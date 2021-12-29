Precious Metals Investing News
Barrick Gold Corporation Barrick's North Mara mine today announced that it had achieved its commitment to bring the operation's tailings storage facility's pond back within its permitted design capacity by the end of this year. Barrick made the commitment to the Tanzanian government when it took over control of the mine in September 2019, at a time when the country's National Environment Management Council

 Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) (TSX:ABX) Barrick's North Mara mine today announced that it had achieved its commitment to bring the operation's tailings storage facility's (TSF) pond back within its permitted design capacity by the end of this year.

Barrick made the commitment to the Tanzanian government when it took over control of the mine in September 2019, at a time when the country's National Environment Management Council (NEMC) had closed down the TSF, then holding significantly more water than it should.

The company's chief operating officer for Africa and the Middle East, Willem Jacobs, described the achievement of the target as a huge milestone for North Mara and its team, who had made a herculean effort to bring the badly neglected TSF into line with international best practice as well as Barrick's own tailings management standards.

Barrick spent over $65 million on the project, increasing the water treatment plant's capacity 16-fold from 2.5 million litres per day to 40 million litres per day. The addition of a brine treatment plant has reduced the volume of salts in the effluent water, enabling it to be stored safely. North Mara will continue to monitor the TSF's performance and will engage regularly with the relevant authorities to ensure that its high standards are maintained. This includes the analysis of drinking water wells and surface water sources surrounding the mine.

"When we took over the old Acacia assets in Tanzania, we formed a partnership with the government to oversee these mines. The real benefits of this partnership included the swift resumption of operations at North Mara and the revitalization of the moribund Bulyanhulu, now both valuable members of the Barrick portfolio. This latest development is further proof of our partnership philosophy's capacity to deliver real benefits and our commitment to caring for the welfare and environment of our host communities," Jacobs said.

Barrick Enquiries

Investor and media relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, projects, plans, or future financial or operating performance, constitutes "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "commitment", "enable", "target", "will", "continue", "ensure", "capacity" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, with respect to the management of the North Mara TSF in line with international best practice and Barrick's standards, including ongoing monitoring and engagement with the Tanzanian authorities, and the anticipated benefits from Barrick's partnership philosophy in Tanzania including caring for the welfare and environment of Barrick's host communities.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions including material estimates and assumptions related to the factors set forth below that, while considered reasonable by the Company as at the date of this press release in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and/ or changes in the administration of laws, policies and practices, expropriation or nationalization of property and political or economic developments in Tanzania; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities, including tailings dam and storage facilities failures, and disruptions in the maintenance or provision of required infrastructure; increased costs and physical risks, including extreme weather events and resource shortages, related to climate change; damage to the Company's reputation due to the actual or perceived occurrence of any number of events, including negative publicity with respect to the Company's dealings with community groups, whether true or not; risks associated with new diseases, epidemics and pandemics, including the effects and potential effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic; litigation and legal and administrative proceedings; employee relations including loss of key employees; and availability and increased costs associated with mining inputs and labor. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and gold bullion, copper cathode or gold or copper concentrate losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks).

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Specific reference is made to the most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the SEC and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements and the risks that may affect Barrick's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Barrick disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.


Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

Keep reading... Show less
TSXV:BGF

Beauce Gold: Placer to Hard Rock Gold Exploration in Southern Quebec

Beauce Gold Fields Inc. (TSXV:BGF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Beauce Gold is a gold exploration company focused on placer and hard rock exploration in the Beauce region of southern Quebec. Beauce is using a model similar to that used in the Klondike and Cariboo gold districts with the hopes that the model will allow the company to trace the placer gold back to its source, sparking a new gold rush. The Beauce region was home to Canada’s first gold rush in 1860, which was host to the largest historical placer gold deposit in the eastern half of North America.

