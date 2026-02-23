Ni-Co Energy Inc. Files Preliminary Prospectus for Proposed Initial Public Offering

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
February 23, 2026
Ni-Co Energy Inc. (“Ni-Co Energy” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary prospectus (the “Preliminary Prospectus”) with the securities regulatory authorities in the provinces of Québec, Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in connection with its proposed initial public offering (the “Offering”) of common shares of the Company (each a “Share”). The Offering is structured as a minimum offering of $1,500,000 (6,000,000 Shares) and a maximum offering of $3,000,000 (12,000,000 Shares), at a price of $0.25 per Share. The Company and the Agent (as defined herein) may jointly elect, at any time up to 48 hours prior to closing, to have up to 1,333,333 Shares issued as “flow-through” shares (each an “FT Share”) within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) at a price of $0.60 per FT Share.
Alain Tremblay
The Offering will be conducted on a best-efforts basis by Research Capital Corporation (the “Agent”). The Company has granted the Agent an over-allotment option, exercisable in the Agent’s sole discretion, in whole or in part, at any time until and including 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to 1,800,000 additional Shares (representing 15% of the Shares sold under the Offering) at the applicable offering price. Pursuant to an agency agreement, the Agent will receive: (i) a cash agency fee equal to 10% of gross proceeds (or 4% in respect of sales to President’s List purchasers, being purchasers identified by the Company, representing up to $1,500,000 in subscriptions); (ii) a corporate finance advisory fee of $50,000; and (iii) agent’s compensation warrants entitling the Agent to purchase up to 1,200,000 Shares at $0.25 per share for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering.
The Preliminary Prospectus contains important information relating to the Company, its business, and the Offering, and remains subject to completion or amendment. Copies are available under Ni-Co Energy’s profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). Completion of the Offering is subject to, among other things, the receipt of customary approvals, including regulatory approvals. There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the Shares until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued by the relevant securities regulatory authorities in Canada.
The Shares have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the Shares may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements thereof. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Ni-Co Energy in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For Further Information, Please Contact
Alain Tremblay
President & Chief Executive Officer
📧 info@nicoenergy.ca
📞 819-485-1602
Forward-Looking Information
This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects the Company's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, failure to complete the Offering and the factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Preliminary Prospectus. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.
Click here to connect with Ni-Co Energy Inc. to receive an Investor Presentation
Sign up to get your FREE
Homerun Resources Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
The Conversation (0)
4h
Homerun Resources
Establishing a vertically integrated leader in high-purity silica for solar & energy markets
Establishing a vertically integrated leader in high-purity silica for solar & energy markets Keep Reading...
12 February
Bahia Metals Corp. Completes Initial Public Offering of $5,750,000, with Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option
Bahia Metals Corp. (CSE: BMT) ("Bahia" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed its initial public offering (the "IPO") of 11,500,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.50 per Unit, inclusive of the full exercise of the 15% over-allotment... Keep Reading...
04 February
FPX Nickel Reports Confirmatory Results from Geotechnical Drilling at the Baptiste Nickel Project
FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX, OTCQX: FPOCF) ("FPX" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from select drill holes completed during its 2025 engineering field investigation program at the Baptiste Nickel Project ("Baptiste" or the "Project") in central British Columbia.As previously... Keep Reading...
16 January
Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Homeland Nickel Gains 132 Percent
Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.The Ontario government said Tuesday (January 13) that it is accelerating permitting and... Keep Reading...
08 January
Nickel Market Recalibrates After Explosive Trading Week
Nickel prices stabilized on Thursday (January 8) after a turbulent week that saw the market swing sharply higher before retreating as traders reassessed the balance between existing supply risks and a growing overhang of inventory.Three-month nickel on the London Metal Exchange (LME) hovered... Keep Reading...
Latest News
Sign up to get your FREE
Homerun Resources Investor Kit
and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Interactive Chart
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
American Battery4.030.24
Aion Therapeutic0.10-0.01
Cybin Corp2.140.00