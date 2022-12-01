Graphite Investing News

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (the "Company" or "Nouveau Monde") ( TSXV: NOU ; NYSE: NMG) is pleased to announce that it has, subject to all required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), retained Hybrid Financial Ltd. ("Hybrid") to provide assistance in all aspects of a marketing campaign for the Company, pursuant to an agreement entered into between the Company and Hybrid effective as of December 1, 2022 (the "Hybrid Agreement").

The services provided by Hybrid to the Company are the access and use of a database of registered financial professionals in North America (the "Services"). Hybrid is not promoting the specific purchase or sale of securities. It provides its database, technology, email tracking and call center services to enable the Company to disseminate its information to financial professionals only. Hybrid provides its services directly to the Company.

Hybrid has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the Exchange in providing the Services.

Modalities

Pursuant to the Hybrid Agreement, Hybrid has been retained by the Company for an initial period of six months. Upon expiration of the initial term, the Hybrid Agreement shall be renewed upon written agreement between the parties for successive three-month periods thereafter, unless terminated by the Company in accordance with the Hybrid Agreement. Hybrid will be paid a fee in the amount of $15,000 per month, plus applicable taxes, during the initial term and any extensions. Steve Marshall will be the responsible person.

Except the Hybrid Agreement, there is no relationship between Hybrid and the Company, nor is there any direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities or any right or intent to acquire such an interest on the part of Hybrid.

Cancellation of Options

The Company is seeking approval from the Exchange to cancel 487,804 options (the "Initial Options") granted to SD Capital and GKB Ventures, consultants of the Company and grant 453,048 new options (the "New Options") to the same consultants. The Initial Options have an exercise price of $8.20, vest on the closing of the project financing of the Company for both the Matawinie Mine project and Bécancour Battery Material Plant project (the "Project Financing") and expire on March 28, 2024.

The New Options will have an exercise price of $8.20, will vest on the closing of the Project Financing (no later than March 28, 2025) and will expire two (2) years following the vesting of the New Options.

About Hybrid Financial

Hybrid Financial connects issuers to the investment community across North America. Using a data-driven approach, Hybrid provides its clients with comprehensive coverage of both American and Canadian markets. Hybrid Financial has offices in Toronto and Montreal.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

NMG is striving to become a key contributor to the sustainable energy revolution. The Company is working towards developing a fully integrated source of carbon-neutral battery anode material in Québec, Canada for the growing lithium-ion and fuel cell markets. With low-cost operations and enviable ESG standards, NMG aspires to become a strategic supplier to the world's leading battery and automobile manufacturers, providing high-performing and reliable advanced materials while promoting sustainability and supply chain traceability. www.NMG.com

Subscribe to our news feed: https://NMG.com/investors/#news

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release including, but not limited to those statements which are discussed under the "About Nouveau Monde Graphite" paragraph and elsewhere in the press release which essentially describe the Company's outlook and objectives, constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities laws, and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Moreover, these forward-looking statements were based upon various underlying factors and assumptions, including the current technological trends, the business relationship between the Company and its stakeholders, the ability to operate in a safe and effective manner, the timely delivery and installation of the equipment supporting the production, the Company's business prospects and opportunities and estimates of the operational performance of the equipment, and are not guarantees of future performance.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, delays in the scheduled delivery times of the equipment, the ability of the Company to successfully implement its strategic initiatives and whether such strategic initiatives will yield the expected benefits, the availability of financing or financing on favorable terms for the Company, the dependence on commodity prices, the impact of inflation on costs, the risks of obtaining the necessary permits, the operating performance of the Company's assets and businesses, competitive factors in the graphite mining and production industry, changes in laws and regulations affecting the Company's businesses, political and social acceptability risk, environmental regulation risk, currency and exchange rate risk, technological developments, the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic and the governments' responses thereto, and general economic conditions, as well as earnings, capital expenditure, cash flow and capital structure risks and general business risks. A further description of risks and uncertainties can be found in NMG's Annual Information Form dated March 22, 2022, including in the section thereof captioned "Risk Factors", which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . Unpredictable or unknown factors not discussed in this Cautionary Note could also have material adverse effects on forward-looking statements.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Further information regarding the Company is available in the SEDAR database ( www.sedar.com ), and for United States readers on EDGAR ( www.sec.gov ), and on the Company's website at: www.NMG.com