Keep reading... Show less
TSXV:AHM.H

Antler Hill: Gold and Copper Exploration in Argentina’s San Juan Province

Antler Hill Mining (TSXV:AHM.H) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Antler Hill is a junior exploration company in the process of acquiring two properties in San Juan Province, Argentina. The country is viewed as a mining-friendly jurisdiction thanks to the federal government’s clear support of the mining industry through pro-mining tax incentives. The Amiches goldsilver project is located in the El Indio gold belt approximately 100 kilometers south of Barrick Gold’s (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) Veladero mine. Amiches remains predominantly unexplored with small trenching and sampling projects previously conducted on the property. In 2018 Antler Hill collected grab samples that graded 15 g/t gold and 190 g/t silver as well as 3.3 g/t gold and 70 g/t silver.

Keep reading... Show less
Endurance Expands the Eagle Zone with 8.62 GPT Gold over 24.4 Metres

Endurance Expands the Eagle Zone with 8.62 GPT Gold over 24.4 Metres

Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (the "Company") is pleased to report further encouraging assay results from its 2021 diamond drilling program at the Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in southern British Columbia. The road accessible property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

Assay results have been received for three (3) additional diamond drill holes completed at the Eagle Zone. The maiden diamond drilling program at the Eagle Zone continues to report near-surface high-grade gold intervals that confirm the zone is open to expansion. Highlights include:

Keep reading... Show less
Collective Mining Reviews 2021 Achievements and Announces Plans for 2022

Collective Mining Reviews 2021 Achievements and Announces Plans for 2022

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) ("Collective" or the "Company") is pleased to review its accomplishments of 2021 and outline its business plan for 2022 for its Guayabales and San Antonio projects. The properties are located in Caldas Colombia and the Company has the right to earn 100% unencumbered interests in both projects.

2021 Highlights

Keep reading... Show less
Gold79 Announces Agreement for Investor Awareness Campaign with INN

Gold79 Announces Agreement for Investor Awareness Campaign with INN

Gold79 Mines Ltd. (TSXV: AUU) (OTCQB: AUSVF) ("Gold79" or the "Company") announces that it has retained Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN") to provide investor relations services for the Company in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. Under the terms of the contract for this advertising and investor awareness campaign INN will provide various digital media advertising and related services to increase public awareness of the Company.

Derek Macpherson, President and CEO, stated, "We look forward to working with INN to increase market awareness of Gold79. With active exploration programs continuing at our Gold Chain, Arizona project and with drill permitting nearing completion at our Jefferson Canyon, Nevada project we anticipate an exciting year ahead for Gold79."

Keep reading... Show less
Challenger Exploration

Drilling Significantly Extends the High-Grade Magnata Fault Mineralisation Along Strike and at Depth

Challenger Exploration (ASX: CEL) (“CEL” the “Company”)”) is pleased to announce results from the Company's flagship Hualilan Gold Project in San Juan, Argentina. The results are from a series of drill holes designed to test for extensions of high-grade mineralisation on the Magnata Fault at depth and along strike. The program was successful, with all 18 drill holes intersecting mineralisation and the footprint of the high-grade Magnata Fault mineralisation extended significantly.

Keep reading... Show less
gold and silver coins

VIDEO — Gwen Preston, Peter Krauth: Watch These Gold and Silver Price Drivers in 2022

Gwen Preston, Peter Krauth: Watch These Gold and Silver Price Drivers in 2022 youtu.be

After a year of relatively little price movement for gold and silver, investors are wondering what threw the precious metals off track, as well as what factors to watch in 2022.

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Gwen Preston of Resource Maven and Peter Krauth of Silver Stock Investor and Gold Resource Investor shared their thoughts on what's to come.

To begin, both experts emphasized that 2021 didn't actually bring poor performances from gold and silver — although there wasn't a repeat of the excitement seen in 2020, the sister metals held their ground.

Keep reading... Show less
Bam Bam closes $3.26-million private placement

Bam Bam closes $3.26-million private placement

VANCOUVER, BC - December 24, 2021- Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR / OTC: NPEZF / FSE: 4NPB) ("Bam Bam" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed an over-subscribed non-brokered private placement financing for total gross proceeds of $3,262,099.75 (the "Placement").

Keep reading... Show less

