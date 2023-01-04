Kangankunde Delivers Outstanding High Grade Rare Earths Assays

NORDEN CROWN RECEIVES NOTICE OF BOLIDEN'S FIRST OPTION ABANDONMENT OF THE BURFJORD AGREEMENT.

Norden Crown Metals Corp. ("Norden Crown" or the "Company") (TSXV: NOCR) has received a first option abandonment notice from Boliden AB ("Boliden") withdrawing from the Burfjord project option agreement.

As per the contract terms, Boliden will leave the project in good standing until the end of the 90 day termination notice period, and will fulfill all contractual obligations as defined by the contract provision.

The Burfjord IOCG project hosts numerous high-grade veins and associated copper-mineralized alteration envelopes approximately 6 kilometres by 4 kilometres in extent.  The large associated alteration footprint and widespread copper mineralization present in historical workings and intersected in Norden's recently reported reconnaissance drilling suggests there is potential to host a large bulk tonnage copper deposit.

Only limited exploration has taken place at Burfjord in the modern era before Norden Crown's recent reconnaissance drill programs. The best historical drill intercept consists of 7 metres @ 3.6% copper 1 and was obtained from the Cedarsgruve (mine) area in the northern portion of the claim block. Previous drilling at the Gamlegruve area by Norden Crown returned compelling results including an intercept of 32 metres averaging 0.56% copper and 0.26 g/t gold (including 3.46 metres of 4.31% copper and 2.22 g/t gold) at shallow depths below a cluster of historical mine workings 2,3 .  Other attractive targets include the F-Gruve target where an intercepts of 36 metres averaging 0.48 % copper was recently reported 3,5 .

2023 Focus

Diamond drilling in 2022 focused on a newly identified, mineralized zone at the F-gruve target. Three target areas, including the Cedarsgruve and Gamlegruve targets are now being prioritized for follow-up drilling to test for continuity and grade to define mineral resources.  Results at the Gamlegruve zone and parallel F-gruve zone in the south-east limb of the Bergmark anticline have returned the most interesting copper mineralized and altered zones this year.

Drilling has delineated a consistently copper and gold mineralized zone from surface to shallow depths, along strike from the F-gruve historical working 4,5 .  Only 140 metres of strike length along an 800-metre mapped trend of vein and breccia hosted copper mineralization has been drill tested this year.  The zone remains untested at depth and the Company has particular interest towards the south, where the Caledonian nappe complex covers the gabbro unit which is host to the copper mineralization.

The 2021 magnetic survey conducted by Norden Crown reveals the presence of the gabbro unit, below the Caledonides, extending south for over 1 kilometre.  Norden Crown continues to review the results from drilling at the F-gruve target and are contemplating plans to further test the extent, thickness, and grade of the mineralized zone with further drilling.

Overview of the Burfjord Project

The Project, located in the Kåfjord Copper Belt near Alta, Norway , is highly prospective for Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and Sediment Hosted Copper mineral deposits which contribute significantly to copper production globally.

Burfjord is comprised of six exploration licenses totaling 5,500 hectares. Within the license area, during the nineteenth century, copper mineralization was mined from over 30 historical mines and prospects developed along the flanks of a prominent 4 x 6-kilometre fold (anticline) consisting of interbedded sedimentary and volcanic rocks. Many of the rocks in the anticline are intensely hydrothermally altered and contain sulphide mineralization.

The high-grade copper gold veins at Burfjord, that were historically mined at cut- off grades of 3-5% copper, are surrounded by envelopes of stockwork veins or disseminations of copper mineralization extending tens to hundreds of metres laterally into the host rocks. Norden Crown believes this mineralization has economic potential and represents an attractive bulk tonnage exploration drilling target. Copper bearing veins in the area are dominated by ferroan carbonate, sodium-rich minerals, and iron-oxide minerals (magnetite and hematite), but also contain the economically important minerals chalcopyrite, bornite and chalcocite in addition to cobalt-rich pyrite as generally coarse-grained (often 0.5 centimetre to multi-centimetre scale) disseminations in the veins.  The sodium-rich (highly saline) styles of alteration and mineralization at Burfjord are also host to elevated levels of rare elements (e.g. Cobalt), which are critical "technology metals" that are important to the emerging green energy and other industries. Discrete zones of cobalt mineralization are also present at Burfjord.

