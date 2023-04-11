PAN GLOBAL ANNOUNCES POSITIVE METALLURGICAL TEST RESULTS EXCEEDING 86% COPPER RECOVERY FOR THE LA ROMANA COPPER MINERALIZATION, SPAIN

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM EXTENDS HIGH GRADE NICKEL-COPPER-PGE MINERALIZATION AT ARCH TARGET - DRILLS 2.57% Ni, 1.61% Cu AND 2.35 g/t TPM OVER 3.84 m

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE DRILL RESULTS AT ARCH:

  • A massive sulphide interval grading 2.57% nickel (Ni), 1.61% copper (Cu) and 2.35 g/t Total Precious Metals (TPM) over 3.84 m was intersected down-dip of semi-massive to massive sulphide mineralization drilled in 2021 ( see Photo 1 for core sample and Table 1 for drill intersection details) .
  • Significant disseminated + semi-massive sulphide intervals grading 0.29 to 0.67% Ni, 0.08 to 0.43% Cu and 0.43 to 1.64 g/t TPM over 6.25 to 78.95 m intervals in 7 holes ( see Table 1 for details).
  • Geophysics results show untested conductivity down-dip and along strike of current drilling.
  • Near surface massive to disseminated sulphide mineralization at depths of 7- 170 m .

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (OTCQB: NCPCF) ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from its 2022 drilling and geophysics program on the Arch Target conducted during the period of July- October 2022 in Yukon, Canada . The timing of the release of these results was largely impacted by the unprecedented volume of samples from exploration projects throughout Yukon submitted to the ALS preparation lab in Whitehorse .

The drilling component of the 2022 exploration program comprised 18 holes totalling 2,975 metres (m), of which 10 holes totalling 1,265 m were drilled on the Arch Target at the Nickel Shäw Project. The drilling at Arch was successful in extending massive to disseminated Ni-Cu sulphide mineralization at depth and along strike from holes drilled in 2021. See Figure 1 for a general plan map of the areas. Eight (8) holes were drilled on the Wellgreen deposit ( 1,710 m ) to convert inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources and to collect additional geotechnical and hydrogeological data.  The 1,710 metres of drilling at Wellgreen was carried out to support the completion of a Prefeasibility Study (PFS) which is expected to be completed by July 2023 .

" We have demonstrated the continuity of sulphide mineralization at the Arch Target including its significant Nickel, Copper, Precious Metals and Sulphur grades. This target occurs at shallow depths and is currently being assessed to determine if a maiden inferred resource can be outlined here ." said Stuart Harshaw , President and CEO of Nickel Creek Platinum.  " The PFS will not include the Arch Target when produced in Q3 this year but we are excited by the opportunity for additional higher-grade mineralization at our Nickel Shäw property. "

Table 1: Arch Drilling Summary

Photo 1: ASD22-016 High Grade intersection – Core Photo (CNW Group/Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.)

Note: All intervals listed are down-hole core lengths, not true widths; interval grades are length weighted. A cut-off grade of 1.0% Ni was applied for the massive sulphide and 0.25% Ni for the disseminated sulphide.

Table 1: Arch Drilling Summary (CNW Group/Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.)

The Arch ultramafic sill has been the subject of several historical exploration campaigns and has had various surveys, including ground electromagnetics (EM) and magnetics, helicopter EM and magnetics (Dighem), soil geochemistry, trenching and limited diamond drilling (three holes totalling 136m ).  Drilling in 2021 at the Arch Target intersected significant massive to semi-massive sulphide in six holes. Grades up to 3.85% Ni, 1.37% Cu and 3.97 g/t TPM over 3.45m were returned. Disseminated sulphide along with net-textured, blebby and interstitial sulphide variably occurs above the high-grade zones with combined massive sulphide and disseminated intervals grading up to 1.41% Ni, 0.55% Cu and 2.49 g/t TPM over 11.95m .