MEDIA
Julie Paquet
VP Communications & ESG Strategy
+1-450-757-8905 #140
jpaquet@nmg.com

INVESTORS
Marc Jasmin
Director, Investor Relations
+1-450-757-8905 #993
mjasmin@nmg.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Nouveau Monde GraphiteNOU:CANMGRFGraphite Investing
NOU:CA,NMGRF
Lomiko Metals CEO Belinda Labatte

Lomiko Metals CEO Says Graphite is Poised for Prime Time

Lomiko Metals CEO says graphite is poised for prime timeyoutu.be

Keep reading...Show less
graphite molectures glowing

Graphite Market at a "Turning Point" as Demand for EV Batteries Rises

Demand for graphite used in electric vehicle (EV) batteries is set to soar in the next decade, and even though prices haven’t yet rallied as much as lithium, the market might be at its turning point.

The role of graphite, the most commonly used anode material, took center stage at this year’s Graphite and Anodes conference in Los Angeles. Hosted by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, the two-day event brought together industry leaders from the natural and synthetic graphite sector as well as companies innovating in the anode space.

Here’s a brief overview of the main themes discussed at the conference that every investor interested in the battery metals space should keep in mind.

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals Announces Closing of US$10 Million Financing with Sprott Private Resource Streaming and Royalty Corp. and Full Funding for Phase 1 Construction

South Star Battery Metals Announces Closing of US$10 Million Financing with Sprott Private Resource Streaming and Royalty Corp. and Full Funding for Phase 1 Construction

 South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF), is pleased to announce that it has closed the Phase 1 deposit (the "Phase 1 Deposit")  transaction under the previously announced metals purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement") with Sprott Private Resource Streaming and Royalty Corp. ("Sprott") (see April 5, 2022 April 18, 2022 and October 5, 2022 press releases). With the closing of the recent private placements and receipt of the Phase 1 Deposit to fund CAPEX pursuant to the Agreement, the Company believes it is fully funded for construction of the Phase 1 plant and mine at its Santa Cruz Graphite mine in Bahia, Brazil (the " Santa Cruz or Project").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Altech Chemicals Ltd Proposed Change of Company Name to Altech Batteries Limited

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is pleased to advise that, following a Board of Directors meeting, the Board has decided to change the Company's name to 'Altech Batteries Limited'. The name change will require the approval of shareholders at the next General Meeting in the new year. In the 2022 Annual Report, Managing Director, Iggy Tan stated that the "Company is undergoing a transition to be a battery energy company to meet a battery storage future."

Altech intends to retain the current ASX ticker as "ATC". The Board believes the proposed new name reflects the vision of Altech to meet a battery storage future as the world transitions to the electrification of energy solutions. The proposed name is consistent with the business and market segments of all three of Altech's current projects.

The Company also believes that the proposed name will allow for marketing of the Company's future products in a more beneficial manner.

Altech's three current projects are:
1. CERENERGY(R) Battery Project (100 MWh pa) - Alternative Salt Nickel Battery for Grid Storage

2. Silumina Anodes(TM) Project (10,000 tpa) - Alumina Coated Silicon Graphite Anode Material for Batteries

3. High Purity Alumina Project (4,500 tpa) - For today's Lithium-Ion Batteries and the Future's Solid State Batteries



About Altech Chemicals Ltd:

Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (Al2O3) through the construction and operation of a 4,500tpa high purity alumina (HPA) processing plant at Johor, Malaysia. Feedstock for the plant will be sourced from the Company's 100%-owned kaolin deposit at Meckering, Western Australia and shipped to Malaysia.

HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. Increasingly HPA is used by lithium-ion battery manufacturers as the coating on the battery's separator, which improves performance, longevity and safety of the battery. With global HPA demand approximately 19,000t (2018), it is estimated that this demand will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% (2018-2028); by 2028 HPA market demand will be approximately 272,000t, driven by the increasing adoption of LEDs worldwide as well as the demand for HPA by lithium-ion battery manufacturers to serve the surging electric vehicle market.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="101821931"]

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals Announces Closing of $2.3 Million of the Non-Brokered Private Placement and Phase 1 Construction Updates

South Star Battery Metals Announces Closing of $2.3 Million of the Non-Brokered Private Placement and Phase 1 Construction Updates

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF), is pleased to announce that it has completed the second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units (the "Private Placement" or the "Offering") for total proceeds of C$2,326,700 . The entire second tranche of the Offering was with global institutional investors who are very familiar with the battery metals and mining sectors. Net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for exploration, development, construction activities, corporate G&A and general working capital requirements. Phase 1 commercial production is planned for Q4 2023.

