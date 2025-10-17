Nick Cohen, Doral Renewables' CEO, Honored by Goldman Sachs as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs at the 2025 Builders and Innovators Summit

Cohen was recognized by Goldman Sachs as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs, following Doral Renewables' breakthrough year, which included securing over $1.5b in project financing and a major Power Purchase Agreement

This week, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) recognized Doral Renewables' CEO, Nick Cohen, as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2025 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

Goldman Sachs selected leaders from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. Cohen's selection follows a series of major milestones accomplished by Doral Renewables, including a $1.5b financial close for the remaining phases of its 1.3 GW Mammoth Solar project in Indiana, a Power Purchase Agreement for its 430 MW Cold Creek Solar project in Texas, a $100M Letter of Credit Facility closing and a $30M Tax Equity investment for the Great Bend Solar project in Ohio. In addition, the company announced a major partnership with the American Farmland Trust to expand its energy production and agriculture co-location efforts across its pipeline, a practice called agrivoltaics.

"I am honored to be recognized by Goldman Sachs for our company's efforts to drive energy dominance by injecting a large capacity of reliable, affordable energy into the grid, all while driving economic prosperity in our communities and supporting the return of heritage farming to family farms", said Cohen. "Joining a terrific group of leaders and visionaries and Goldman Sachs's discussion of the next growth engines of our economy is an opportunity I cherish and for which I am thankful. I am very optimistic for what's to come and excited to contribute my part".

"We are pleased to recognize Nick Cohen as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2025," said David Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. "The Doral Renewables team has not only built a successful enterprise, they are redefining industry paradigms. This year's Summit has brought together many of the best business minds to talk about harnessing the full potential of AI and building the next generation of businesses."

In its 14th year, Goldman's Builders and Innovators Summit remains the must-attend event for Founders and CEOs of high-growth companies. Previous honorees have gone on to lead multi-billion dollar companies, both in the private and public markets. In addition to honoring the most exceptional entrepreneurs each year, the Summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About Doral Renewables

Doral Renewables is a Philadelphia-based developer, owner, and operator of renewable energy assets throughout the United States. Our solar and storage development portfolio comprises nearly 18 GW, which includes 400 MW currently in operation and 950 MW under construction. Doral Renewables operates in 21 states and across seven electricity markets. With a strong focus on community engagement, we aim to integrate agrivoltaics practices throughout our pipeline, creating additional opportunities for farming communities. We have secured nearly $3 billion in long-term wholesale power purchase agreements with U.S. customers. Our team of global partners includes the Doral Group (TASE: DORL), Migdal Group (TASE: MGDL), Clean Air Generation, APG, and Apollo Funds. Learn more at doral-llc.com.

About Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