About Norden Crown Metals Corp.

Norden Crown is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of Zinc, Copper, Silver, Gold, and Cobalt deposits in exceptional, historical mining project areas spanning Sweden and Norway.  The Company aims to discover new economic mineral deposits in known mining districts that have seen little or no modern exploration. The Company is led by an experienced management team and technical team, with successful track records in mineral discovery, mining development and financing.

References
  1. Source: NGU Deposit Factsheet, Deposit Area 1943-010, 1997. Norden Crown's property reviews have confirmed the geologic setting and occurrence of mineralization on the Project and considers the historical exploration data to be relevant as reported in public disclosures and government reports.
  2. See news release dated March 20, 2019 .
  3. Intercept reported as seen in drill core. The true width is estimated at 85-100% of the reported interval.
  4. See news release April 11th, 2022 .
  5. See news release December 29, 2022 .
Qualified Person

Daniel MacNeil , P.Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has read and approved all technical and scientific information related to Burfjord contained in   this news release.  Mr. MacNeil is Vice President Exploration for Norden.  Mr. MacNeil has verified the data disclosed in this press release, including the sampling, ‎‎analytical ‎and test data underlying the information.‎  Mr. MacNeil has not verified historical assay information at Burfjord.

On behalf of Norden Crown Metals Corp.

Patricio Varas , Chairman and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward‐looking statements". Forward‐looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to future outlook and anticipated events, such as the successful completion of the exploration program (consisting of diamond drilling, mapping, prospecting, outcrop sampling, airborne magnetic and ground electromagnetic geophysical surveys) and Norden Crown's belief in the economic potential and attractiveness of Burfjord as a bulk tonnage target as discussed herein, the dates the various segments of the exploration program will commence, the duration of various segments of the exploration program, the anticipated timing of the results of the exploration programs described herein and the planned uses of the resulting data. Although Norden Crown believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability of the various contracted entities to complete their duties within the time expected by the Company; inclement weather conditions that may impede, delay or stop all or part of the exploration program; the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic or other pandemics or epidemics; mechanical breakdowns of equipment used in the exploration programs, changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the ability of Norden Crown to obtain the necessary consents required to explore, drill and develop the projects and, if obtained, to obtain such consents in a timely fashion relative to Norden Crown plans and business objectives for the projects; the general ability of Norden Crown to drill test its projects and find mineral resources; if any mineral resources are discovered or acquired, the Company's ability to monetize any such mineral resources; and changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of Norden Crown management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Norden Crown undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Overview

Norden Crown Metals (TSXV:NOCR) is a resource exploration company working towards the discovery of silver, zinc, copper and gold deposits in Sweden and Norway. The company’s focus in Scandinavia is borne out of the region’s stable mineral tenure, low regulatory risk as well as easy and fast permitting. Additionally, countries like Norway, Sweden and Finland have minimal corporate taxes at 27 percent, 22 percent and 20 percent respectively.

Ranked by the Fraser Institute as among the top 10 mining regions globally, Scandinavia has solid infrastructure with six smelters in the region, deep water ports near projects and road and rail systems that provide easy access. Projects in the region are no more than a two-hour drive from any major airport.

Norden Crown Metals has two key projects in Scandinavia — the Burfjord Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) project in Norway and the Gumsberg Volcanogenic Massive Sulfide (VMS) project in Sweden — and is focused on discovering new economic mineral deposits in mining regions that have yet to benefit from modern exploration techniques.

The company’s Burfjord IOCG project, which has six exploration licenses, is located near Kåfjord, Norway. The mineralization at Burfjord is a part of the IOCG deposit clan. Additionally, Burfjord is made up of broad arrays of copper, gold and cobalt-bearing veins and has the potential to host a large copper deposit. Norden Crown commenced the ~3,500 meter diamond drill program at its 100 percent owned Burfjord Project in northern Norway in collaboration with Boliden Mineral AB. The jointly planned diamond drill program ais based on geological, geochemical, and geophysical anomalies identified during the 2020 Summer exploration programs and aims to test the copper-gold grades and continuity of new targets, historical mines, and prospects.

The Gumsberg VMS project and has five exploration licenses in the Bergslagen Mining District in southern Sweden, spanning over 18,000 hectares that contain multiple zones of VMS-style mineralization.

