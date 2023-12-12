NextSource Materials Announces Robust Feasibility Study Results for Molo Mine Expansion to 150,000 Tonnes per Annum of SuperFlake Graphite Concentrate

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Chris Vermeulen: Gold's Next Move After New High, Silver and Uranium in 2024

Top 10 Cobalt Producers by Country

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

International Lithium: PEA for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project Outlines Highly Favourable After-Tax NPV of CAD$342.9 million and After-Tax IRR of 44.3% P.A.

NORTH ARROW REPORTS RESULTS FROM MACKAY & LDG LITHIUM PROJECTS, NT

Brunswick Exploration Intersects Significant Spodumene Mineralization in Dyke Swarm at Mirage

Investing News Network Creates A Global Platform with Regional Editions

Pampa Metals Reports 130m From 362m @ 1.31% CuEq*, Within a Broader Interval of 558m From 362m @ 0.73% CuEq* Which Remains Open at Depth

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

North Shore Uranium

NSU:CC

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Controlled Thermal Resources

More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Q4 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Uranium Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
NextSource Materials Announces Robust Feasibility Study Results for Molo Mine Expansion to 150,000 Tonnes per Annum of SuperFlake Graphite Concentrate

NextSource Materials Announces Robust Feasibility Study Results for Molo Mine Expansion to 150,000 Tonnes per Annum of SuperFlake Graphite Concentrate

Highlights

  • Feasibility Study confirms highly attractive economics for a large-scale expansion of the Molo Mine and processing facility to a steady-state production rate of 150,000 tpa of graphite concentrate
  • Estimated capital cost of US$161.7 million (including contingency), with pre-tax NPV8 of US$424.1 million and a pre-tax IRR of 31.1%
  • Expansion significantly de-risked through application of NextSource's all-modular construction approach and sharing of infrastructure with existing operations
  • Discussions with OEMs and battery manufacturers indicate robust demand for the Company's product

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the results of a Feasibility Study (the "FS") for a mine expansion of its 100%-owned Molo Graphite Mine in southern Madagascar

The FS considers an expansion to the Molo Graphite Mine's current Phase 1 production capacity of 17,000 tonnes per annum ("tpa") through the construction of an additional and standalone processing plant that increases the steady-state production rate to 150,000 tpa of SuperFlake® graphite concentrate over a 25-year life of mine ("LOM"). The FS projects a capital cost of US$161.7 million resulting in a pre-tax NPV using an 8% discount rate of US$424.1 million and a pre-tax IRR of 31.1%.

The FS assumes the additional processing plant will be built adjacent to the current Phase 1 processing plant, presently in the ramp-up stage of production. The expansion will utilize the Company's unique, fully modular build approach used to construct its Phase 1 processing plant, which greatly reduced build time and associated costs in relation to conventional mine construction.

Craig Scherba, P.Geo., President, and CEO of NextSource commented:

"We are very pleased the FS confirms the strong financial potential of a larger scale operation and significant scalability of our Molo Graphite Mine to meet the robust market demand for flake graphite for use in electric vehicle batteries. This is especially timely given the recent announcement of export restrictions on flake graphite and graphite anode material from China. An expansion of this magnitude will position NextSource as a major global supplier and underpins our vertical integration strategy to offer an ample and secure supply of graphite flake for our planned battery anode facility, enabling direct supply to the electric vehicle battery market."

The production capacity of 150,000 tpa was established based on ongoing discussions with automotive manufacturers ("OEMs") and battery anode offtake partners, and on the expected demand forecasts for flake graphite that will need to be converted into spheronized and purified graphite ("SPG") and then into coated SPG ("CSPG") over the mid-term. CSPG is the final form of natural graphite required by OEMs to manufacture lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.

Ongoing discussions with numerous OEMs and battery anode offtake partners indicate market demand for CSPG over the long-term is expected to experience significant growth and could support additional expansions of the Molo's mine processing capacity.

The Company has not yet made a construction decision in respect to the expansion and will discuss the FS results with its strategic partners to determine the optimal timing and assess the funding options that are available with respect to this potential mine expansion.

RESULTS SUMMARY

The following summary highlights the financial metrics provided in the FS. All capital and operating costs estimates are prepared in line with a Class 3 estimate as per the American Association of Cost Engineers classification and are accurate to +/- 15 to 25%.

