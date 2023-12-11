Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

Chris Vermeulen: Gold's Next Move After New High, Silver and Uranium in 2024

Top 10 Cobalt Producers by Country

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

When Will Silver Go Up?

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

International Lithium: PEA for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project Outlines Highly Favourable After-Tax NPV of CAD$342.9 million and After-Tax IRR of 44.3% P.A.

Brunswick Exploration Intersects Significant Spodumene Mineralization in Dyke Swarm at Mirage

NORTH ARROW REPORTS RESULTS FROM MACKAY & LDG LITHIUM PROJECTS, NT

Appia Announces Closing of PCH Project Acquisition

Helium Evolution Announces Spudding of Joint Well

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

North Shore Uranium

NSU:CC

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Controlled Thermal Resources

More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Q4 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Copper Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Uranium Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto

Northern Dynasty Announces US$15 Million Convertible Notes Offering and Up To CAD$3.4 Million Private Placement

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") reports it has entered into a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") with an Investor for US$15,000,000 aggregate principal amount convertible notes of the Company (the "Convertible Notes Offering") and plans to complete a non-brokered private placement for aggregate proceeds of up to CAD$3,400,000

Per the terms of the Agreement, Kopernik Global Investors, LLC on behalf of its clients (collectively, the "Investor"), will purchase convertible notes having an aggregate principal amount of US$15,000,000 (the "Notes"). The Notes will have a term of 10 years from the date of issuance and will bear interest at a rate of 2.0% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on December 31 and June 30 of each year, commencing on June 30, 2024. The principal amount of the Notes will be convertible at any time at the option of the Investor at a per share conversion price of US$0.3557, which is equal to a 10% premium to the 5-day volume weighted average price on the NYSE American ("NYSE American"), subject to adjustment in certain circumstances (i.e., including a change of control). The terms of the Notes will require that the Company redeem the note at 150% of the principal amount of the Notes, plus accrued but unpaid interest, at the election of the Investor, in the event that the Company proceeds with an equity financing in the future, subject to customary exclusions for non-financing issuances of its equity securities. In addition, the Notes will include change of control provisions under which (i) the Investor may elect to convert the Notes concurrent with a change of control transaction at the lower of the fixed conversion price and the price per common share implied by the change of control transaction, and (ii) the Company will be required to offer to repurchase the Notes at 101% of the principal amount, plus accrued but unpaid interest, if the Investor does not elect to convert. Timing of closing is subject to both parties satisfying certain closing conditions.

The Company also proposes to issue and sell by non-brokered private placement up to 8,500,000 units of the Company (the "Units"), at a price of CAD$0.40 per Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to CAD$3,400,000 (the "Unit Offering"). Each Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company and one transferable share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") for a period of two years from the date of issue at a price of CAD$0.45 per Warrant Share. The Warrants will be subject to accelerated expiry upon 30 calendar days' notice from the Company in the event the Company's common shares trade for 20 consecutive trading days any time after four months from Closing at a volume weighted average price of at least CAD$0.90 on either the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") or the NYSE American. The Units are proposed to be sold and issued under the Unit Offering pursuant to exemptions from prospectus requirements and other similar requirements under applicable securities laws. The Units will be subject to resale restrictions under applicable securities laws in Canada and the United States.

The closing of the Convertible Notes Offering and the Unit Offering are subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals including, without limitation, the approval of the TSX and the NYSE American. Closing of the Convertible Notes Offering is not conditional upon the closing of the Unit Offering and closing of the Unit Offering is not conditional on the closing of the Convertible Notes Offering. The net proceeds of the Convertible Notes Offering and the Unit Offering are expected to be used by the Company to fund the ongoing permitting process of the Pebble Project and for general corporate purposes including working capital.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor will there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Northern Dynasty is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, Canada. Northern Dynasty's principal asset, owned through its wholly owned Alaska-based U.S. subsidiary, Pebble Limited Partnership, is a 100% interest in a contiguous block of 1,840 mineral claims in Southwest Alaska, including the Pebble deposit, located 200 miles from Anchorage and 125 miles from Bristol Bay. The Pebble Partnership is the proponent of the Pebble Project.

