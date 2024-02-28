Norfolk Projects Updates

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2024)

NVIDIA Stock Earnings: What You Need to Know

Lithium Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Lithium in 2024

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

Trending Press Releases

Blue Sky Uranium Announces a Positive New Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Deposit, Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Definitive Feasibility Study Confirms Strong Financial Returns, Rapid Payback for Waroona Renewable Energy Project

Nuclear Fuels Intersects .233% U3O8 in initial drilling at Spur zone Kaycee Project, Wyoming

World Copper Arranges $4.0 Million Financing

Freegold Intersects 1.4 m grading 34.4 g/t Au and 2.3 metres grading 20 g/t Au in Saddle Zone Drilling and Completes Acquisition of the Tolovana Claims

Energy Fuels Announces 2023 Results: Record Net Income and Earnings per Share, Uranium Production Ramp-Up, and Near-Term Production of Separated Rare Earth Elements

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

NorthStar Gaming Holdings

BET:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Energy Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Norfolk Metals

Norfolk Projects Updates

Norfolk Metals Ltd (ASX:NFL) (Norfolk or the Company) initiated a soil program at the Roger River Project (Tasmania) to obtain a better understanding of the copper and gold mineralisation to guide the next exploration phase and potential drilling.

  • Roger River Project (Tasmania) soil study complete with successful reanalysis of historical samples
  • Norfolk awarded permit EL6948 expanding both Orroroo and Johnburgh Projects (South Australia) further west
  • Norfolk commences review of complimentary projects to the South Australian uranium project suite, amongst other projects elsewhere
  • Strong cash position at A$3.49m December 2023 quarter

Figure 1: Soil study showing new and historical sample locations

Roger River (Tasmania) Update

The program focus was to provide a lateral vector or a possible surface trend or strike to the native copper (Cu) mineralization intersected in hole 22RRD-001 at Anomaly 2 (A2). The soil program consisted of new surface samples and the re-analyses of selected historical samples (not previously sampled for Cu) being submitted for Cu (multi-elements) analysis.

Figure 2: Roger River Project Location

New surface samples were collected on a 200 x 100m grid around A2 with a total of 98 samples collected covering an area of approximately 1.2km x 1.5km over the interpreted splay from the Roger River Fault. The results revealed a maximum of 11 ppb for gold (Au), 221 ppm for copper (Cu) and 35 ppm for arsenic (As). Gridding and plotting of both gold and arsenic results revealed linear anomalies that are coincident with the interpreted main structures (splays) considered as potential conduits for the mineralizing fluids in the Roger River epithermal system (Figure 1).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Norfolk Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:nflgold investingnorfolk metals limiteduranium investingGold Investing
The Conversation (0)
Brightstar Resources

Mining Completed at Selkirk, Toll-Treatment of Ore Processing at Gwalia Gold Mine Imminent

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce that open pit mining activities have safely and successfully concluded at the Selkirk Mining JV located near Menzies, conducted by Brightstar’s joint venture partner, BML Ventures Pty Ltd (BML Ventures).

Keep reading...Show less
Magnetic Resources

Deep Intersections Continue Over the Length of the Lady Julie North 4 Deposit

Magnetic Resources NL (Magnetic or the Company) is pleased to announce, after a significant intersection of 16m at 4.51g/t from 411m, which was a very large 200m step out below the current resource (Figure 4) six deeper holes were drilled to ascertain the depth continuity in other parts of the LJN4 Deposit. Some compelling intersections are outlined below.

Keep reading...Show less

AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES PURCHASE OF COMMON SHARES OF PRISM RESOURCES INC.

Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") announced today that it has acquired 5,750,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of Prism Resources Inc. ("Prism") from Trevali Mining Corporation at a price of approximately C$0.0174 per Common Share for total consideration of C$100,000 (the "Transaction"), pursuant to a share purchase agreement dated February 13, 2024 (the "Share Purchase Agreement") between Agnico Eagle and FTI Consulting Canada Inc., in its capacity as court-appointed monitor of Prism.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Inc

iMetal Resources Confirms Effective Date for Share Consolidation

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSX.V: IMR) (OTCQB: IMRFF) (FRANKFURT: A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") announces that effective at the close of business on February 29, 2024 it will consolidate its common share capital on a ten-for-one basis (the "Consolidation"). Effective at the opening of markets on March 1, 2024 the common shares of the Company will commence trading on a post-Consolidation basis under the existing ticker symbol "IMR".

The Consolidation is intended to make the capital structure of the Company more attractive to potential financing opportunities. The Company currently has 56,080,063 common shares outstanding and following completion of the Consolidation it is expected that the Company will have approximately 5,608,006 shares outstanding.

Keep reading...Show less
Impact Minerals

Breakthrough Alternative High Purity Alumina (HPA) Metallurgy Route Revealed at the Lake Hope Project, WA

A new proprietary metallurgical process has been identified for producing high-value High Purity Alumina (HPA) from the lake clays at Impact Minerals Limited’s (ASX:IPT) Lake Hope project, located 500 km east of Perth in Western Australia (Figure 1). Impact can earn an 80% interest in Playa One Pty Limited, which owns the Lake Hope project, by completing a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) on the project which is in progress (ASX Release March 21st 2023 and November 9th 2023).

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources

Cork Tree Well Diamond Drilling Returns Spectacular Intercept of 27.6m @ 17.8g/t Au

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar) is pleased to announce the second round of priority assay results from the remaining two metallurgical diamond drillholes at Cork Tree Well (CTW) within the Laverton Gold Project (LGP). These two holes were part of a broader 20 hole diamond drilling program1 which has now been successfully completed.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Appendix 4D & Half Year Financial Report to 31 December 2023

Mining Completed at Selkirk, Toll-Treatment of Ore Processing at Gwalia Gold Mine Imminent

Deep Intersections Continue Over the Length of the Lady Julie North 4 Deposit

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Gravity Survey Results Identify High Impact Near Deposit Massive Sulphide Exploration Targets at its Lagoa Salgada VMS Project, in Portugal

Energy Investing

North Shore Uranium Ltd.: Invitation to Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2024 Mining Showcase

Base Metals Investing

Forte Minerals Attends 92nd Annual PDAC

Battery Metals Investing

Visit International Lithium Corp. at PDAC 2024, Booth #2350

Energy Investing

Skyharbour's Partner Company North Shore Uranium Provides Falcon Uranium Property Drill Program Update

Energy Investing

Nuclear Fuels presenting at Red Cloud, Metals Investor Forum Toronto and attending PDAC 2024

Battery Metals Investing

NORTH ARROW ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF EIRA THOMAS AS CHAIR OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

×