During the 2022 drill program, a massive sulphide interval grading 2.57% Ni, 1.61% Cu and 2.35 g/t TPM over 3.84 m was intersected in ASD22-016, drilled down-dip of semi-massive to massive sulphide mineralization drilled in 2021. This is part of a larger interval grading 1.37% Ni, 0.89% Cu and 0.89 g/t TPM over 8.73m . Significant disseminated and semi-massive sulphide intervals grading 0.29 to 0.67% Ni, 0.08 to 0.43% Cu and 0.43 to 1.64 g/t TPM over 6.25 to 78.95 m intervals in seven (7) holes. These intersections also contain significant sulphur (S) levels, a key determining factor in Ni recovery at the Wellgreen deposit (see Table 1 for details). These intersections occur at shallow depths (7- 170m ) over a strike length of approximately 450m . Work is in progress to determine if sulphide mineralization at Arch can be classified as a maiden inferred resource.

Sulphide mineralization at Arch occurs at the base of an outcropping ultramafic sill ("Arch Sill") that is centred four kilometres west-northwest of the Wellgreen deposit. The sill is approximately 100 m thick and the base (northeast contact) dips subparallel to the slope at 55-75 degrees to the south-southwest. Massive and semi-massive sulphide mineralization is related to a thin (

One (1) 2022 Arch hole was surveyed by borehole electromagnetics (EM) along with 14 surface EM lines totalling approximately 4,200 m . Geophysical results show untested conductivity down-dip and to the northeast of the 2021/22 drilling. Field-checking of near-surface conductors to the northeast is required. Diamond drilling was performed by Superior Diamond Drilling and the EM survey was completed by SJ Geophysics.

As part of the 2022 drill program, existing drill trails were upgraded to allow truck access to all drill sites.

Figure 1: 2022 and 2021 drilling locations (Arch Target and Wellgreen Deposit) at the Nickel Shäw Project (CNW Group/Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.)

Figure 2: Plan map of Arch drillhole locations (CNW Group/Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.)

Analytical quality assurance and quality control ("QAQC") included submission of blanks and standards. Various standards were submitted that are appropriate for both low-grade and high-grade Ni-Cu-PM mineralization. Results from the standards and blanks were reviewed and in the opinion of the Qualified Person, the analytical results pass QAQC review for base metals and PMs in the low-grade type (disseminated sulphide) mineralization as well as the base metals in the high-grade (semi-massive to massive sulphide) mineralization. Analytical QAQC for precious metals in the higher-grade mineralization is still pending. Sample preparation was completed at the ALS facility in Whitehorse , Yukon and analysis was completed at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver, British Columbia . Samples were analyzed by 4-acid digestion and ICP-AES (ALS method MEICP-61) with platinum, palladium and gold analysis by fire assay with ICP-AES finish (ALS method PGM-ICP23).

See Table 2 for Arch drill hole location information.

Table 2: Arch Target Drill hole location information in metres

Figure 3: General Longitudinal cross-section through Arch looking north (CNW Group/Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.)

Note: Co-ordinates UTM Zone 7 NAD83.

Drilling at the Wellgreen deposit was completed to facilitate hydrogeology studies, geotechnical studies and resource conversion. This work is part of the ongoing PFS that is expected to be completed by July 2023 . Borehole geophysics (EM) were completed on three (3) 2022 holes at the Wellgreen deposit. This information is being reviewed in the context of the geological model to determine if high-grade targets are present below the current contemplated pit.

Scientific and Technical Information

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was prepared under the supervision Cameron Bell , P. Geo., an independent geologist on a consulting retainer contract with the Company, and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP; OTCQB: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company and its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project. The Nickel Shäw Project is a large undeveloped nickel sulphide project in one of the most favourable jurisdictions in the world, with an attractive mix of metals including copper, cobalt and platinum group metals. The Nickel Shäw Project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which supports year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska .  The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our shareholders by becoming a leading North American nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM producer.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology, or negative connotations thereof. All information in this release, other than information of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements with respect to plans for further exploration to help define the extent of the mineralized zone, plans to advance Arch, plans to advance the Wellgreen deposit towards a PFS, and general future plans and objectives for the Company and the Nickel Shäw Project, are forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such expectations are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information.

For more information on the Company and the key assumptions, risks and challenges with respect to the forward-looking information discussed herein, and about our business in general, investors should review the Company's most recently filed annual information form, and other continuous disclosure filings which are available at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Table 2: Arch Target Drill hole location information in metres (CNW Group/Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.)

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. logo (CNW Group/Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.)