For further details on Northern Dynasty and the Pebble Project, please visit the Company's website at www.northerndynastyminerals.com or contact Investor services at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1- 800-667-2114. Review public filings, which include forward looking information cautionary language and risk factor disclosure regarding the Company and the Pebble Project in Canada at www.sedarplus.ca and in the United States at www.sec.gov.

Ronald W. Thiessen
President & CEO

U.S. Media Contact:
Dan Gagnier, Gagnier Communications (646) 569-5897

Forward Looking Information and other Cautionary Factors

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and under applicable provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, which address permitting, development and production for the Pebble Project are forward-looking statements. These include statements regarding: (i) the execution of definitive agreements in connection with the purchase by the Investor of the Notes and the satisfaction of the conditions precedent to closing of the Convertible Notes Offering, (ii) the completion of the Unit Offering; (iii) the use of proceeds of each of the Convertible Notes Offering and the Unit Offering; (iv) the ability of the Pebble Project to ultimately secure all required federal and state permits; (v) if permitting is ultimately secured, the ability to demonstrate that the Pebble Project is commercially viable; (vi) the ability of the Company and/or the State of Alaska to successfully challenge the EPA's Final Determination process under the Clean Water Act; and (vii) the ability of the Company to secure the significant additional financing, including the Convertible Notes Offering and the Unit Offering, to fund these objectives as well as ultimately funding mine construction, for which financing may not be available to NDM on acceptable terms or on any terms at all.

Although NDM believes the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements should not be in any way be construed as guarantees that the Pebble Project will secure all required government and environmental permits, regarding the ability of NDM to develop the Pebble Projects in light of the EPA's Final Determination or regarding NDM's ability to secure significant additional financing, including the completion of the Convertible Notes Offering and the Unit Offering.

Assumptions used by NDM to develop forward-looking statements include the following assumptions: (i) the Pebble Project will ultimately obtain all required environmental and other permits and all land use and other licenses; (ii) any action taken by the EPA in connection with the Final Determination will ultimately not be successful in restricting or prohibiting development of the Pebble Project; and (iii) the Company or its subsidiaries will be able to secure significant additional financing, including the completion of the Convertible Notes Offering and the Unit Offering.

NDM is also subject to the specific risks inherent in the mining business as well as general economic and business conditions. Investors should also consider the risk factors identified in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed on SEDAR plus and included in the Company's annual report on Form 40-F filed by the Company with the SEC on EDGAR, and the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2022, and nine months ended September 30, 2023, each as filed on SEDAR plus and EDGAR, for a discussion of the risks that may impact our forward-looking statements.

The National Environment Policy Act Environmental Impact Statement process requires a comprehensive "alternatives assessment" be undertaken to consider a broad range of development alternatives, the final project design and operating parameters for the Pebble Project and associated infrastructure may vary significantly from that currently contemplated. As a result, the Company will continue to consider various development options and no final project design has been selected at this time.

For more information on the Company, Investors should review the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and its home jurisdiction filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE:Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Northern Dynasty MineralsNDM:CCTSX:NDMBase Metals Investing
NDM:CC
The Conversation (0)

Northern Dynasty Issues Correction

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM);(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty") reports that in a Crux Investor interview dated September 19, 2023, Northern Dynasty CEO Ron Thiessen discussed the level of engineering conducted over the past two decades on the Pebble Project and may have left the impression that the level of study is at a higher level than that currently defined by its September 18, 2023 Preliminary Economic Assessment Technical Report. These statements about the Pebble project may be potentially misleading. Northern Dynasty re-affirms that the September 18, 2023 report properly reflects the level of study and retracts the pertinent statements made in the September 19, 2023 interview. Investors should not rely upon these statements. Further, the September 18, 2023 Technical Report includes the use of inferred mineral resources that are considered too geologically speculative to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Northern Dynasty Receives Initial Advance under Second Tranche of Amended Royalty Agreement