In 2020, Norden Crown obtained an exploration permit and an off road driving permit for the Fredriksson Gruva project in Sweden where the company intersected high grade and significant widths of Broken Hill Type mineralization in all three holes drilled in March 2021.

Norden Crown prides itself on having a strong board and technologically-driven team. With its focus in Scandinavia, Norden Crown has a competitive advantage due to the region’s solid mining infrastructure in Sweden and Norway.

Company Highlights

  • Focused on silver, zinc, copper and gold deposits in Sweden and Norway
  • Scandinavia has a historical background as a mining district with strong infrastructure and smelters, particularly in Sweden
  • Two key projects — the Burfjord IOGC project in Norway and the Gumsberg VMS project in Sweden
    • The Gumsberg VMS is the company’s flagship project and has five prospects: Östra Silvberg, Vallberget, Loberget, Fredriksson Gruvan and Gumsberg West
    • The Burfjord IOCG Project has six exploration licenses with the project’s mineralization a part of the IOCG deposit clan
  • Strong board of directors and technologically-driven team
  • Norden Crown intersected high grade and significant widths of Broken Hill Type mineralization in all three holes drilled at its Fredriksson Gruva Prospect.

Key Projects

The Fredriksson Gruva Prospect

Norden Crown’s current focus project is the 100 percent owned Fredriksson Gruva prospect in Sweden. The company recently announced an exceptional discovery at its 100% owned Fredriksson Gruva prospect (“Fredriksson Gruva”) demonstrated by significant results from the first three holes drilled below historical mine workings. The discovery holes intersected significant mineralized widths ranging from 8.15 to 13.60 metres of precious and base metal, massive and semi-massive sulphide mineralization, within a geological setting unique to mineralization belonging to the Broken Hill Type (“BHT“) clan of silver rich zinc-lead ore deposits.

The objective of the drill program was to demonstrate that mineralization continues beneath the historical mine workings, which extend to 91 metres below surface. The program was also designed to confirm historical silver-zinc-lead grades, thicknesses, and to test the continuity of this mineralization. Holes GUM-20-09 and GUM-20-10 are positioned 30 metres down plunge of the historical underground workings and are spaced 40 metres apart. Hole GUM-20-11 is 30 metres below GUM-20-10 (60 metres below the historical workings).

BHT Ag-Zn-Pb deposits constitute some of the largest and highest-grade ore deposits in the world2 (see Table 4). The namesake deposit, Broken Hill, is located in western New South Wales, Australia, and represents the largest accumulation of Pb, Zn, and Ag on Earth2. BHT deposits constitute a distinctive type of stratiform, sediment hosted lead-zinc mineral deposits. BHT deposits are characterized and distinguished from other silver-zinc-lead deposits by the chemistry of the sediment that host them and that they are usually associated spatially and temporally with volcanism.

The Gumsberg VMS Project

Gumsberg VMS mineralization was first mined in the 13th century through to the early 1900s with more than 30 mines on the property. Although there is a long-lived production history, little modern exploration has been done on the property.

Gumsberg VMS is a highly prospective precious metal-enriched zinc-silver-lead volcanogenic sulfide drill project located in the Bergslagen mining district in between the past-producing Falun and Saxberget nines and active Garpenberg and Zincgruvan mines. With extensive historical mining done on the property from shallow workings, recent exploration has shown there is additional potential for further mining.

The project is located 40 kilometers southwest of Alta, which is a regional airport and is accessible by road while only being 7.5 kilometers from tidewater.

Contained in the Gumsberg VMS Project are five prospects including Östra Silvberg, Vallberget, Loberget, Fredrickssongruvan and Gumsberg West.

The Östra Silvberg prospect is the company’s main focus in the Gumsberg VMS Project, which has exploration potential for silver and gold-enriched base metal mineralization. The prospect also has a deep history as Sweden’s largest silver mine between 1250 and 1590. Additionally, there are only five historic drill holes in the mine, all of which are shallow.

Between 2017 and 2019, Norden Crown Metals conducted drilling programs on the property that confirmed high-grade silver and zinc mineralization with lead located at-depth and peripheral to historical mine workings.

Most recent drill results from the Östra Silvberg in July 2019 returned up to 5.12 percent zinc, 2.27 percent lead and 93 g/t silver over 8.04 meters and additionally suggested that mineralization in the area is more extensive than previously thought.

