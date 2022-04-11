Norden Crown Metals Corp. is pleased to announce results from twelve completed diamond drill holes from two reconnaissance programs during 2021 at its Burfjord copper-gold project . Significant drill results include 30.1m of 0.28% Cu in hole 003, 17.2m of 0.34% Cu in hole 004 and 12m of 1.27% Cu in Hole 011. A list of significant drill intercepts is presented . Drilling at Burfjord was completed on time and under ...

NOCR:CA