Description
FS Estimates
Economic Highlights
Pre-tax Net Present Value ("NPV") (8% discount rate)(1)
US$424.1 million
Post-tax NPV (8% discount rate)(1)
US$370.0 million
Pre-tax Internal Rate of Return ("IRR")(1)
31.1%
Post-tax IRR(1)
29.0%
Payback Period(2)
3.1 years
Project Capital Expenditure (including a contingency of $21.23 million)(3)
US$161.7 million
Sustaining Capital Expenditure and Closure Costs
US$218.1 million
Minesite Operating Cost EXW (per tonne of concentrate)
$US392.59
Total Cash Cost FOB (per tonne of concentrate)(4)
$US638.53
All-in Sustaining Cost FOB (per tonne of concentrate)(4)
$US714.33
Average sales price of Superflake?? graphite concentrate (US$/tonne)(5)
US$1,191
Life of Mine(6)
25 years
Operational Highlights
Waste Mined: Total (kt)
19,198
Mineralized Material Mined: Total (kt)(7)
56,266
Mineralized Material Mined: Steady-State (ktpa)(7)
2,640
Head Grade: Cg (%)
6.07%
Strip Ratio: Average (waste to ore)
0.3:1
Recovery: Cg (% wt : wt)
88.1%
Mass Pull to Superflake® Concentrate (% wt : wt)
5.5%
Superflake® Concentrate Produced: Total (kt)
3,094
Superflake® Concentrate Produced: Steady-State (ktpa)(8)
150
Superflake® Concentrate Grade: Cg (%)
97.3%

Notes:

  1. Assumes Molo Graphite Mine is financed with 100% equity. Unless otherwise noted, all monetary figures presented throughout this news release are expressed in real US dollars (US$) as of 1 September 2023. No above-inflationary cost escalations have been applied.
  2. Based on cumulative undiscounted free cash flows associated with the expansion as measured from the date of first concentrate production.
  3. Project Capex includes process equipment, civil & infrastructure, mining, buildings, electrical infrastructure, project & construction services. Includes capitalised operating costs. Excludes working capital, sustaining capital and closure costs.
  4. Assumes all concentrate will be sold on a FOB basis at the Port of Tulear, Madagascar.
  5. Based on the weighted average prices of the various size fractions of Superflake® concentrate, as informed by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence and includes a premium associated with an above 94%-95% concentrate grade as advised by Fastmarkets.
  6. The LOM measured in terms of actual operating years, where the mined produces 240ktpa of ROM for ~3 years, which increases by 2.64Mtpa of ROM for a further ~22 years.
  7. Assumes a mineral reserve cut-off grade of 3% Cg has been applied, with all material below this cut-off grade treated as waste. Over the LOM, 2,520 kt (4.5% of the total tonnes in the ROM production schedule) of inferred mineral resource material above this cut-off has been included in the LOM production schedule. The sensitivity analysis section of the FS considers the impact of excluding the inferred mineral resource from the LOM production schedule. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.
  8. Steady-state is defined as the period during which the comminution circuits are fed at a combined ROM throughput rate of 2.64Mtpa (19 years).

CAPITAL COST SUMMARY

LOM TOTAL
ITEM
(US$ '000, Real)
Direct Capital Costs
95,659
Open-Pit Mining
3,625
Processing Plant
58,359
On-Site Infrastructure
33,675
Indirect Capital Costs
44,814
Project Management
18,395
Owner's Cost
20,325
Other Capitalised Cost
6,094
Provisions
21,227
Contingency
21,227
TOTAL: PROJECT CAPEX
161,700

Note: Excludes working capital, sustaining capital and closure costs.

OPERATING COST SUMMARY

Based on discussions with our off-take customers, their preference is to purchase Molo graphite concentrate at the local Madagascar port at freight on board ("FOB") China prices. As such, operating costs ("OPEX") include the all-in FOB cost to deliver the graphite concentrate to the local port of Tulear.

LOM TOTALUNIT COSTUNIT COST
AREA
(US$M, Real)(US$ / t ore mined)(US$ / t concentrate)
Open-Pit Mining
1903.3861.41
Processing
4548.06146.66
On-Site Infrastructure
4307.65139.13
G&A (Site)
1402.5045.39
Minesite Operating Cost (EXW)
1,21521.58392.59
Royalties
3015.3497.14
Selling Cost
4608.18148.80
Total Cash Cost (FOB)
1,97635.10638.53
G&A (Corporate)
160.295.31
Reclamation & Closure Cost
130.234.13
Sustaining Capex
2053.6566.36
All-in Sustaining Cost (FOB)
2,21039.27714.33

