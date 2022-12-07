Leocor Gold Drills 2.32 G/T Au Over 10.67m at the Baie Verte Project, Newfoundland

GamingInvesting News

Nifty Gateway Goes Multichain with ImmutableX

ImmutableX-powered NFTs are now available on Nifty Gateway's platform, offering a convenient way to trade digital collectibles

Nifty Gateway the premium marketplace for non- fungible tokens (NFTs), announced today its native integration with leading web3 gaming platform ImmutableX (IMX) is now live, marking the first step in Nifty Gateway's evolution to a multichain platform.

Immutable logo (PRNewsfoto/Immutable)

Following the integration, ImmutableX-powered NFTs, including collectibles from highly popular and anticipated web3 games such as Gods Unchained, Guild of Guardians, Illuvium, Embersword, Planet Quest, and others will be available on Nifty Gateway, where they can be traded seamlessly and frictionlessly on primary and secondary markets. Meanwhile, Nifty Gateway is already home to thousands of digital collectibles created by some of the most prominent artists, such as Beeple, Pak, XCopy and many others.

"We are excited to collaborate with Nifty Gateway to accelerate the mass adoption of NFTs and continue to build the future of digital collectibles and web3 gaming," said Andrew Sorokovsky, VP of global business development for ImmutableX. "Thanks to this integration, more than a million Nifty users will gain access to numerous high-profile up-and-coming AAA games and their assets that will become even more popular in the future."

The Nifty Gateway platform also features some of the most popular NFT collections in the world, such as Bored Ape Kennel Club, Daniel Arsham and Vandalz, offering them to more than a million collectors, and hosting over 1,000 creators.

"Over the past months, our users' demand for web3 gaming-related NFTs has been rapidly growing, so the integration of ImmutableX, which has a proven track record and is highly regarded in this sector, was an easy and natural choice for us. By featuring IMX-powered NFTs, Nifty can introduce tens of thousands of new collectors to the ever-expanding decentralized gaming sector and eventually onboard the next billion users to web3," noted Duncan Cock Foster , co-founder of Nifty Gateway.

The integration with IMX is one of several recent initiatives from Nifty Gateway designed to onboard the next billion users to web3 and digital collectibles. These include the launch of the Publishers , a set of innovative drop tools that let users fully unlock NFT technology, and the news about Nifty Gateway hosting Starbucks Odyssey , a web3 and NFT-based evolution of the Starbucks loyalty program.

Since 2018, Immutable has launched a new generation of web3 games on the market through ImmutableX, an industry-leading NFT minting and trading platform and Layer-2 rapid scaling solution on Ethereum .

ImmutableX offers developers and innovators a carbon-free, no-gas fee solution with unlimited speed, scalability, security, and liquidity.

About ImmutableX

Immutable is powering the next generation of web3 games on ImmutableX - the leading platform for building and scaling play-worthy games on Ethereum .

ImmutableX is the preferred platform to mint, trade, and scale digital assets, empowering developers to build in days with the support of a world-class team, passionate web3 gaming community, and holistic ecosystem of infrastructure solutions.

Today, many world-class web3 games are built on ImmutableX including Gods Unchained, Guild of Guardians, Illuvium, Embersword, Planet Quest and many more.

Join the Immutable community on Discord , Reddit , Twitter , Instagram , Telegram and Youtube

About Nifty Gateway

Today, Nifty Gateway supports more than 1,000,000 collectors and 1,000 creators on its platform, featuring works from some of the top artists in the world, including Beeple, Pak, XCopy, and more. Nifty Gateway makes it easy to collect with flexible payment and storage options. New collectors have the option to buy NFTs with a credit card and store their NFT on a custodial wallet while more experienced collectors have the option to use cryptocurrency and connect to their personal wallet directly. For more information, please visit: https://www.niftygateway.com/

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nifty-gateway-goes-multichain-with-immutablex-301697188.html

SOURCE Immutable

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Genesis League Sports Announces Pack Staking for Flagship Game

- Genesis League Sports announced today that it would begin card pack staking for its soccer-based flagship game, Genesis League Goals.

This is a significant next step for the new sports gaming platform, as users will now be able to apply their purchased in-game card packs to a staking framework in order to receive the game's Web 3.0 based token, $GLX. Players can purchase the card pack NFTs on the website, where they are then held in Hive blockchain wallets - the blockchain that Genesis League Goals operates on. From there, users can stake their card packs on the website through Genesis League Goals' user interface.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

"Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team" Dream Championship 2022 Finals Stream Live on December 10th and 11th

- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will hold the worldwide Dream Championship 2022 tournament finals online on December 11th and 12th. It will be livestreamed on YouTube. This year marks the fourth installment of the tournament to decide who is the number one player in the world. See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more information.

Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will hold the worldwide Dream Championship 2022 tournament finals online on December 11th and 12th. It will be livestreamed on YouTube. Following the online qualifiers that began September 9th, the players who won the Europe and Africa group, Asia and Oceania group, America group, and Japan and East Asia group, and the top 7 rated players all advanced to the final tournament.