South Star Battery Metals Announces Closing of $2.3 Million of the Non-Brokered Private Placement and Phase 1 Construction Updates (CNW Group/South Star Battery Metals Corp.)

With the closing of the second tranche of the financing, the Company should meet all the condition precedents to the Phase 1 closing under the Sprott Private Resource Streaming and Royalty Corp. ("Sprott") streaming agreement ("Agreement") (see April 5, 2022 , April 18, 2022 and October 5, 2022 press releases). The Company anticipates the Phase 1 closing under the Sprott Agreement in November 2022.  With the release of the Phase 1 funds of US$10,000,000 for CAPEX due on closing under the Sprott Agreement, the Company will be fully funded for construction of the Phase 1 plant and mine at the Santa Cruz Graphite mine in Bahia, Brazil .

Richard Pearce , CEO of South Star, said, "We have successfully partnered with strong, long-term institutional investors familiar with Brazil , mineral resources and battery metals sector. We should close the Sprott Agreement in short order and will be fully funded for Phase 1 CAPEX. The owner's team is in place for construction, and we have started signing contracts as well as making down payments on critical path major equipment. Earthworks and civil infrastructure contractors are signed with mobilization planned in early December 2022 . All the other contractors for Phase 1 have been prequalified, and we are finalising the negotiations for the balance of the contracts. We will deliver on our promise and commitment to be the first new graphite production since 1996. Our team is looking forward to putting shovels in the ground and moving the Project off the paper and into reality. Having started investing in Santa Cruz in 2010, we are very excited to have near-term production and cashflows on the horizon."

The second tranche of the Private Placement consists of 4,390,000 units priced at C$0.53 per unit (the "Units"). Each Unit consists of one (1) common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$1.25 per common share for a period of five years from the date of issue. The securities issued in this first tranche closing will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of closing and approval by the TSXV, expiring March 16, 2023 . In connection with closing of the second tranche of the Private Placement, the Company issued an aggregate amount of 73,300 finders' warrants and paid $116,547 in cash finders' fees to a certain finder.  Each finders' warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company for a period of five years from the date of issue at a price of $0.53 .  These finders' warrants are in addition to 77,944 finder's warrants issued in connection with the closing of the first tranche of the Private Placement.  An aggregate of 8,750 of the finder's warrants issued in connection with the first tranche were exercisable at a price of $1.25 for five years from the date of issue.   An aggregate of 69,194 of the finders' warrants issued in connection with the first tranche were exercisable at a price of $0.53 for five years from the date of issue.

Acceleration Clause

If during a period of ten consecutive trading days between the date that is four (4) months following the closing of the Private Placement and the expiry of the Warrants the daily volume weighted average trading price of the common shares of the Company on the TSXV (or such other stock exchange where the majority of the trading volume occurs) exceeds C$2.50 for each of those ten consecutive days, the Company may, within 30 days of such an occurrence, give written notice to the holders of the Warrants that the Warrants will expire at 4:00 p.m. ( Vancouver time) on the 30th day following the giving of notice unless exercised by the holders prior to such date. Upon receipt of such notice, the holders of the Warrants will have 30 days to exercise their Warrants. Any Warrants which remain unexercised at 4:00 p.m. ( Vancouver time) on the 30th day following the giving of such notice will expire at that time.

Two directors of the Company subscribed in the Private Placement for an aggregate of 137,736 units for gross proceeds of $73,000 .  Each transaction with the directors constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). The Company is relying on the exemptions under section 5.5(a) and section 5.7(1)(b) from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the Private Placement, insofar as it involves related parties, does not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101). The Company did not file a material change report at least 21 days before the closing of the private placement as the details of the private placement and the participation therein by related parties of the Company were not settled until shortly prior to closing and the Company wished to close on an expedited basis for sound business reasons.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. is a Canadian battery metals project developer focused on the selective acquisition and development of near-term production projects in the Americas. South Star's Santa Cruz Graphite Project, located in Southern Bahia, Brazil is the first of a series of industrial and battery metals projects that will be put into production. Brazil is the second-largest graphite-producing region in the world with more than 80 years of continuous mining. Santa Cruz has at-surface mineralization in friable materials, and successful large-scale pilot-plant testing (>30t) has been completed. The results of the testing show that approximately 65% of Cg concentrate is +80 mesh with good recoveries and 95%-99% Cg. With excellent infrastructure and logistics, South Star is carrying its development plan towards Phase 1 production projected in Q4 2023.