MINERAL RESOURCE AND MINERAL RESERVE STATEMENTS

The FS includes the following mineral resource estimates for the Molo Graphite Mine, which remains open along strike and to depth:

Molo Mineral Resource Statement - 1 September 2023
Classification

Material Type

Resource Tonnes

Grade

Contained Carbon Graphite

(kt)

(% Cg)

(kt)

Measured"Low-Grade"

13,048

4.64

605

Measured"High-Grade"

10,573

8.40

888

Total Measured

23,622

6.32

1,493

Indicated"Low-Grade"

39,539

4.73

1,871

Indicated"High-Grade"

37,207

7.86

2,925

Total Indicated

76,746

6.25

4,796

Measured + Indicated"Low-Grade"

52,588

4.71

2,476

Measured + Indicated"High-Grade"

47,780

7.98

3,813

Total Measured + Indicated

100,367

6.27

6,289

Inferred"Low-Grade"

24,233

4.46

1,081

Inferred"High-Grade"

16,681

7.70

1,285

Total Inferred

40,915

5.78

2,366

Notes:

  1. Mineral resources have been classified using the 2014 CIM Definition Standards.
  2. Mineral resources are reported inclusive of mineral reserves.
  3. "Low Grade" mineral resources are resources in a low-grade zone and stated at a cut-off grade of 2% Cg with no upper limit.
  4. "High Grade" mineral resources are resources in a high-grade zone and stated at a cut-off grade of 4% Cg with no upper limit.
  5. Eastern and western high-grade assays are capped at 15% Cg.
  6. A relative density of 2.36 tonnes per cubic meter (t/m3) was assigned to the mineralized zones for the mineral resource tonnage estimation.
  7. Totals may not represent the sum of the parts due to rounding.
  8. Mineral resources are defined as surface mineable only.
  9. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that any mineral resource will be converted into a mineral reserve.
  10. % Cg = percentage Carbon Graphite.
  11. The mineral resource estimates may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues.

The FS includes the following mineral reserve estimates for the Molo Graphite Mine:

Molo Mineral Reserve Statement - 1 September 2023
Classification

Material Type

Ore

Grade

Contained Carbon Graphite

(kt)

(% Cg)

(kt)

Proven"High Grade"

15,489

7.00

1,085

"Low Grade"

5,845

4.25

248

Total

21,334

6.25

1,333

Probable"High Grade"

24,734

6.64

1,642

"Low Grade"

7,677

4.32

331

Total

32,412

6.09

1,973

Total Reserves

53,746

6.15

3,306

Notes:

  1. Mineral reserves have been classified using the 2014 CIM Definition Standards
  2. Assumes that all modifying factors have been applied, including mining losses of 5% and mining dilution of 3%.
  3. Assumes a reserve cut-off grade of 3% Cg has been applied, with all material below this cut-off grade treated as waste.
  5. "Low Grade" mineral reserves are classified as ore with a grade ≥3% Cg and ≤5% Cg.
  6. "High Grade" mineral reserves are classified as ore with a grade >5% Cg.
  7. Totals may not represent the sum of parts due to rounding.
  8. % Cg = percentage Carbon Graphite.
  9. The estimate of mineral reserves may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues.

METALLURGY

The FS is based on a full suite of metallurgical test work performed by SGS Canada Metallurgical Services Inc. in Lakefield, Ontario, Canada. These tests included lab and bench scale process development work, a bulk sample/pilot plant program, and metallurgical variability testing. The overall graphitic carbon recovery into the final concentrate is 88.1% and the mass pull to concentrate is 5.5%.

Flake Size Distribution and Product Grade

Product Size
Distribution (%)
Product Grade
(% Cg)
+50 mesh
21.896.9
-50 to +80 mesh
27.397.0
-80 to +100 mesh
8.097.2
-100 mesh
42.997.6

PRICING

The LOM average selling price of US$1,191/t of concentrate (Real) used in the FS is the volume weighted average sales price for the various flake sizes and grades of SuperFlake® graphite concentrate that are expected to be produced from the Molo Graphite Mine. Prices used are based on current market prices provided by UK-based, commodity price reporting agencies Benchmark Minerals Intelligence and Fastmarkets, who are recognized as leaders in providing independent and unbiased market research, pricing trends, and demand and supply analyses for the natural flake graphite market.

Current market prices in real US dollar terms were used through to 2028 and flatlined from that point forward over the rest of the LOM. A pricing premium for increased carbon grade was applied based on recent market trends for products exceeding 94% carbon. No other premiums were applied.

