NextEra Energy announces date for release of fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results

NextEra Energy announces date for release of fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) today announced that it plans to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, in a news release to be posted on the company's website at www.NextEraEnergy.comFinancialResults. The company will issue an advisory news release over PR Newswire the morning of Jan. 27, with a link to the financial results news release on the company's website. As previously communicated, the company will make available its financial results only on its website.

John Ketchum, chairman, president and chief executive officer of NextEra Energy; Mike Dunne, executive vice president, finance and chief financial officer of NextEra Energy; and other members of the company's senior management team will discuss the company's fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results during an investor presentation to be webcast live, beginning at 9 a.m. ET on Jan. 27.

The listen-only webcast will be available on NextEra Energy's website by accessing the following link: www.NextEraEnergy.com/FinancialResults. The financial results news release and the slides accompanying the presentation may be downloaded at www.NextEraEnergy.com/FinancialResults, beginning at 7:30 a.m. ET on the day of the webcast. A replay will be available for 90 days by accessing the link listed above.

NextEra Energy, Inc.
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is one of the largest electric power and energy infrastructure companies in North America and is a leading provider of electricity to American homes and businesses. Headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, NextEra Energy is a Fortune 200 company that owns Florida Power & Light Company, America's largest electric utility, which provides reliable electricity to approximately 12 million people across Florida. NextEra Energy also owns one of the largest energy infrastructure development companies in the U.S., NextEra Energy Resources, LLC. NextEra Energy and its affiliated entities are meeting America's growing energy needs with a diverse mix of energy sources, including natural gas, nuclear, renewable energy and battery storage. For more information about NextEra Energy companies, visit these websites: www.NextEraEnergy.com, www.FPL.com, www.NextEraEnergyResources.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nextera-energy-announces-date-for-release-of-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2025-financial-results-302659593.html

SOURCE NextEra Energy, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

NextEra EnergyNEENYSE:NEE
NEE
The Conversation (0)
Entergy and NextEra Energy Resources announce agreement to develop up to 4.5 GW of new solar and energy storage projects

Entergy and NextEra Energy Resources announce agreement to develop up to 4.5 GW of new solar and energy storage projects

Entergy (NYSE: ETR) and NextEra Energy Resources LLC, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE), today announced a joint development agreement that will accelerate the development of up to 4.5 gigawatts (GW) of new solar generation and energy storage projects. The agreement represents... Keep Reading...
NextEra Energy to host investor conference on June 11

NextEra Energy to host investor conference on June 11

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) will host an investor conference from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday June 11 in New York City . Members of NextEra Energy's senior executive management team plan to discuss, among other topics, long-term growth rate expectations for NextEra Energy.... Keep Reading...
Elliot Lake Uranium Project Expanded and Exploration Commenced

Elliot Lake Uranium Project Expanded and Exploration Commenced

NickelX Limited (“NickelX”, “NKL” or “The Company”) is pleased to advise it has secured via low-cost staking 100% of the rights to an additional eleven (11) multi-cell claims, referred to as the Blind River Block, adding a further 51km2 of highly prospective ground to its Elliot Lake Uranium... Keep Reading...
NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend

NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend

The board of directors of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) declared a regular quarterly common stock dividend of $0.515 per share. The dividend is payable on June 17, 2024 to shareholders of record on June 3, 2024 . NextEra Energy, Inc. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is a leading clean energy... Keep Reading...
Mako Gold Logo

15,000m Scout AC Drilling Program Commences On Napié Project

Mako Gold Limited (“Mako” or “the Company”; ASX:MKG) is pleased to advise that it has commenced a 15,000m Aircore drilling program on the Komboro and Tchaga North Prospects at the Company’s flagship Napié Project in Côte d’Ivoire. Tchaga North is located on a +23km soil anomaly and coincident... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Lahontan Drills Thick, Shallow Gold: 114m Grading 0.33 g/t Au Eq at York; 23m Grading 0.42 g/t Au Eq at Slab

Heliostar Provides 2026 Guidance and Growth Plan

Apex Intersects Tungsten at the Jersey Emerald Property

Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Q4 2025 Update and 2026 Guidance

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Lahontan Drills Thick, Shallow Gold: 114m Grading 0.33 g/t Au Eq at York; 23m Grading 0.42 g/t Au Eq at Slab

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Provides 2026 Guidance and Growth Plan

Battery Metals Investing

Apex Intersects Tungsten at the Jersey Emerald Property

Energy Investing

Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Q4 2025 Update and 2026 Guidance

Base Metals Investing

Questcorp and Riverside Make New Gold Discovery in Initial Drill Results from Luis Hill and Famosa Targets at Union Project, Sonora, Mexico

Base Metals Investing

Further Board Changes and Orion Update

Gold Investing

Brixton Metals: Diversified Exposure to Copper, Gold and Silver Projects in North America