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES CONFIRMATION OF THE CARBON ABSORBING CHARACTERISTICS OF ITS WELLGREEN DEPOSIT

 Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (" Nickel Creek " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce further results from work being conducted on behalf of the Company by Dr. Gregory Dipple at CarbMinLab, University of British Columbia . This ongoing work indicates significant uptake of CO 2 from a composite sample in bench-top testing. The results indicate a carbon sequestration capability of approximately 34.4 kt CO 2 per year (2.1 kt CO 2 per Mt tailings).

" We are very excited to announce that we have demonstrated substantial carbon capture from the Wellgreen deposit," commented Stuart Harshaw , President and Chief Executive Officer of Nickel Creek. "This represents an opportunity to capture carbon in the form of CO 2 that will significantly reduce Nickel Creek's overall carbon footprint.  This will provide a value to the downstream processors of our nickel, in particular the EV battery market, where reducing the carbon footprint is a critical part of the green economy."

Nickel Creek Platinum Announces 2022 Field Program at Nickel Shäw

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (" Nickel Creek " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company formally commenced the drilling portion of its 2022 field program on July 1, 2022 at its 100%-owned Nickel Creek's Nickel Shäw Project in the Yukon, Canada .

Nickel Creek Platinum Logo (CNW Group/Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.)

Following successful completion of the recent C$2.7 million private placement, which included a Flow-Through Offering of C$2.4 million , the Company has secured the necessary funding required to perform an exploration program for the 2022 field season to collect data to facilitate completion of a Prefeasibility Study (" PFS "). This work will include PFS drilling on the Wellgreen deposit to support conversion of inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources and to collect additional geotechnical and hydrogeological data including the characterization of the proposed waste dump and tailings sites. Further drilling is also planned at the Arch exploration target to define the extent of mineralization.

Stuart Harshaw , President and CEO commented "We are looking forward to advancing the Nickel Shäw Project with our extensive program this summer. The nickel market needs projects like ours to develop in order to supply the increasing demand for nickel and copper to produce electric vehicles."

As part of the 2022 field program, the Company will be supported by the Kluane First Nation, the Company's First Nations partner via its operating companies, Kluane Development LP and Kluane Energy LP.

Scientific and Technical Information

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Cam Bell , an independent geologist on a consulting retainer contract with the Company and a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP; OTCQB: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company and its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project. The Nickel Shäw Project is a large undeveloped nickel sulphide project with a unique mix of metals including copper, cobalt and platinum group metals, located in the Yukon, Canada , one of the most favourable jurisdictions in the world. The Nickel Shäw Project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which further offers year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska. The Company is also investigating other opportunities for shareholder value creation.

The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our shareholders by becoming a leading North American nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM producer.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology, or negative connotations thereof. All information in this release, other than information of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements relating to general future plans and objectives for the Company and the Nickel Shäw Project, are forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such expectations are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information.

For more information on the Company and the key assumptions, risks and challenges with respect to the forward-looking information discussed herein, and about our business in general, investors should review the Company's most recently filed annual information form, and other continuous disclosure filings which are available at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES CONFIRMATION OF THE CARBON ABSORBING CHARACTERISTICS OF BOTH THE TAILING AND WASTE ROCK ANTICIPATED AT THE NICKEL SHÄW WELLGREEN DEPOSIT

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (" Nickel Creek " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce preliminary results from work being conducted on behalf of the Company by Dr. Gregory Dipple at CarbMinLab, University of British Columbia . This preliminary work indicates that samples taken from the Wellgreen deposit at Nickel Creek's Nickel Shäw Project contain key magnesium-rich minerals that are known to react quickly with carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) in air, such as the mineral Brucite, indicating a significant potential for carbon absorption.

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.)

" We started this work with Dr. Dipple in order to work towards an understanding of the potential carbon absorption of our tailings and waste rock that will reduce or even eliminate our greenhouse gas (GHG) footprint." commented Stuart Harshaw , President and Chief Executive Officer of Nickel Creek, "Having a low carbon nickel product will be beneficial to the downstream processers of our nickel, especially the EV market, where reducing the carbon footprint is a critical part of the green economy."

A summary of the results is presented below with a detailed summary also available on our website.