The FS does not consider any potential for downstream value-added processing of the flake graphite concentrate such as conversion into SPG and CSPG, thermal expansion for use in foils, and other specialty graphite applications.

TECHNICAL REPORT FILING

This FS will be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and will be posted on NextSource's website at www.nextsourcematerials.com within 45 days of this news release.

DATA VERIFICATION

Data verification programs have included review of QA/QC data, re-sampling and sample analysis programs, and database verification. Validation checks were performed on data, and comprise checks on surveys, collar coordinates and assay data. Sufficient verification checks were undertaken on the database to provide confidence that the database is appropriate to support the technical information contained herein.

QUALIFIED PERSONS

The FS has an effective date of September 1, 2023 and was prepared by Erudite Strategies Ltd. ("Erudite") of South Africa, an independent engineering and consulting firm specializing in the mining and processing of commodities and battery materials and authored by the following "qualified persons" as defined under NI 43-101: Johann De Bruin, (Pr. Eng) (ECSA), Hector Mapheto, Pr.Eng. (ECSA), Schalk Pienaar, Pr.Eng. (ECSA) and Hercu Smit, Pr.Eng. (ECSA) (Erudite Strategies Ltd.), Philip John Hancox, PhD, Pr.Sci.Nat. and Desmond Subramani, Pr.Sci.Nat. (Caracle Creek International Consulting (Pty.) Ltd.), Oliver Peters, P.Eng. (PEO) (Metpro Management Inc.), Eugène de Villiers, Pr.Eng. (ECSA) (ECMA Consulting (Pty.) Ltd.), Nico Hamman, Pr.Tech.Eng. (ECSA) (Eco Elementum), Alkie Marais, M.Sc. (Geohydrology) (Geostratum Water Management Consulting), and Ruan Daffue, M.Sc.Eng. (Practara (Pty.) Ltd).

Scientific and technical information presented in this news release was reviewed and approved by the following FS "qualified persons" as defined under NI 43-101: Johann De Bruin, Pr.Eng. (ECSA), Hector Mapheto, Pr.Eng. (ECSA), Schalk Pienaar, Pr.Eng. (ECSA) and Hercu Smit, Pr.Eng. (ECSA) (Erudite Strategies Ltd.), Philip John Hancox, PhD, Pr.Sci.Nat. and Desmond Subramani, Pr.Sci.Nat. (Caracle Creek International Consulting (Pty.) Ltd.), Oliver Peters, P.Eng. (PEO) (Metpro Management Inc.), Eugène de Villiers, Pr.Eng. (ECSA) (ECMA Consulting (Pty.) Ltd.), Nico Hamman, Pr.Tech.Eng. (ECSA) (Eco Elementum), Alkie Marais, M.Sc. (Geohydrology) (Geostratum Water Management Consulting), and Ruan Daffue, M.Sc.Eng. (Practara (Pty.) Ltd).

About NextSource Materials Inc.

NextSource Materials Inc. is a battery materials development company based in Toronto, Canada that is intent on becoming a vertically integrated global supplier of battery materials through the mining and value-added processing of graphite and other minerals.

The Company's Molo Graphite Mine in Madagascar is one of the largest known and highest-quality graphite resources globally, and the only one with SuperFlake® graphite. The Molo Graphite Mine has begun production, with Phase 1 mine operations currently undergoing ramp-up to reach its nameplate production capacity of 17,000 tpa of graphite concentrate.

The Company is also developing a significant downstream graphite value-add business through the staged rollout of Battery Anode Facilities capable of large-scale production of coated, spheronized and purified graphite for direct delivery to battery and automotive customers, outside of existing Asian supply chains, in a fully transparent and traceable manner.

NextSource Materials is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "NEXT" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "NSRCF".

For further information about NextSource visit our website at www.nextsourcematerials.com or contact us at +1.416.364.4911 or email Brent Nykoliation, Executive Vice President at brent@nextsourcematerials.com or Aura Financial nextsource@aura-financial.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE

This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. Forward-looking statements and information are frequently characterized by words such as "plan," "expect," "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "potential", "possible" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "will", "could", or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements include any statements regarding, among others: anticipated results of the FS including in respect of financial metrics, capital and operating costs, mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates, metallurgy, and pricing; intended expansion and construction plans; demand for CSPG; discussion of the FS results with potential strategic partners; purchase preferences of off-takers; the staged rollout of Battery Anode Facilities; as well as the Company's intent on becoming a fully integrated global supplier of critical battery and technology materials. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions that involve a number of risks, which could cause actual results to vary and, in some instances, to differ materially from those anticipated by the Company and described in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur or, if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive as a result. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based on what management believes are reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with them. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the forward-looking statements, whether because of latest information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. These forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE:NextSource Materials Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