Also within the Gumsberg VMS project is the Fredriksson Mine, where the company conducted a soil survey in September 2020. Over 110 soil samples were collected at 15 to 25 cm below the organic horizon across three test lines. There was an average sample station spacing of 15 meters and an average line spacing of 100 meters.

The Fredriksson Mine was discovered in 1976 with exploration conducted between then and 1977. Norden staked the Fredriksson Gruva prospect as part of a larger staking acquisition in March 2017.

The Burfjord IOCG Project

Located near Kåfjord, Norway, the company’s Burfjord IOCG Project has six exploration licenses with mineralization identified as part of the Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) deposit clan. Additionally, Burfjord is made up of broad arrays of copper, gold and cobalt-bearing veins and has the potential to host a large copper deposit.

The Burfjord IOCG Project has six exploration licenses with the project’s mineralization a part of the IOCG deposit clan.

Copper mineralization was mined in the Burfjord area during the 19th century. With over 30 historic mines and prospects, Burfjord was developed along the flanks of a prominent 4 by 6-kilometer anticlinal structure comprised of interbedded metasedimentary and metavolcanic rocks.

Located 40 kilometers northwest of regional airport Alta, the project is road-accessible and only 7.5 kilometers from tidewater. It is also 32 kilometers west of the Kåfjord copper mines, the first major industrial enterprise north of the Arctic Circle.

In June 2020, Norden Crown Metals signed an option agreement with Boliden Minerals regarding Norden’s 100-percent-owned Burfjord project. As part of the agreement, Boliden could earn a 51 percent interest in the project by spending US$6,000,000 on exploration and development at Burfjord within four years of the date of the agreement.

The four-year period to exercise the agreement may be extended if exploration and development at Burfjord is delayed by an event of force majeure. If the agreement is exercised, Boliden could earn an additional 29 percent interest in the Burfjord for an aggregate 80 percent interest by solely funding further advancement work through the delivery of a NI 43-101 and PERC (Pan European Reserves & Resources Reporting Committee) compliant feasibility study and solely funding all annual costs to keep the project in good standing.

In August 2020, Norden announced exploration is officially underway at Burfjord in collaboration with Boliden. Exploration will include geological mapping focused on the hydrothermal alteration, lithology and structural controls on gold and copper mineralization. The exploration program will also entail detailed geochemical sampling, as well as geophysics including EM and a property-wide airborne magnetic survey.

Management Team

Patricio Varas—Executive Chairman and CEO

Patricio Varas is a professional geoscientist with over 30 years of experience in exploration, project development and corporate management. Mr. Varas has a vast background working in operating mines, exploration projects, feasibility studies and mine development. Mr. Varas founded and acted as president and CEO of Western Potash Corp, which discovered and developed the world class Milestone Potash deposit in Saskatchewan.

Jeannine Webb, CPA, CGA—CFO

Jeannine Webb has over 25 years of experience in the mineral exploration sector, serving as Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary and Director for private, and junior “small cap” domestic and international public companies. She has a wide range of skills on financial management and regulatory reporting, and currently serves as CFO and Corporate Secretary for private companies and various Canadian venture companies with operations in Canada, the US, and South America. She is a Chartered Professional Accountant of British Columbia.

Daniel MacNeil—VP of Exploration

As a precious and base metals specialist, Daniel MacNeil has over 15 years of experience with continental-scale projection generation to in-mine resource expansion. Mr. MacNeil has worked in a wide range of geological settings in the Americas and Eastern Europe, with his expertise including exploration strategy, target and opportunity identification, district entry strategy, business development and strategic evaluation of geologic terranes among others.

NORDEN CROWN CONTINUES TO INTERSECT COPPER AT BURFJORD JV COPPER-GOLD PROJECT

NORDEN CROWN CONTINUES TO INTERSECT COPPER AT BURFJORD JV COPPER-GOLD PROJECT

Norden Crown Metals Corp. ("Norden Crown" or the "Company") (TSXV: NOCR) provides results for an eighteen diamond drill hole reconnaissance program carried out this past summer, totaling 3,499.40 metres at the Burfjord copper-gold project ("Burfjord" or the "Project").  Significant drill results include 36 metres of 0.48% copper in hole BUR-22-017, which includes a 3.7-metre intercept with a grade of 2.83% Cu.  Significant drill intercepts are shown in Table 1.  Drilling at Burfjord was completed on time and under budget.