Summary

The Wellgreen deposit, which forms part of the Company's Nickel Shäw Project, contains extensive Ni-Cu-Platinum-Group Elements (PGE) mineralization within mafic to ultramafic rocks. It was assessed for its potential for carbon capture and storage based on samples provided by Nickel Creek. These samples consisted of 45 mineralized pulp and 2 slurry samples that were analyzed for mineral content to assess the abundance of gangue minerals that are known to be reactive to CO 2 in air. All 47 samples were assessed with thermogravimetric analysis (TGA) and 13 were assessed with quantitative X-ray diffraction (qXRD) analysis using the Rietveld method. qXRD results indicate that all but two of the samples were all highly serpentinized ultramafic rocks. TGA indicates that brucite and/ or hydrated magnesium carbonate minerals (e.g., hydromagnesite) were present in 22 of the samples analyzed. Leach testing was completed on four samples (1 control sample to determine Mg leached from serpentine) to assess the leachable Mg content (exclusive of hydromagnesite) and thus confirm the brucite content of the samples. Three of the leach test samples were determined to contain between 1 and 3 weight percent brucite. Brucite content in these samples (that are not representative of the complete tailings stream) represents a capacity to sequester 6 to 22 kg CO2 per tonne of tailings equivalent.

These Wellgreen samples contain the key magnesium-rich minerals such as brucite that are known to react quickly with CO2 in air. Hydromagnesite may represent brucite that has reacted with CO 2 in air during sample storage, or could reflect low temperature bedrock alteration. The confirmed presence of brucite and serpentine indicates that there exists significant potential for carbon mineralization within Wellgreen tailings and waste rock. A comparison of mineral content and whole rock chemistry indicates that these minerals can be found in rocks with wt.% Mg contents of 22 or greater.

Next steps will include the creation of a preliminary computed mineralogy model to assess the spatial distribution of rocks within the Wellgreen deposit that have high potential to contain brucite and thus sequester carbon. This model will co-relate the 3D whole geochemical database with the mineralogy test work summarized above.

Scientific and Technical Information

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Cheibany Ould Elemine, Ph.D., P.Geo. of Ensero Solutions, and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP; OTCQB: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company and its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project. The Nickel Shäw Project is a large undeveloped nickel sulphide project with a unique mix of metals including copper, cobalt and platinum group metals, located in the Yukon, Canada , one of the most favourable jurisdictions in the world. The Nickel Shäw Project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which further offers year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska.  The Company is also investigating other opportunities for shareholder value creation.

The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our shareholders by becoming a leading North American nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM producer.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology, or negative connotations thereof. All information in this release, other than information of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements relating to the results from the studies being conducted on behalf of the Company by CarbMinLab (and the results and potential results thereof), and general future plans and objectives for the Company and the Nickel Shäw Project, are forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such expectations are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information.

For more information on the Company and the key assumptions, risks and challenges with respect to the forward-looking information discussed herein, and about our business in general, investors should review the Company's most recently filed annual information form, and other continuous disclosure filings which are available at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Results of 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") that was held on May 31, 2022 .

All of the following business items were approved at the AGM by the requisite majority of shareholder votes cast at the meeting:

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES COVID-19 PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES FOR ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (" Nickel Creek " or the " Company ") announced today, out of an abundance of caution,  that in light of the ongoing public health impact of the novel coronavirus disease (" COVID-19 "), and in order to mitigate potential risks to the health and safety of our communities, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, Nickel Creek is strongly encouraging its shareholders and others not to attend Nickel Creek's annual general and special meeting ("AGSM") in person, which is scheduled for Tuesday May 31, 2022 (the " Meeting ").

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. logo (CNW Group/Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.)

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote on the matters before the Meeting by proxy in advance of the Meeting by one of the methods described in the Company's Management Information Circular, and to listen to the Meeting by way of a live conference call, the details of which are described below. Shareholders of the Company are invited to submit questions in advance of the meeting by email at info@nickelcp.com .  Instructions on voting via proxy can be found in the Company's Management Information Circular and the proxy or voting instruction form sent to all shareholders and available on Nickel Creek's website at www.nickelcreekplatinum.com and under Nickel Creek's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Nickel Creek's AGSM of Shareholders Conference Call on Tuesday May 31, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time)

Callers should dial-in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and simply ask to join Nickel Creek's call and provide the operator with the conference ID. The dial-in details are as follows:

North American Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1-866-342-8591
International Dial-In Number: 1-203-518-9713
Conference ID: NICKELCREEK

The Meeting is scheduled from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ( Toronto time).

