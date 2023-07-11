Nextech3D.ai Files to Uplist on NASDAQ Capital Market and Signs Large Enterprise Renewal and Expansion Contract with Major Retailer for over 1000+ 3D Models

Noble Minerals Encounters Significant Copper, Nickel, Platinum Group Mineralization in Drilling on the Cere Villebon Property, Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSX-V:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to report on the reception of final drill core analysis results on the Cere Villebon drill program located southeast of Val d'Or, Quebec

  • ampling of Hole 1 from the Cere Villebon drill program returned analyses of 5.2 meters* of 0.66% copper, 0.94% nickel, 0.04% cobalt, 0.25 g/t platinum and 0.66 g/t palladium within a 63 meter* wide mineralized zone grading 0.24% copper, 0.38% nickel, 0.02% cobalt, 0.11 g/t platinum and 0.33 g/t palladium. (*true width not known at this time);

  • Sampling of Hole 5, located 25 meters east of Hole 1, of 0.46% copper, 0.69% nickel, 0.03% cobalt 0.78 g/t platinum and 1.28 g/t palladium over 19 meters* within a 37 meter* zone of 0.36% copper, 0.50% nickel, 0.02% cobalt, 0.36 g/t platinum and 0.54 g/t palladium. (*true width not known at this time);

  • The mineralization is associated with a strong chargeability anomaly associated with a resistivity low reflecting the sulphide mineralization encountered in the core. (See Figures 1, 2 and Image 1);

  • Holes 2, 3, 4, 6, and 7 showed no significant mineralization and were drilled off trend of Hole 1 and 5 to test targets on other parts of the property.

Cere Villebon Project

A drill program and geophysical survey have been completed on the Cere Villebon Project southeast of Val d'Or, Quebec. The program included 7 diamond drill holes for a total of 1,955 meters. Significant mineralization was encountered in holes 1 and 5 and are summarized in Table 1.

H istoric drilling and resource estimates done by the Groupe La Fosse Platinum Inc on the North Zone (1987) evaluated a historical resource of 421,840 tonnes grading 0.52% copper, 0.72 % nickel and 1.08 g/t combined platinum-palladium (Groupe La Fosse Platinum Inc., 1987 Annual Report).

This estimate is historical in nature, non-compliant to NI 43-101 Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves standards, and therefore should not be relied upon. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources, and these estimates should only be considered has an indication of the mineral potential of the Property.

Table 1: Significant Intersections in Hole 1 and 5

Hole 1

From (m)

To (m)

Width (m)

Cu (%)

Ni (%)

Co (%)

Pt (g/t)

Pd (g/t

Pt+Pd (g/t)

101.50

102.50

1.00

0.41

0.46

0.02

0.35

0.63

0.98

137.35

148.00

10.65

0.12

0.25

0.01

0.06

0.13

0.19

162.00

225.00

63.00

0.24

0.38

0.02

0.11

0.25

0.36

including

166.70

169.00

2.30

0.25

0.45

0.02

0.09

0.20

0.29

plus

192.00

197.00

5.00

0.44

0.45

0.02

0.17

0.35

0.52

plus

200.00

205.20

5.20

0.66

0.94

0.04

0.25

0.66

0.91

plus

210.00

221.00

11.00

0.38

0.56

0.02

0.17

0.37

0.54

Hole 5

From (m)

To (m)

Width (m)

Cu (%)

Ni (%)

Co (%)

Pt (g/t)

Pd (g/t

Pt+Pd (g/t)

157

194

37.00

0.36

0.5

0.02

0.36

0.54

0.90

including

165

184

19.00

0.46

0.69

0.03

0.50

0.78

1.28

Subsequent to the drilling a 7.2 kilometer program of Induced Polarization and Magnetometer Survey was done in the vicinity of the diamond drilling.  Figure 1 is a pseudo-section in the vicinity of Hole 1.  The pseudo-section shows a strong chargeability anomaly associated with a resistivity low reflecting the sulphide mineralization encountered in the core. (Image 1)

Figure 1: Pseudo-section in the Vicinity of Hole 1


Figure 2: Chargeability Anomaly Showing Mineralization in Hole 1 and 5


Image 1: Drill core from Hole 1, 220.5m depth down hole .


Mitch Lavery P. Geo . (OGQ), a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the Cere Villebon data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved this technical information in this news release on behalf of Noble.

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd., Go Metals Corp. and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, will continue to hold ~25,000 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81, as well as an additional ~11,000 hectares in the Timmins area and ~14,400 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland.  Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration.  It will also hold its ~14,600 hectares in the Nagagami Carbonatite Complex and its ~4,600 hectares in the Boulder Project both near Hearst, Ontario, as well as its ~482 hectares in the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper, PGM property, its ~3,700 hectares in the Buckingham Graphite Property, its ~10,152 hectares in the Havre St Pierre  Nickel, Copper, PGM property, its ~518 hectares in the Laverlochere Nickel, Copper, PGM property, all of which are in the Province of Quebec.  More detailed information is available on the website at: https://www.noblemineralexploration.com

Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB".

Cautionary Statement

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators.  Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

H. Vance White, President

Phone: 416-214-2250

Fax:        416-367-1954

Email: info@noblemineralexploration.com

Investor Relations: ir@noblemineralexploration.com

Noble Mineral Exploration

Noble Mineral