NextSource MaterialsNEXT:CATSX:NEXTBattery Metals Investing
NEXT:CA
NextSource Materials
Sign up to get your FREE

NextSource Materials Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials


Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Announces Appointment of Martina Buchhauser to the Board and Results of 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

NextSource Announces Appointment of Martina Buchhauser to the Board and Results of 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Martina Buchhauser to the Board of Directors and results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually at 9:00 AM Toronto, Ontario, Canada on December 5, 2023

Ms. Buchhauser is a global leader with a profound knowledge of the automotive industry and its shift towards new and sustainable technologies and the imperative for a responsible and low carbon business. Her leadership journey has encompassed executive roles in Global Procurement and Supply Chain Networks at General Motors, MAN, BMW, and Volvo Cars, where she until recently served as the Chief Procurement Officer and on the management board. She is a senior advisor of H&Z Management Consulting and is a non-executive director on several company boards.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Announces Appointment of Johnny Velloza as Interim Chief Operating Officer

NextSource Announces Appointment of Johnny Velloza as Interim Chief Operating Officer

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") announces that Mr Robin Borley has resigned as Chief Operating Officer of the Company. NextSource is pleased to announce it has appointed Mr Johnny Velloza as Chief Operating Officer on an interim basis

Mr. Velloza has a wealth of technical and operating experience in the mining industry spanning 30 years during which he managed operational optimisation processes and large capital expansions across a range of commodities and in many jurisdictions. Mr. Velloza was previously Deputy CEO and COO of Gem Diamonds and CEO of Chemaf. Prior to this, he was with BHP Western Australia Iron Ore where, from 2013 to 2015, he was General Manager at Mining Area C, the largest iron ore mine in the BHP portfolio, leading a number of successful operational efficiency programs. He also acted as a Senior Exploration Manager in Zambia and in Chile for BHP from 2011-2013, Operations Manager at AngloGold Ashanti from 2009-2010 and held numerous managerial positions at De Beers from 2001-2009. Mr Velloza holds a Bachelor's degree in Mining Engineering from The University of Johannesburg and a Bachelor's degree in Business from The University of South Africa.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Materials Announces First Bulk Shipment of SuperFlake and Full Operation of its Solar Hybrid Plant at Molo Graphite Mine

NextSource Materials Announces First Bulk Shipment of SuperFlake and Full Operation of its Solar Hybrid Plant at Molo Graphite Mine

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has made its first bulk container shipment of SuperFlake® graphite from the Company's Molo Mine ("Molo") in Madagascar

This first shipment of Molo SuperFlake® graphite has been sent to the Company's downstream technical partner's Battery Anode Facility (BAF) to be processed into spheronized, purified graphite (SPG) that will then be further processed into coated SPG (CSPG) as part of large scale, multi-step verification tests being conducted by automotive EV supply chains in South Korea and Japan. The Company expects to receive its first series of verification test results starting in December 2023.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Materials Provides Update on Mauritius Battery Anode Facility

NextSource Materials Provides Update on Mauritius Battery Anode Facility

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") announces an update to its plans to construct its first battery anode facility (BAF) in Mauritius

In connection with the Mauritius BAF location, the Company advises that the lessor has not delivered the premises free from any occupant(s) or occupation pursuant to the terms of the long term lease agreement (the "Agreement") and accordingly the Company has therefore terminated the Agreement in accordance with the terms thereof.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Announces MoU for Strategic Collaboration with South Korea's POSCO International

NextSource Announces MoU for Strategic Collaboration with South Korea's POSCO International

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") with South Korea's POSCO International ("POSCO") for strategic collaboration that could involve an equity investment into the Company as well as a long-term offtake agreement for spheronized and purified graphite ("SPG") and the Company's other graphite products

TheMoU envisages the potential for a definitive offtake agreement for 30,000 tonnes per annum ("tpa") of SuperFlake® graphite concentrate and 10,000 to 15,000 tpa of SPG over a ten year period, to be supplied to POSCO Future M, a POSCO Group subsidiary that is responsible for EV battery businesses and supplies all of South Korea's major battery cell manufacturers with finished cathode and anode materials.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Sunrise Produces 3-D Model for the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Produces 3-D Model for the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. (" Nevada Sunrise ", or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce the production of an animated 3-D geological and geophysical model for its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project (" Gemini ", or the " Project "). Gemini is located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada where Nevada Sunrise made a significant lithium-in-sediment discovery by drilling in 2022 and 2023.