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP; OTCQB: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company and its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project. The Nickel Shäw Project is a large undeveloped nickel sulphide project with a unique mix of metals including copper, cobalt and platinum group metals, located in the Yukon, Canada , one of the most favourable jurisdictions in the world. The Nickel Shäw Project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which further offers year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska.  The Company is also investigating other opportunities for shareholder value creation.

The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our shareholders by becoming a leading North American nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM producer.

CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Fabled Copper Corp.

Fabled Copper Corp. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every ten (10) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 17,365,173 common shares.

Los Andes Copper Files Positive PFS for Vizcachitas With a US$2.77 Billion Post-Tax NPV and 24% IRR

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") is pleased to announce further that it has now filed the pre-feasibility study at its 100% owned Vizcachitas Project ("Vizcachitas" or the "Project") which was the subject of its news release of February 23, 2023 (the "PFS"). The PFS, titled "Vizcachitas Project Pre-Feasibility Study Valparaíso Region, Chile NI 43-101 Technical Report" dated March 30, 2023 with an effective date of February 20, 2020 was prepared for Los Andes by Tetra Tech, and has been filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

Highlights of the PFS include:

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES EXERCISE OF PARTICIPATION RIGHT IN FULL BY RIO TINTO

Western Copper and Gold Corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) announces that, in connection with the strategic investment by Mitsubishi Materials Corporation ("Mitsubishi Materials") announced on March 24, 2023 Rio Tinto Canada Inc. ("Rio Tinto") has notified the Company that it will exercise its participation right in full.

Western Copper And Gold logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

Rio Tinto will subscribe for 878,809 common shares of the Company for proceeds of approximately C$2.3 million (the "Rio Tinto Subscription"), allowing Rio Tinto to maintain its interest of approximately 7.84%. As a result, the Company confirms that Mitsubishi Materials will subscribe for 8,091,390 common shares of the Company for proceeds of approximately C$21.3 million .

The Rio Tinto Subscription is expected to be completed on or before May 1, 2023 . The Mitsubishi Materials investment is expected to be completed on or about April 14, 2023 . Both remain subject to final approval by the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE American LLC.

"We are pleased with the continued interest Rio Tinto has shown and look forward to working with Mitsubishi and Rio Tinto to advance the Casino Project." said Paul West-Sells , President and CEO.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to the expected closing dates for the Rio Tinto Subscription and the strategic investment by Mitsubishi Materials . Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "plans", "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. In making the forward-looking statements herein, the Company has applied certain material assumptions including, but not limited to, the assumption that general business conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Green River Gold Corp. Engages Agora Internet Relations Corp. to Provide Online Advertising Services

Green River Gold Corp. (CSE: CCR) (the "Company" or "Green River") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an agreement to engage Agora Internet Relationship Corp. ("Agora") to provide online advertising services to the Company (the "Service Agreement"). For the services to be performed under the Service Agreement, the Company will pay total fees of $125,000 plus HST (the "Fees") to Agora with an upfront payment of $25,000 plus HST and the balance in equal quarterly payments with the last payment due on April 30, 2024. The Fees will be paid through the issuance of common shares of the Company at the deemed issuance price of the closing price of the common shares the day before the issuance date, subject to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable securities laws.

Getchell Gold Corp Presenting at Money Show Virtual Expo, April 11, 2023 and Appoints Investor Relations Consultant

Getchell Gold Corp (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) announces that it is being featured at the Money Show "Money, Markets, and Monetary Policy" Virtual Expo Event on Tuesday, April 11, 2023. President Mike Sieb will present for Getchell Gold, and the session will feature a 20 minute presentation titled "Building a Major Asset in Nevada." The session will start at 4pm ET and will feature a live Question & Answer session.

This online event is free to both accredited and retail investors, with registration available at https://online.moneyshow.com/2023/april/virtual-expo/registration

Fireweed Appoints Market-Maker

Fireweed Metals CORP. (" Fireweed " or the " Company ") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce that it has retained PI Financial Corp. (" PI ") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange Policies.

PI will trade the securities of Fireweed on the TSXV for the purpose of maintaining an orderly market. In consideration of the services provided by PI, the Company will pay PI a monthly fee of $4,000 for a minimum term of three months and renewable thereafter. Fireweed and PI are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. PI will not receive shares or options as compensation. The capital used for market-making will be provided by PI.

×