The Burfjord IOCG project hosts numerous high-grade veins and associated copper-mineralized alteration envelopes approximately 6 kilometres by 4 kilometres in extent.  The large associated alteration footprint and widespread copper mineralization present in historical workings and intersected in Norden's reconnaissance drilling suggests there is potential to host a large bulk tonnage copper deposit.

NORDEN CROWN COMPLETES SUMMER DRILLING EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT THE BURFJORD COPPER-GOLD PROJECT, NORWAY

NORDEN CROWN COMPLETES SUMMER DRILLING EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT THE BURFJORD COPPER-GOLD PROJECT, NORWAY

Norden Crown Metals Corp. (" Norden Crown " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NOCR) (OTC: NOCRF) ( Frankfurt : 03E) is pleased to announce completion of a 3,499.40 m metre diamond drilling program at its 100% owned Burfjord Copper Project (" Burfjord " or the " Project ") in partnership with Boliden Mineral AB ("Boliden) in northern Norway . The primary objective of the drill program was to evaluate the copper-gold grade and continuity of newly established targets within areas of extensive historical mining and trenching.

Norden Crown intersected previously untested IOCG style copper mineralization, which subsequently became the focus of the drilling program.  Norden Crown is excited to share the assay results in the coming months.

NORDEN CROWN COMMENCES MINIMUM 3,000M DRILL PROGRAM AT THE BURFJORD COPPER-GOLD PROJECT, NORWAY

NORDEN CROWN COMMENCES MINIMUM 3,000M DRILL PROGRAM AT THE BURFJORD COPPER-GOLD PROJECT, NORWAY

Norden Crown Metals Corp. (" Norden Crown " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NOCR) (OTC: NOCRF ( Frankfurt : 03E) has begun an estimated 3,000 to 5,000 metre diamond drilling program at its 100% owned Burfjord Copper Project (" Burfjord " or the " Project ") in northern Norway in partnership with Boliden Mineral AB ("Boliden) in northern Norway.  A variety of anomalous geological, geochemical, and geophysical targets have been identified which have potential to host economic copper-gold mineralization.  The primary objective of the drill program is to evaluate the copper-gold grades and test the continuity of newly established targets within an area of extensive historical mining and trenching. Stratigraphic drill holes are also planned to supplement targeting and expand prospectivity along the axis of the Burfjord anticline.

Norden Crown Completes High Resolution Ground Magnetic Survey At Fredrikssons Gruvan, Gumsberg Project

Norden Crown Completes High Resolution Ground Magnetic Survey At Fredrikssons Gruvan, Gumsberg Project

Norden Crown Metals Corp. (" Norden Crown " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NOCR) (OTC: NOCRF) ( Frankfurt : 03E) is pleased to announce completion of a 450 line-km ground magnetic survey at the Fredrikssons Gruvan prospect (" Fredrikssons Gruvan ") in the Bergslagen province of Southern Sweden . This is the largest and highest-resolution magnetic survey completed in the history of the area.

The magnetic survey follows up on the first three discovery holes at Fredrikssons Gruvan, drilled in the winter of 2021, where all three holes intersected significant mineralized widths ranging from 8.15 to 13.6 metres of precious and base metal (see Table 1), massive and semi-massive sulphide mineralization, within a geological setting unique to mineralization belonging to the Broken Hill Type (" BHT ") clan of silver rich zinc-lead ore deposits.

NORDEN CROWN INTERSECTS HIGH-GRADE COPPER AT BURFJORD JV COPPER-GOLD PROJECT

NORDEN CROWN INTERSECTS HIGH-GRADE COPPER AT BURFJORD JV COPPER-GOLD PROJECT

Norden Crown Metals Corp. ("Norden Crown" or the "Company") (TSXV: NOCR) (OTC: NOCRF) ( Frankfurt : 03E) is pleased to announce results from twelve completed diamond drill holes from two reconnaissance programs during 2021 (total 3179.2 metres) at its Burfjord copper-gold project ("Burfjord" or the "Project"). Significant drill results include 30.1m of 0.28% Cu in hole 003, 17.2m of 0.34% Cu in hole 004 and 12m of 1.27% Cu in Hole 011. A list of significant drill intercepts is presented (Table 1; Figure 1). Drilling at Burfjord was completed on time and under budget despite weather-related difficulties during the winter program.