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM);(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") reports it has received an initial $2 million royalty investment under the second tranche investment of the Company's royalty agreement dated July 26, 2022 (the "Royalty Agreement'). The Company and the royalty investor ("the Royalty Holder") have also agreed to amend the terms of the Royalty Agreement ("the Amendment") in order to increase flexibility of payment installments and to extend the original July 25, 2024 expiration date. All currency figures are U.S. dollars

Under the Revised Agreement, the Royalty Holder receives the right to fund the second $12 million tranche in six equal installments of $2 million each ("Additional Payment Installment"), with the right to receive approximately 0.33% of the payable gold production and 1% of the payable silver production from the Pebble Project per Additional Payment Installment made (representing 1/6 of the aggregate royalty under the second tranche). The Company received the first $2 million upon execution of the Amendment.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Northern Dynasty: Timeline Updates for U.S. Army Corps to Comment on Future Plans and U.S. Supreme Court Review of Alaska Case

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") reports that its 100%-owned U.S.-based subsidiary Pebble Limited Partnership ("Pebble Partnership" or "PLP") has been informed that the Alaska District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers ("USACE") was granted a fifth extension of the deadline to communicate the plan on how the District plans to move forward with its reconsideration of the administrative record after remand. The Division Commander approved the request for the 60-day extension and the revised deadline is now November 27, 2023

As reported by the Company on May 1, 2023, in a news release entitled "US Army Corps Remand highlights serious flaws in the permitting decision", the USACE Pacific Ocean Division had given the Alaska District 45 days to review the appeal decision and notify the parties how it plans to proceed in light of the EPA's Final Determination. The original deadline expired on Friday, June 9, 2023, with subsequent extensions to June 23, June 29, July 28, and September 26, 2023 prior to this most recent extension. The news release is available at the following link: https://northerndynastyminerals.com/news/news-releases/2023/northern-dynasty-u.s-army-corps-remand-highlights-serious-flaws-in-the-permitting-decision/.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Northern Dynasty: Re-filing of Independent Technical Report Update and Preliminary Economic Assessment to Correct Typographical Errors and Formatting

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") announces it has re-filed the independent technical report entitled Pebble Project, NI 43-101 Technical Report Update and Preliminary Economic Assessment, Alaska, United States of America, effective date August 21, 2023 ("2023 PEA") at www.sedarplus.ca. The amended version of the report corrects some typographical and formatting errors, which results in the correction andor replacement of certain figures and tables

The report will also be available via the homepage on the Company website at www.northerndynastyminerals.com.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Northern Dynasty: CEO Provides Open Letter on Recent Events

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM); (NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") announces publication of a September 2023 CEO Open Letter. The CEO Open Letter to Shareholders provides additional information and context to recent events, developments and initiatives related to the Pebble Project

The full text of the Open Letter is available on the Company's website at: https://northerndynastyminerals.com/investors/ceo-message/

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Announces Fully Subscribed $1.2m Private Placement

Pampa Metals Announces Fully Subscribed $1.2m Private Placement

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE: FIR)(OTCQB:PMMCF) is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement (the "Placement") of 7,500,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.16 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,200,000. Each Unit will consist of one fully paid common share and a half purchase warrant. Each whole warrant (a "Warrant") shall entitle the holder to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.30 for a period of 3 years after the closing of the Placement

Proceeds will fund the previously announced Phase 1 ~2,500m follow-up diamond drill program at the newly acquired Piuquenes Project. Scheduled to commence in January 2024, with preparatory works already underway, the program is expected to be completed in 3 months, with assay results expected progressively from March, and to be followed by a Phase 2 program beginning in November.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon Gold Files Drill Permit, Great Burnt Copper Project Adjacent to Benton in Central Newfoundland

Falcon Gold Files Drill Permit, Great Burnt Copper Project Adjacent to Benton in Central Newfoundland

Falcon Gold Corp. (FG:TSX-V)(3FA:GR)(FGLDF:OTCQB); ("Falcon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the company has filed a drill permit application to conduct diamond drilling at it's Great Burnt Copper Project in central Newfoundland. Drilling is currently scheduled for Q1 2024, and is planned to test up to 10 geophysical anomalies with a maximum of 1100 meters of drilling