Final Tournament Overview

Dates (Based in JST/UTC+9)

  • Day 1: Saturday, December 10th from 15:00 ~ 19:30
  • Day 2: Sunday, December 11th from 15:00 ~ 19:30

Livestream URLs

The tournament will feature live commentary in English and Japanese so viewers can enjoy the tournament in their preferred language.

Day1
English: https://youtu.be/gHiV3HkzimU
Japanese: https://youtu.be/0jFMl_SRrN4

Day2
English: https://youtu.be/3FtlJzjwN-w
Japanese: https://youtu.be/i_rV6ikHYlEE

Cheer on the Competitors with Streamers from Around the World

Streamers from all over the world will broadcast the Dream Championship Finals alongside the official Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team YouTube channel. This is a great chance to watch who will be crowned world champion live together. Check out the Dream Championship 2022 official website for information on the streamers at a later date.

Dream Championship 2022 Website:
https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/dcs/en/?utm_source=press&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=dcs_p4

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 11.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+
Genre: Head-to-head football simulation game
Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)
Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)
Official Website: https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en
Official Twitter Account: @tsubasaDT_en
Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen
Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/
Official Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/6tyEs48
Copyright: ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA
©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM
© KLabGames

Download here:

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global
AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/captain-tsubasa-dream-team-dream-championship-2022-finals-stream-live-on-december-10th-and-11th-301697011.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Swarmio Media and etisalat by e& Launch Swarmio's Ember Gaming and Esports Platform Across the MENA Region

Swarmio Media and etisalat by e& logo (CNW Group/Swarmio Media Holdings Inc.)

Ember was rolled out in the UAE under the brand name "Arena Esports" on November 28 th

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Wemade signs a MOU with Sandbox Network

  • Wemade and Sandbox Network agree to cooperate on many fronts in blockchain business
  • To work together on WEMIX3.0 marketing, NFT, onboarding services and more

Wemade signed a MOU with Sandbox Network, the biggest Multi Channel Network company in Korea, to form a partnership.

Founded by DDotty( Heesun Na ), a popular influencer, and CEO Pilsung Lee , Sandbox Network is Korea's top-tier MCN company. 450+ teams of creators with proven track record in various fields are affiliated to the company, and it boasts an overwhelming share in Korea's entertainment industry. Recently it is actively pursuing Web3.0-based crypto and metaverse contents business as well.

Wemade seeks to expand its business, utilizing blockchain technology, through signing partnerships with Sandbox Network for onboarding blockchain games and gaming platforms on WEMIX3.0 and more.

Two companies aim to work together on contents as well, including creator marketing for blockchain services by Wemade/WEMIX such as DeFi and NFT, and NFT planning.

"Both parties will actively join forces to form a concrete partnership in blockchain field," said Pilsung Lee , CEO of Sandbox Network. "We will focus on cooperation on many fronts."

"All contents will belong to a new digital economy on blockchain," said Henry Chang , CEO of Wemade. "Interactive contents of Sandbox Network will build a unique and sustainable economic system on WEMIX3.0."

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wemade-signs-a-mou-with-sandbox-network-301696759.html

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

TransferJet Consortium Member Carries out Field Trial of Content Distribution Service in India, Distributing Movies and Games Using TransferJet X Wireless Transfer Technology

-

- Touch and Get 2-hour Movie in 2 Seconds -

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NATHAN'S FAMOUS PROVIDES $5,000 DONATION TO SAN DIEGO FOOD BANK WITH HELP FROM PROFESSIONAL TWITCH STREAMERS

National Hot Dog Brand Takes its Nathan's Duos Program from Virtual to In-Person at Local Community Event to Raise Awareness About Food Insecurity in the San Diego Area

In 2020, Nathan's Famous launched its Twitch gaming program, Nathan's Duos, to match gamers to play side-by-side and create genuine moments of connection through livestreaming events. In its continued efforts to bring people together, the program transformed from online livestreams to a three-part series of in-person events to give back locally this fall.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

IIROC Trade Resumption - STGX

StrategX Confirms New Discovery at Nagvaak Project with First Drill Core Results returning 58 metres of 2.63% Copper Equivalent

ION Energy Announces Impressive Results at Urgakh Naran

FREEGOLD INTERSECTS 1.43 G/T AU OVER 317.8 METRES INCLUDING 3.69 G/T AU OVER 45M

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Foremost Lithium Receives Positive Preliminary Results from its Bulk Sample Program at Dyke 1, Zoro Lithium Property

Tech Investing

Annual and Special Meeting Results

Base Metals Investing

Emerita Intersects 19.7 Meters Grading 10.9% Zinc, 1.7% Lead and 74.6 G/T Silver at La Romanera Deposit 150 Meters West of Historical Drilling

Base Metals Investing

Fabled Copper Reports on the New Discovery "Target 11" Vein Area

Energy Investing

Virginia Energy Resources Announces Closing of Private Placement in Connection with Plan of Arrangement with Consolidated Uranium

×