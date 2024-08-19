Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Cyprium Metals

Nifty Heap Leach Mineral Resource Estimate

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM) (Cyprium) is pleased to announce the 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the existing above-surface material stacked on the heap leach pads at the Nifty Copper Mine (Nifty) in Western Australia.

Highlights include:

  • Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 12.7 million tonnes grading 0.43% Cu for contained copper of 54,050 tonnes
  • 2021 sonic drill campaign incorporated into drill database
  • Potential for further upside as drill data does not extend to the bottom of the material on the heap leach pads

“This is back-to-basics execution,” said Cyprium Executive Chair, Matt Fifield. “Restarting the cathode plant is the next logical step for Cyprium’s new management team and the first phase of Nifty’s redevelopment. To move towards operations, we need comprehensive and up to date resource information. Our team produced this MRE by going back to first principles, organising and incorporating all prior existing data, and including new analysis from the 2021 sonic drill program. The result is the first updated MRE since 2015 for the unrecovered copper on Nifty’s heap leach pads. It’s a strong foundation on which we can build our forward plans.”

The 2024 Heap Leach MRE defines an indicated and inferred copper resource containing approx. 54,000 tonnes of copper that is supported to JORC standards through drilling information – see Table 1 below. A review of historic production data indicates that there is substantial potential resource upside from unsampled stockpiled material. This unsampled material is not able to be supported through drilling information as all drill holes were halted short of the pads to maintain the integrity of the pad and liner.

The 2024 MRE incorporates new data from a 2021 sonic drill program which was run in support of previous feasibility studies. Analysis of samples obtained from the sonic program have supported important metallurgical inputs on the drilled resource.

Table 1 – MEC August 2024 Nifty Heap Leach Mineral Resource Estimate by Resource Category.Notes: zero Cu ppm cutoff grade, no top cut applied, numbers are rounded and may not add

The 2024 Heap Leach MRE is the first update of an MRE on this material since 2015. The mineral resource in Table 1 represents the portion of the stockpile that was estimated from drill data in accordance with the JORC (2012) code.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Cyprium Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

CYM:AU
Cyprium Metals Ltd Nifty East Extensional Infill Drilling Results

Cyprium Metals Ltd Nifty East Extensional Infill Drilling Results

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is pleased to announce that assay results have been received from the Nifty East infill extensional drilling. The program comprised 21 RC holes for 5,725m targeting areas from the previous program which identified encouraging widths of oxide/transitional mineralisation extending east and sulphide mineralisation extending east at depth beneath the former Nifty open pit (Figure 1*).

HIGHLIGHTS

- All results received from Nifty East Extensional Infill drilling program, targeting the oxide/transitional mineralisation and sulphide mineralisation at depth beneath the open pit

- Results demonstrate potential to define additional shallow mineralisation for the planned heap leach restart and grow the existing +0.9 Mt contained copper Mineral Resource

- Significant widths of copper mineralisation intersected are shown below

Executive Director Barry Cahill commented:

"The first phase of drilling at Nifty East has firmed up our understanding of the copper mineralisation extending from the current Nifty open pit and clearly demonstrates excellent potential to grow the existing resource further east. The results will be added to the resource model. These East drilling results along with the previously released West drilling clearly demonstrate the potential to expand the mineral resource as further phases of drilling proceed.

Discussion of results

Section 102,800E

Hole 21NRSP021 confirmed oxide mineralisation that was previously intercepted in holes 21NRSP006 and 21NRSP011 (Figure 3* 18m at 0.45% Cu, including 1m at 2.35% Cu). Hole 21NRSP021 also extended sulphide mineralisation at depth within the carbonate-shale host rocks (4m at 0.36% Cu, 3m at 0.47% Cu and 17m at 0.52% Cu, including 2m at 1.14% Cu and 6m at 0.16% Cu).

Section 102,840E

Hole 21NRSP030 confirms oxide mineralisation close to surface that was previously intersected in hole 21NRSP001 and historical drillhole NCP0317 (Figure 4* 3m at 0.15% Cu, 3m at 0.14% Cu and 5m at 0.26% Cu). Three deeper holes intercepted sulphide mineralisation extensions at depth where there is no historical drilling.

Hole 21NRSP0022 intercepted 3m at 0.19% Cu, 11m at 0.66% Cu including 2m at 1.57% Cu and 3m at 0.31%, and 5m at 0.51% Cu including 1m at 1.40% Cu. Hole 21NRSP0031 intercepts include 6m at 0.33% Cu and 7m at 1.14% Cu including 4m at 1.76% Cu. 21NRSP0032 intersected 3m at 0.21% Cu, 3m at 0.29% Cu and 4m at 0.20% Cu.

Section 102,880E

Figure 5* illustrates infill transitional and sulphide mineralisation which was intercepted in hole 21NRSP039 (3m at 0.69% Cu including 1m at 1.21% Cu, 3m at 0.44%, 4m at 0.30% Cu, 5m at 0.18% and 3m at 1.18% Cu including 2m at 1.38% Cu), and Hole 21NRSP023, which intercepts upper sulphide mineralisation (12m at 0.74% Cu including 2m at 1.20% Cu and including 1m at 1.50% Cu and including 1m at 1.26% Cu).

Section 102,920E

The drilling has identified further extensionsto the oxide mineralisation east of the Nifty pit. The mineralisation is mostly in proximity to the northern limb of the Nifty Syncline. It has also been confirmed to extend further south, interpreted as an extension of the sub-parallel zone of supergene copper mineralisation, which was identified in the first phase of drilling by Cyprium Metals in 2021.