The 3-D model (the " Model ") was produced by Walker Lane Research Partners, LLC (" Walker Lane , LLC ") of Oak Harbour, WA, based upon the results of detailed gravity surveys performed in the Lida Valley in 2012-2013 by a team from the University of Texas Dallas (" UT Dallas "), led by Dr. John Oldow , Ph.D.  Dr. Oldow, a technical advisor to Nevada Sunrise, retired from UT Dallas in 2018 and is a cofounder of Walker Lane, LLC. His proprietary gravity data and geological determinations were combined with the results of time-domain electromagnetic (" TDEM ") surveys carried out by Nevada Sunrise in 2016 and 2022 to produce the Model. A still image taken from the Model is shown in Figure 1 below and the entire animated Model can be viewed here:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, held December 4 th 5 th and 6 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/46QuklX

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, held December 4 th 5 th and 6 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/46QuklX

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties Provides Update on Five Royalties in Portfolio

Electric Royalties Provides Update on Five Royalties in Portfolio

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following update on its royalty portfolio

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: "Although production is curtailed at the Penouta Mine, it's very exciting to see management of the Graphmada graphite project focus on finding a strategic partner to recommence mining operations at potentially higher production rates. We're also pleased to note the updated resource estimate for the Seymour Lake lithium project ahead of the highly anticipated preliminary economic assessment - positioning the project to potentially be one of the first lithium mines in Ontario. Additionally, the proposed project financing support by UK Export Finance for up to US$598 million covering 70% of the expected project capital expenditures for the Mont Sorcier iron and vanadium project is a great vote of confidence in the robust nature of the project.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star to Host Live Corporate Update Webinar on December 14th at 2pm ET

South Star to Host Live Corporate Update Webinar on December 14th at 2pm ET

  • Richard Pearce, CEO and Director will provide a corporate update via a live presentation followed by live Q&A
  • Investors and other interested parties invited to join and learn more about recent developments at South Star's Santa Cruz and BamaStar projects.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBD), is pleased to announce that the Company's CEO and Director, Richard Pearce, will be providing important updates on South Star's Santa Cruz and BamaStar projects, a review of recent 2023 achievements as well as an outlook for 2024

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Minerals Announces Government Funding to Advance the NICO Critical Minerals Asset in Canada

Fortune Minerals Announces Government Funding to Advance the NICO Critical Minerals Asset in Canada

Also, debts that were to mature at the end of this year have been extended by a year

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce that it has secured government funding of up to $887,170 to support metallurgical test work for its 100% owned vertically integrated NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project in Canada (" NICO Project "). The NICO Project is an advanced development stage Critical Minerals asset comprised of a planned open pit and underground mine and concentrator in the Northwest Territories and related hydrometallurgical refinery in Alberta (the " Alberta Refinery "). The proposed Alberta Refinery would process concentrates from a future mine at the NICO Project and other sources to produce cobalt sulphate, gold doré, bismuth ingots and copper. Development of the NICO Project would provide a vertically integrated Canadian supply for three Critical Minerals needed for the energy transition with North American supply chain transparency and Environmental Social Governance (" ESG ") values, as well as compliance with the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Materials
Sign up to get your FREE

NextSource Materials Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Heliostar Metals Board Addition and Changes

Phase 2 Drilling Increases Scale of Morrissey Hill Lithium Project, Yinnetharra, W.A.

Pilot Plant Commissioning Imminent Advancing Towards First Production

Rio Tinto Funding to be Drawn Down by Charger Metals

Related News

Gold Investing

Heliostar Metals Board Addition and Changes

Resource Investing

Phase 2 Drilling Increases Scale of Morrissey Hill Lithium Project, Yinnetharra, W.A.

Lithium Investing

Pilot Plant Commissioning Imminent Advancing Towards First Production

Lithium Investing

Rio Tinto Funding to be Drawn Down by Charger Metals

Lithium Investing

Maiden Feldspar Mineral Resource Estimate 15.7Mt at 40.2% Feldspar Ewoyaa Lithium Project, Ghana

Vanadium Investing

AVL Increases Scheme Consideration to Best and Final Proposal

Copper Investing

Culpeo Extends Piedra Dura Mineralisation 400m North with Grades up to 9.78% Cu and 13.4g/t Au Returned

×