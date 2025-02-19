Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

North Bay Resources Announces Production of 8.5 Ounces Per Ton Gold Concentrate, Bishop Gold Mill, California

North Bay Resources Announces Production of 8.5 Ounces Per Ton Gold Concentrate, Bishop Gold Mill, California

North Bay Resources Inc. (the " Company " or " North Bay ") (OTC: NBRI) is pleased to announce production of concentrate grading 8.52 ounces per ton gold. The concentrate was produced utilizing the gravity circuit at the Company's Bishop Gold Mill with ore from its Fran Gold Project. The results are in-line with recent metallurgical studies that produced 8.54 ounces per ton gold concentrate utilizing gravity separation ( see Press Release dated December 16, 2024 ). The Company continues to process ore and optimize the mill in coordination with its refinery partner.

Multi-element analyses and fire assay with gravity finish were conducted by ALS Geochemistry Reno, Nevada, utilizing ALS Analytical Procedure ME-ICP41 and Au-GRA22.

Fran Gold Project

The Property is 34,360 acres and is located 20 miles from Centerra Gold's 60,000 ton per day Mt. Milligan Copper, Gold Mine (299Mt @ 0.22% Cu, .45 g/t Au). To date there has been in excess of 50,000 feet of diamond drilling in 104 holes at Fran, primarily at the Bullion Alley Zone. A gold deposit, 3700 feet in length, with width of up to 120 feet, and depth of over 700 feet has been delineated. The deposit contains 3 to 4 well defined parallel gold veins grading up to 2.6 troy ounces of gold per ton as well as wide sections of low and mid-grade gold in veins and disseminated in veinlets throughout the deposit. Surface trenching has identified a near surface sub-zone where the gold bearing veins swell and are accessible from surface. In addition, samples have assayed up to 1.68% copper and 5.1 troy ounces per ton silver. There is property wide potential for additional discoveries of gold and copper with numerous showings outside of the Bullion Alley Zone. There is approximately 5,000 tons of surface material available for shipment.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

North Bay ResourceS INC.

Jared Lazerson
CEO

info@northbay-resources.com

northbay-resources.com

X: @NorthBayRes

YouTube: North Bay Resources - YouTube

Facebook: North Bay Resources Inc | Facebook

LinkedIn: North Bay Resources Inc | LinkedIn

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

North Bay ResourceNBRIOTC: NBRIGold Investing
×