Copper Project Located in Atacama, Chile", dated May 13, 2022 with an effective date of March 31, 2022, which is available for review on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Hot Chili's issuer profile.
Scientific and Technical Information
The scientific and technical information contained in this document was reviewed and approved by Ms Kirsty Sheerin, a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, Hot Chili's Resource Development Manager and a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 â€“ Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Ms Sheerin has undertaken extensive data verification and is satisfied with the exploration, sampling, security, and QA/QC procedures employed by Hot Chili for Costa Fuego and that their results are sufficient to produce data suitable for the purposes described in the technical report titled "NI 43-101 Resource Report for the Costa Fuego Copper Project Located in Atacama, Chile", dated May 13, 2022 with an effective date of March 31, 2022, as well as for public reporting purposes subsequent to the technical report.
About Hot Chili
Hot Chili Ltd (ASX/TSXV: HCH, OTCQX: HHLKF) aims to build shareholder value through the acquisition, exploration and development of high-quality copper assets in a low elevation and accessible region of northern Chile. With substantial mineral resources already defined, the Company's Costa Fuego Copper Hub is well positioned to benefit from the looming structural shortfall in copper production due to its size, quality and low economic hurdle location with an indicated resource of 2.8Mt Cu, 2.6Moz Au and 67kt of Mo (in 725Mt) and inferred resource of 0.6 Mt Cu, 1.2 Moz Au and 13kt Mo (in 202Mt). Costa Fuego is rated by S&P Global Market Intelligence one of the top 10 "low risk" undeveloped copper projects globally. Hot Chili has materially de-risked the potential future development of Costa Fuego, securing seawater extraction rights, surface rights for mining activities, easement corridors for water and power pipelines, and electrical connection to the national power grid as well as entering into a LOI with the nearby port of Las Losas. Costa Fuego has exceptional ESG credentials due to the abundance of existing infrastructure, amenability of ore processing using seawater, potential to operate Costa Fuego on a 100% renewable power mix, minimal community impact and ability to drive growth in an economically deprived area. Hot Chili's growth trajectory continues with the recent announcement of further consolidation contiguous with the bulk of its resources. This new, low-cost, acquisition contains near surface copper-gold porphyry mineralization intersected in historic drilling that has yet to be followed up. The Company commenced an initial 10,000m drill program in January 2023 to test highly prospective copper-gold porphyry targets along strike of the existing porphyry cluster. Hot Chili recently obtained secondary listings on the TSXV and OTCQX to better align with the exchanges of its global copper peer group. The Company aims to narrow the relative valuation gap with its North American listed peers, particularly as the general market starts to appreciate the medium term structural deficit in copper â€“ the critical commodity â€“ and the copper price required to incentivize new production.
Certain statements contained in this news release, including information as to the future financial or operating performance of Hot Chili and its projects may include statements that are "forwardâ€�looking statements" which may include, amongst other things, statements regarding targets, estimates and assumptions in respect of mineral reserves and mineral resources and anticipated grades and recovery rates, production and prices, recovery costs and results, and capital expenditures and are or may be based on assumptions and estimates related to future technical, economic, market, political, social and other conditions.These forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Hot Chili, are inherently subject to significant technical, business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results reflected in such forwardâ€�looking statements.
Hot Chili disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to any forwardâ€�looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, circumstances or results or otherwise after the date of this news release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, other than as may be required by law. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "indicate", "contemplate", "target", "plan", "intends", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will", "schedule" and similar expressions identify forwardâ€�looking statements.
All forwardâ€�looking statements made in this news release are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements. Investors are cautioned that forwardâ€�looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forwardâ€�looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
Contact Details
Investor Relations
Graham Farrell
+1 416-842-9003
Graham.Farrell@harbor-access.com
Investor Relations
Jonathan Paterson
+1 475-477-9401
Jonathan.Paterson@harbor-access.com
Managing Director
Christian Easterday
admin@hotchili.net.au
Company Website
https://www.hotchili.net.au/investors/
Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.