Falcon holds 2,275 hectares in the Great Burnt Camp, with licenses located north of, and contiguous to the Benton-Spruce Ridge Great Burnt Copper-Gold joint venture (see Figure 1). Benton Resources Inc. recently optioned the Great Burnt Copper Gold Project from Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. In an agreement that allows Benton to earn a 70% interest in the property (press release dated August 17, 2023). The Benton-Spruce Ridge property is host to the Great Burnt Copper Zone, a deposit with an indicated resource of 381,300 tonnes at 2.68% Cu and inferred resources of 663,100 tonnes at 2.10% Cu. (https://www.spruceridgeresources.com/great-burnt.php). Recent drilling by Benton Resources Inc. over the Great Burnt Copper Deposit reported drill results that returned 7.20% Cu, 7.12 g/t Ag and 0.05% Co over 12.30 meters (press release dated December 5, 2023). Previous drilling in 2020 by Spruce Ridge Resources reported 8.06% Cu over 27.2m (TSXV: SHL press release dated March 18, 2021). The Great Burnt greenstone belt is prospective for copper and gold, and further hosts the South Pond A and South Pond B copper-gold zones, and the End Zone copper prospect along a 14 km mineralized corridor. The mineralized corridor occurs along a conductive trend that continues into Falcon's Great Burnt Copper Property (see Figure 2).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Metals Announces the Geophysics Results from Phase 1 of its Exploration Plan at the Texas Springs Nevada Lithium Project

Grid Battery Metals Announces the Geophysics Results from Phase 1 of its Exploration Plan at the Texas Springs Nevada Lithium Project

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - December 8, 2023- Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid Battery") ( TSXV:CELL ) ( OTC:EVKRF ) ( FRA:NMK2 ) announces the completed geophysics results from the first phase of its fall exploration program at its Texas Springs Property near Elko Nevada.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Mineral Announces Closing of First Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement

Noble Mineral Announces Closing of First Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSX-V:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to announce the closing of the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement "). (Please see Noble's news release of November 24, 2023.)  At this first tranche closing, Noble raised gross proceeds of $112,500 (before fees and expenses) through the issuance of 1,500,000 flow-through common share units (" FT Units ") priced at $0.075 per unit. Each FT Unit is comprised of one common share issued as a "flow-through share" as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) and designated as a flow-through common share (" FT Share "), and one-half non-flow-through common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant issued pursuant to the FT Units will be exercisable for two years for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.125 per share. Noble may close subsequent tranches of the Private Placement

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Mobilizes Follow-Up Diamond Drill Testing of the Piuquenes Porphyry Copper-Gold Project

Pampa Metals Mobilizes Follow-Up Diamond Drill Testing of the Piuquenes Porphyry Copper-Gold Project

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIR)(OTCQB:PMMCF) is pleased to advise that it has formally contracted Eco Minera S.A, an Argentinean drilling company with over 20 years' experience operating in the San Juan province, to complete a ~2,500m diamond drill program designed to test the depth and lateral extension of known mineralization at Piuquenes

Drilling is scheduled to commence in January 2024, with preparatory works already underway, and to be completed in 3 months. Assay results are expected progressively from March.

Keep reading...Show less
Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, held December 4 th 5 th and 6 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/46QuklX

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Nevada Sunrise Produces 3-D Model for the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Heliostar Announces Successful Closing of $5.2M Warrant Incentive Program

On the Road to Canadian Lithium Production - Maiden Mineral Resource

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Nevada Sunrise Produces 3-D Model for the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Gold Investing

Heliostar Announces Successful Closing of $5.2M Warrant Incentive Program

Gold Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Vanstar Rises on IAMGOLD Acquisition News

Lithium Investing

On the Road to Canadian Lithium Production - Maiden Mineral Resource

Vanadium Investing

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL) – Trading Halt

Oil and Gas Investing

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

rare earth investing

DY6 Stakes Highly Prospective REE Carbonatite Project in Malawi

×