Hole 21NRSP0033 (4m at 0.14% Cu, 3m at 0.16% Cu, 6m at 0.22% Cu, 14m at 0.27% Cu, 5m at 0.17% Cu and 3m at 0.26% Cu) and Hole 21NRSP034 (3m at 0.13% Cu, 4m at 0.16% Cu, 3m at 0.19% Cu, 4m at 0.70% Cu including 2m at 1.17% Cu, 3m at 0.30% Cu, 5m at 0.32% Cu and 1m at 1.23% Cu) have confirmed oxide and transitional mineralisation previously unidentified (Figure 6*).

The sub-parallel zone of supergene mineralisation was intercepted by hole 21NRSP024 (5m at 0.47% Cu including 1m at 1.36% Cu and 4m at 0.11% Cu). This hole also confirms sulphide mineralisation at depth (13m at 1.08% Cu including 1m at 1.12% Cu and including 3m at 3.10% Cu).

Section 102,960E

The drilling has confirmed oxide and transitional mineralisation previously identified in historical holes. New extensions to sulphide mineralisation to the east and at depth have also been identified (Figure 7*).

Hole 21NRSP035 confirms intercepts of shallow oxide and deeper transitional mineralisation (4m at 0.16% Cu, 7m at 0.16% Cu and 8m at 0.24% Cu).

Hole 21NRSP026 has intercepted the southern sub-parallel zone of supergene copper mineralisation (6m at 0.16% Cu). Sulphide mineralisation within the Nifty Syncline carbonate-shale host rocks was intercepted at depth (7m at 0.30%, 7m at 0.34% Cu and 4m at 0.20% Cu).

Sulphide mineralisation was intersected higher in the stratigraphic sequence in hole 21NRSP0025 (13m at 0.52% Cu including 1m at 1.48% Cu and including 1m at 2.13% Cu) and at depth (3m at 0.42% Cu and 4m at 0.19% Cu).

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/ETZVU06G



About Cyprium Metals Ltd:

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.



Source:
Cyprium Metals Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Copper ore.

Eagle Mountain Uses Fleet Space Technology to Advance Arizona Copper Exploration

Fleet Space Technologies said on Thursday (August 15) that ExoSphere, its mineral exploration solution, has helped Eagle Mountain Mining (ASX:EM2) move forward at its Arizona-based Silver Mountain project.

By using Fleet Space's real-time 3D subsurface mapping technology, Eagle Mountain has been able to identify new targets at the project site, offering fresh insights into the area’s untapped geological potential.

Flavia Tata Nardini, co-founder and CEO of Fleet Space, emphasised the importance of using technology to bring about advances in one of America's key copper-producing regions.

Keep reading...Show less
Artemis Resources

Gold Assays Hit Overlimits, Exceed 10,000 g/t Au* High Grade Gold Vein Discovery at Titan Prospect Copper Assays Reach 23.8% Cu

Artemis Resources Limited (‘Artemis’ or the ‘Company’) (ASX/AIM: ARV) is pleased to report the discovery of exceptionally high grade gold in veins at the Titan prospect as part of its recent ground reconnaissance program at its Karratha Gold Project, in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Anax Metals Limited

Drilling Intersects Massive Sulphides at Evelyn

Anax Metals Limited (ASX: ANX, Anax, or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on drilling at the Evelyn deposit (Evelyn), part of the Whim Creek Project, located 115km southwest of Port Hedland.

Keep reading...Show less
Wooden blocks spelling "contingency plan."

BHP Activates Contingency Plan as Workers Strike at Escondida Copper Mine

Commodities giant BHP (ASX:BHP,LSE:BHP,NYSE:BHP) has begun removing workers who went on strike at its Chile-based Escondida copper mine, the largest copper operation in the world.

According to Reuters, Union No. 1 declared the strike after negotiations on a new labor contract collapsed.

The union, which represents around 2,400 workers, rejected BHP's latest offer. The company had proposed a signing bonus of US$28,900 per worker, but the union had asked for 1 percent of shareholder dividends for the mine.

Keep reading...Show less

Hudbay Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results; Production Guidance Reaffirmed and Cash Cost Guidance Improved

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") (TSX, NYSE: HBM) today released its second quarter 2024 financial results. All amounts are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted. All production and cost amounts reflect the Copper Mountain mine on a 100% basis, with Hudbay owning a 75% interest in the mine.

"The continued execution of our operational plans in the second quarter has positioned us well to achieve our 2024 production guidance, and our exposure to gold by-products and strong cost control have allowed us to improve our 2024 cash cost guidance," said Peter Kukielski, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our strong and diversified operating base continues to generate free cash flow driven in part by efficient milling performance in Peru and Manitoba. We are also continuing to execute our British Columbia stabilization plans and planned stripping programs in Peru and British Columbia to unlock higher copper and gold grades in the near-term. This has led to robust EBITDA generation over the past 12 months, which together with our recent successful equity offering, has allowed us to significantly accelerate our deleveraging efforts and transform our balance sheet. We are now even better positioned to continue to advance our many growth initiatives to unlock significant upside potential in our pipeline and further enhance our copper and gold exposure."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Lundin Mining Provides Update on Labour Negotiations at its Caserones Mine

Lundin Mining Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") announced today that one of the three unions representing approximately 30% of Caserones employees, or 5% of the total workforce at the Caserones mine in Chile have taken job action. Prior to the strike notice, Caserones attempted, in good faith, to reach an agreement for a new collective bargaining agreement with employees. As a result of the strike, certain activities will gradually be reduced at the mine in a safe and orderly manner. View PDF version

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

