NJASAP Applauds Passage of H.R. 7148, Praises Congress for Strengthening Aviation Safety, Stability & the National Airspace System

- The NetJets Association of Shared Aircraft Pilots (NJASAP) applauds Congress for advancing essential investments in aviation safety, stabilizing Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) operations and reinforcing the integrity of the National Airspace System (NAS) as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2026, H.R. 7148.

The act includes several provisions of note to the 3,700-plus pilots who fly in the service of NetJets Aviation, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) subsidiary:

  • The passage of H.R. 7148 supports critical functions of the Air Traffic Organization and aviation safety with $13.71 billion allotted to FAA operations.

  • The act provides funding to hire roughly 2,500 new air traffic controllers (ATC) and 54 aviation safety inspectors to address the persistent staffing shortages threatening safety margins and NAS performance.

  • H.R. 7148 allocates $4 billion to the Airport Improvement Program to improve facilities and equipment, enabling the replacement of aging radar and telecom infrastructure, upgrades to navigation and surveillance systems and the modernization of facilities.

  • In addition to facilities, the act funds the modernization of FAA aeromedical technology systems to reduce medical certification backlogs with approximately $100 million routed to the Office of Aerospace Medicine.

On behalf of the NJASAP Membership, NJASAP President Capt. Pedro Leroux praised lawmakers for delivering the long-term funding stability needed to sustain the world's most complex airspace system:

"Congress has taken a decisive step to protect the safety and continuity of the National Airspace System by passing a full-year appropriation that prioritizes modernization, staffing and FAA readiness. As professional aviators who rely on these systems every day, we commend lawmakers for recognizing that airspace safety and stability are not optional, but are fundamental to the U.S. aviation industry and to public safety."

Another critical provision that NJASAP strongly supports is the bill's explicit prohibition on privatizing U.S. air traffic control services, ensuring that America's airspace remains a public asset governed by safety‑centric decision-making.

"We thank Congress for safeguarding the public interest by investing in Air Traffic Control and for keeping it under federal oversight," Leroux continued. "The NAS is a complex, interdependent system that must remain accountable to the American people; H.R. 7148 protects that principle."

NJASAP urges federal leaders to continue prioritizing long-term aviation safety funding, ensuring future government shutdowns do not undermine the readiness of ATC, inspectors, TSA and other critical aviation personnel.

ABOUT NJASAP Founded in 2008 as an independent labor advocate, the NetJets Association of Shared Aircraft Pilots (NJASAP) represents the professional interests of the 3,700-plus pilots who fly in the service of NetJets Aviation, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) subsidiary. For more information, please visit our website, www.njasap.com, or find us on Facebook, www.facebook.com/njasap, Instagram, www.instagram.com/njasap, and X, @njasap.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/njasap-applauds-passage-of-hr-7148-praises-congress-for-strengthening-aviation-safety-stability--the-national-airspace-system-302681605.html

SOURCE NetJets Association of Shared Aircraft Pilots (NJASAP)

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

berkshire-hathawaybrk-anyse-brk-anyse-brk-bfintech-investing
BRK.A
The Conversation (0)
Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

AmeriTrust's platform is the first to deliver side-by-side loan and lease decisions from a single retail application, with live-inventory calculators that enable lower payments on shorter terms. AmeriTrust Financial, an independent automotive finance company, today announced the launch of a... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

African Discovery Group announces signing of Definitive Sales and Purchase Agreement for Butembo Copper Asset in the Democratic Republic of Congo; name change to Copper Intelligence, Inc

Equity Metals Exhibiting at the 2026 PDAC

Saga Metals Acknowledges U.S. Strategic Critical Minerals Reserve "Project Vault" and Highlights Titanium's Strategic Importance to North American Defense Supply Chains

Blackrock Silver to Present at the Precious Metals and Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference on February 10th 2026

Related News

silver-investing

After Major Gold Payout, Bian Ximing Turns Bearish Sights on Silver

base-metals-investing

African Discovery Group announces signing of Definitive Sales and Purchase Agreement for Butembo Copper Asset in the Democratic Republic of Congo; name change to Copper Intelligence, Inc

precious-metals-investing

Equity Metals Exhibiting at the 2026 PDAC

battery-metals-investing

Saga Metals Acknowledges U.S. Strategic Critical Minerals Reserve "Project Vault" and Highlights Titanium's Strategic Importance to North American Defense Supply Chains

gold-investing

Blackrock Silver to Present at the Precious Metals and Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference on February 10th 2026

precious-metals-investing

Brixton Metals Defines New Exploration Targets at Thorn Through Geochemical Sampling

base-metals-investing

Oreterra Announces Engagement of Generation IACP Inc. to Provide Market Making Services and Engagement of Investing News Network to Provide Advertising and Investor Awareness Services