Green River Gold Corp. Reports Additional Assay Results at Its Critical Minerals Discovery at the Quesnel Nickel Project, Encountering 128 Meters of 21.3% Magnesium, 0.188% Nickel, 0.139% Chromium, and 0.01% Cobalt

Green River Gold Corp. Reports Additional Assay Results at Its Critical Minerals Discovery at the Quesnel Nickel Project, Encountering 128 Meters of 21.3% Magnesium, 0.188% Nickel, 0.139% Chromium, and 0.01% Cobalt

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to provide the following assay results and updated drilling results for Zone 2 of the Quesnel Nickel Project.

The Company has received assay results for hole WK-22-06 drilled to a depth of 128 meters in Zone 2 of the Deep Purple target. The drill hole is the deepest hole drilled on the project to date and it ended in mineralization. The hole was drilled using a portable Winkie drill and the drill reached its capacity at 128 meters. The assay results received are presented in Table 1 below. Another 6 drill holes are planned for this Winter.

Canada Nickel Announces Integration of Carbon Capture & Storage into Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project

Canada Nickel Announces Integration of Carbon Capture & Storage into Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project

Highlights
  • Latest test work confirms ability to incorporate carbon capture and storage into Crawford project plant design
  • Crawford Nickel Project has potential to become sole large scale carbon storage facility in Ontario and one of largest facilities in Canada
  • Integrated Feasibility Study expected to be released in second quarter

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced that its latest test work results support the incorporation of carbon capture and storage into the Crawford Project.

The Company's In-Process Tailings ("IPT") Carbonation process is a novel method for accelerated carbon capture and storage that the Company believes has transformative potential. The latest test work confirms that existing process streams can be utilized for IPT Carbonation which the Company believes should allow it to be timely and cost effectively engineered and incorporated into the flowsheet.

FPX Nickel Announces Positive Step-Out Drill Results Expanding Van Target Mineralized Footprint to a Scale Comparable to Flagship Baptiste Nickel Deposit

FPX Nickel Announces Positive Step-Out Drill Results Expanding Van Target Mineralized Footprint to a Scale Comparable to Flagship Baptiste Nickel Deposit

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce additional drill results further confirming the significant lateral extension of the new nickel discovery at the Van Target (" Van ") in the Company's Decar Nickel District (" Decar " or the " District ") in central British Columbia .  These drill results expand nickel mineralization approximately 1 km to the west of previous drilling, bringing the mineralized footprint at Van to approximately 2 km in strike length by 1 km in width.  Based on the first two drilling campaigns completed to-date, the scale of nickel mineralization at Van is trending toward being comparable to the Baptiste Deposit, which has a strike length of approximately 3 km with an average width of approximately 1 km.

StrategX Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares and Non-Flow Through Share Units

StrategX Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares and Non-Flow Through Share Units

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") announces that it has closed a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") by issuing 1,200,000 flow-through shares ("FT Shares") at a price of $0.30 per FT Share for gross proceeds of $360,000, and 63,600 non-flow-through share units ("NFT Units") at a price of $0.25 per NFT Unit for gross proceeds of $15,900. In relation to the NFT Units, the Company issued 31,800 common share purchase warrants, each entitling the holder to purchase a non-flow-through common share of the Company for $0.40 per share until December 30, 2025. The Company paid finder's fees of $21,600. All securities issued at closing are subject to a hold period expiring May 1, 2023, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the CSE.

Romios Announces Closing of $208,000 Non-Brokered Offering

Romios Announces Closing of $208,000 Non-Brokered Offering

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCQB: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its Press Release of December 23, 2023, it has closed its non-brokered private placement on the increased amount of 5,200,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") for $208,000 (the "Offering").

Each FT Unit is priced at $0.04 and consists of one (1) common share and one (1) share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one (1) common share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.08 per Warrant Share until December 30, 2024.

Fireweed Provides Year-End Review of 2022 Accomplishments

Fireweed Provides Year-End Review of 2022 Accomplishments

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly known as Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to provide a review of its exceptional 2022 accomplishments in building the Company and advancing its Critical Minerals projects in northern Canada.

2022 Highlights
Corporate:

