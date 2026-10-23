Nicola Mining Provides Merritt Mill Operational Update

Nicola Mining Provides Merritt Mill Operational Update

Nicola Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: NICM) (TSXV: NIM) (FSE: HLIA) (the "Company" or "Nicola") is pleased to provide updates on processing activities at its Merritt Mill1 and progress across its precious-metals operations:

Red Eye Resources Ltd. ("Red Eye"): The Company completed processing material sourced from Red Eye stockpiles in September and is awaiting concentrate assay results prior to sale. As announced on August 17, 2026, Nicola and Red Eye entered into a Milling Profit Share Agreement. The Company expects the associated revenue to be recognized in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to final assays, sales and applicable revenue-recognition requirements.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4873/320495_741585eb4424aba7_001.jpg

Mill Feed Production                                               Red Eye Stockpile 

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4873/320495_741585eb4424aba7_001full.jpg

Dominion Gold Project ("Dominion"): On June 1, 2026, Nicola announced that it was in the final stages of preparing to commence gold and silver extraction at Dominion, located approximately 43 kilometres northeast of Wells and 110 kilometres southeast of Prince George, British Columbia. The Company has now initiated arrangements to transport and process approximately 1,300 tonnes of mineralized material at the Merritt Mill. During mine development and extraction, additional gold- and silver-bearing veins were identified. The significance of these discoveries remains subject to further geological evaluation and assay results.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4873/320495_741585eb4424aba7_002.jpg

Dominion Bulk                                                             Sample Surface Vein

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4873/320495_741585eb4424aba7_002full.jpg

Blue Lagoon Resources ("Blue Lagoon"): On August 10, 2026, Nicola announced that it and Ocean Partners UK Limited ("Ocean Partners") had committed to provide an aggregate $10.0 million in financing to support Blue Lagoon's mine development and production expansion. Blue Lagoon has continued to advance its mine development, grade-control activities and production ramp-up, supporting an expanding pipeline of material for processing.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4873/320495_741585eb4424aba7_003.jpg

Blue Lagoon Stockpile and Nicola / Blue Lagoon Concentrate

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4873/320495_741585eb4424aba7_003full.jpg

Nicola Mining CEO Peter Espig commented: "2026 has been a year of substantial execution for Nicola. We have advanced multiple sources of precious-metal mill feed, completed processing of Red Eye material, moved Dominion toward trucking and milling, and supported Blue Lagoon's development and production expansion. These are tangible steps in our strategy to build a diversified, dependable processing platform around our permitted Merritt Mill. Importantly, the work undertaken throughout the year is beginning to converge in the fourth quarter, with anticipated concentrate sales and additional processing activity providing a bridge from project development to commercial results. While the timing and magnitude of revenue remain subject to assays, logistics and sales, we believe the operational progress achieved in 2026 provides a considerably stronger foundation for 2027. Our priority is to translate that foundation into sustained throughput, disciplined execution and growing value for shareholders."

Qualified Person
The scientific and technical disclosures included in this news release have been reviewed and approved by Will Whitty, P.Geo., who is the Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Whitty is Vice President of Exploration for the Company.

About Nicola Mining
Nicola Mining Inc. is a mining company listed on the NASDAQ, TSX Venture Exchange and Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company owns the Merritt Mill and associated tailings facility near Merritt, British Columbia, and has entered into mining and milling profit-share agreements involving high-grade gold projects. Its permitted mill can process gold- and silver-bearing feed using gravity and flotation circuits.

The Company owns 100% of the New Craigmont Project, a high-grade copper property, which covers an area of over 10,800 hectares along the southern end of the Guichon Batholith and is adjacent to Highland Valley Copper, Canada's largest copper mine. The Company also owns 100% of the Treasure Mountain Property, which includes 30 mineral claims and a mineral lease, spanning an area exceeding 2,200 hectares.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Peter Espig"
Peter Espig
CEO & Director

For additional information: Contact: Bill Cawker
Phone: (604) 649-0080
Email: info@nicolamining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

1 Merritt Mill: Information Link

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/320495

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

NIM:CCtsxv:nimbase metals investing
NIM:CC
The Conversation (0)
Red Metal Resources to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday October 28th, 2026

Red Metal Resources to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday October 28th, 2026

Red Metal invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation on the Emerging Growth Conference.Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES) (OTC Pink: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company"), a copper-gold-cobalt... Keep Reading...
Video - CEO Clips: Getty Copper: High-Grade Copper Discoveries in BC's Highland Valley

Video - CEO Clips: Getty Copper: High-Grade Copper Discoveries in BC's Highland Valley

Getty Copper (TSXV: GTC,OTC:GTCDF) (OTCQX: GTCDF) is advancing exploration in British Columbia's Highland Valley, adjacent to Canada's largest copper mine. With nearly 60 years of project history, the company is reporting encouraging drill results, including 150 metres grading 0.7% copper, with... Keep Reading...
Metalsource Mining Intersects 22 Metres of Mineralization in Major Southern Step Out at Silver Hill

Metalsource Mining Intersects 22 Metres of Mineralization in Major Southern Step Out at Silver Hill

SH26-45 intersects approximately 22 metres (core length) of mineralization, 80 metres south of SH26-27, with assays pending, as Metalsource advances toward significantly larger stepouts to test the broader scale of the Silver Hill system. Metalsource Mining Inc. (CSE: MSM) (OTCQB: MSMMF) (FSE:... Keep Reading...
Questcorp Mining to Exercise Option to Acquire 100% of North Island Copper Project

Questcorp Mining to Exercise Option to Acquire 100% of North Island Copper Project

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") has reached an agreement (the "Agreement") to complete its option exercise (the "Option") and acquire the remaining forty-nine percent interest in the North Island Copper Project (the "Project"), bringing... Keep Reading...
Noble Mineral Exploration Acquires Lucas Gold Project From Canada Nickel Company

Noble Mineral Exploration Acquires Lucas Gold Project From Canada Nickel Company

(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - October 21, 2026 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to announce that it has closed the transactions under the Purchase Agreement ("Agreement") with Canada Nickel Company Inc.... Keep Reading...
CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Investor Awareness Agreements

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Investor Awareness Agreements

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 19, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQX:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into the following investor awareness agreements, each subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").Investing News NetworkThe... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Red Metal Resources to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday October 28th, 2026

BriaCell Announces ESMO 2026 Poster Highlighting Circulating Immune Biomarker Associated with Clinical Outcomes in Metastatic Breast Cancer

Equity Metals Corporation is Pleased to be Attending the Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase 2026

Video - CEO Clips: Getty Copper: High-Grade Copper Discoveries in BC's Highland Valley

Related News

gold investing

Belo Sun’s Volta Grande Gold Project License Temporarily Suspended

precious metals investing

Equity Metals Corporation is Pleased to be Attending the Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase 2026

gold investing

Craig Tindale: Gold's New Era — Prepare Now for System Reset

lithium investing

Benchmark: New Lithium Mine Needed Every Two Months to Meet 2050 Demand

What is the VIX Index?

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Announces Closing of Option Agreement to Acquire a 100% Interest in the Silver Focused Silvergruvan Project in Sweden

precious metals investing

Sranan Gold Reports 3-Metre Channel Sample Grading 20.89 g/t Gold at Lawatino's 101 Zone