South Star's next project in the development pipeline is a project in Alabama located in the middle of a developing electric vehicle, aerospace and defence hub in the southeastern United States.  The Project is a historic mine active during World Wars I & II.  Trenching, sampling, analysis and preliminary metallurgic testing has been completed.  The testing indicated a traditional crush/grind/flotation concentration circuit achieved grades of approximately 96-97% with approximately 86% recoveries. South Star is executing on its plan to create a multi-asset, diversified battery metals company with near-term operations in strategic jurisdictions.  South Star trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol STS, and on the OTCQB under the symbol STSBF.

South Star is committed to a corporate culture, project execution plan and safe operations that embrace the highest standards of ESG principles based on transparency, stakeholder engagement, ongoing education and stewardship. To learn more, please visit the Company website at http://www.southstarbatterymetals.com .

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Richard Pearce, P.E., a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 and President and CEO of South Star Battery Metals Corp.

On behalf of the Board,

Mr. Richard Pearce
Chief Executive Officer

Twitter: https://twitter.com/southstarbm
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/southstarbatterymetals
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/southstarbatterymetals/
YouTube: South Star Battery Metals - YouTube

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: moving Santa Cruz into production and scaling operations as well as advancing the Alabama project; and the Company's plans and expectations.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: closing of the second trance of the financing and the Sprott Agreement, TSXV acceptance of the PIF, final TSXV approval of the financing, risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/south-star-battery-metals-announces-closing-of-2-3-million-of-the-non-brokered-private-placement-and-phase-1-construction-updates-301680761.html

SOURCE South Star Battery Metals Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NMG Reports on Quarter Progress on the Heels of Commercial Partnership with Panasonic Energy and Commencement of Expansion Planning, and Appoints Stephanie Anderson to its Board of Directors

  • MoU with Panasonic Energy to confirm intentions for a multi-year offtake agreement for a significant portion of NMG's active anode material from the Company's "ore-to-anode-material" Phase-2 production facilities.
  • US$50 million private placement from Mitsui & Co., Investissement Québec and The Pallinghurst Group to support the next milestones for the project financing activities on both the Matawinie Mine Project and the Bécancour Battery Material Plant Project.
  • Preliminary economic assessment on the Lac Guéret Mine project initiated for a minimum production of 250,000 tpa of graphite concentrate; the study should be completed in Q1-2023.
  • Stephanie Anderson, an international finance executive from the mining sector, appointed to NMG's Board of Directors.
  • Production at Phase-1 coating line and new shaping module expected to start in Q4-2022 as commissioning activities come to a close.
  • Advancement of Phase-2 project financing with engineering, environmental and social due diligence exercises conducted at NMG's sites.
  • Continued advancement of the Matawinie Mine through preliminary construction work at the site, engineering progress (estimated at 68%), advancement of electrification plans and environmental management.
  • Continued focus on the safe conduct of operational and construction activities with a year-to-date OSHA rate of 1.53 at the Company's facilities and 0 for contractors' work, with no major environmental incident.
  • Market conditions remain extremely attractive as battery and EV manufacturers look to secure graphite supplies that comply with the U.S.' new Inflation Reduction Act requirements.
  • Period-end cash position of CA $14M and CA $81.5 million on a pro-forma basis.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG" or the "Company") ( NYSE: NMG , TSX.V: NOU ) provides a progress update on its business strategy in a quarter that saw the signing of a transformative commercial partnership with Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd. ("Panasonic Energy") and Mitsui & Co. ("Mitsui"), steady advancement of the Company's Phase 2 projects, and commencement of active planning for its potential growth through the development of the Lac Guéret graphite property. NMG is reinforcing its governance and financial expertise with the nomination to its Board of Directors of Stephanie Anderson. In a market with tight supplies (Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, October 2022) and increasingly stringent regulation on battery materials sourcing (U.S. Government, August 2022), NMG is positioning itself as a leading sustainable, reliable, scalable, and local source of active anode material for the growing Western World electric vehicle ("EV") industry.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×