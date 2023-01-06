Nevada Silver Corporation Announces Closing of C$3.5 Million Private Placement Offering of Common Shares and Warrants

Energy Investing News

NexGen Establishes C$250 Million At-the-Market Equity Program

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) announced today that it has established an at-the-market equity program (the " ATM Program ") to offer and sell up to C$250 million of common shares from treasury (" Common Shares ").

NexGen Energy Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/NexGen Energy Ltd.)

Sales of Common Shares, if any, will be made pursuant to the terms of an equity distribution agreement dated January 6, 2023 (the " Sales Agreement ") among the Company, Virtu ITG Canada Corp., as Canadian agent, and Virtu Americas, LLC, as U.S. agent (together, the " Agents "), on the TSX and/or the NYSE, and/or any other marketplace for the Common Shares in Canada or the United States or as otherwise agreed between the Agents and the Company. The volume and timing of sales under the ATM Program, if any, will be determined in the Company's sole discretion, and at the market price prevailing at the time of each sale, and, as a result, sale prices may vary.

The ATM Program will be effective until the earlier of the sale of all of the Common Shares issuable pursuant to the ATM Program and January 29, 2025 , unless terminated prior to such date by the Company or the Agents.

The ATM Program is being made pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated January 6, 2023 (the " Prospectus Supplement ") to the Company's final short form base shelf prospectus filed in all provinces and territories of Canada dated December 29, 2022 (the " Base Shelf Prospectus "), and pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated January 6, 2023 (the " U.S. Prospectus Supplement ") to the Company's U.S. base prospectus (the " U.S. Base Prospectus ") included in its registration statement on Form F-10 (the " Registration Statement ") (File No. 333-266575) filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on August 15, 2022 (collectively, the Prospectus Supplement, Base Shelf Prospectus, U.S. Prospectus Supplement, the U.S. Base Prospectus and Registration Statement, the " Offering Documents ").

As outlined in the Offering Documents, the Company intends to use the net proceeds from the ATM Program, if any, to fund the continued development and further exploration of its mineral properties, and for general corporate purposes.

Potential investors should read the Offering Documents, Sales Agreement and other documents the Company has filed for more complete information about the Company and the ATM Program. Listing of the Common Shares sold pursuant to the ATM Program on the TSX and/or the NYSE will be subject to fulfilling all applicable listing requirements.

About NexGen

NexGen is a British Columbia corporation focused on the development of the Rook I Project located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada, into production.

Copies of Offering Documents

The Prospectus Supplement, the Base Shelf Prospectus and the Sales Agreement are available at www.sedar.com and the U.S. Prospectus Supplement, the U.S. Base Prospectus and the Registration Statement are available at www.sec.gov . Alternatively, the Agents will send copies of the Prospectus Supplement and the Base Shelf Prospectus or the U.S. Prospectus Supplement and the U.S. Base Prospectus, as applicable, upon request by contacting:

Virtu Americas LLC
Attn Capital Markets
1633 Broadway | New York, NY 10019
ATM@Virtu.Com

Virtu ITG Canada
Attn Capital Markets
222 Bay Street | Suite 1720 | Toronto, ON M5K 1B7
ATMCanada@Virtu.com

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Common Shares, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, anticipated sale and distribution of Common Shares under the ATM Program and the volume and timing of the sale and distribution of Common Shares under the ATM Program and the expected uses of the net proceeds from any sales of Common Shares. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, that the mineral reserve and resources estimates and the key assumptions and parameters on which such estimates are based are as set out in the technical report for the property , the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price and market supply of uranium, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward looking information or making forward looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, the existence of negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, conclusions of economic valuations, the risk that actual results of exploration activities will be different than anticipated, the cost of labour, equipment or materials will increase more than expected, that the future price of uranium will decline or otherwise not rise to an economic level, the appeal of alternate sources of energy to uranium-produced energy, that the Canadian dollar will strengthen against the U.S. dollar, that mineral resources and reserves are not as estimated, that actual costs or actual results of reclamation activities are greater than expected, that changes in project parameters and plans continue to be refined and may result in increased costs, of unexpected variations in mineral resources and reserves, grade or recovery rates or other risks generally associated with mining, unanticipated delays in obtaining governmental, regulatory or First Nations approvals, risks related to First Nations title and consultation, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licences, risks related to changes in laws, regulations, policy and public perception, as well as those factors or other risks as more fully described in NexGen's Annual Information Form dated February 25, 2022 filed with the securities commissions of all of the provinces of Canada except Quebec and in NexGen's 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and Edgar at www.sec.gov .

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or statements or implied by forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexgen-establishes-c250-million-at-the-market-equity-program-301715139.html

SOURCE NexGen Energy Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2023/06/c5733.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

NexGen EnergyNXE:CANXEUranium Investing
NXE:CA,NXE
Fission Uranium: Developing the High-Grade Triple R Uranium Deposit in the Athabasca Basin

Fission Uranium: Developing the High-Grade Triple R Uranium Deposit in the Athabasca Basin

Fission Uranium (TSX:FCU,OTCQX:FCUUF) offers investors an entry opportunity to take advantage of the potentially bullish uranium market and demand for nuclear energy. The company is developing the high-grade Triple R uranium deposit within its PLS property in Saskatchewan’s renowned Athabasca Basin uranium district. The Triple R deposit is known for its sizable high-grade uranium mineralization that is accessible at just 50 meters from surface. It is the only major, undeveloped deposit in the Basin at which the high-grade core begins close to surface.PL

Fission Uranium’s PLS project is positioned as potentially one of the world’s lowest OPEX uranium projects.

Keep reading...Show less

New to the Investing News Network

Here at the Investing News Network our mission is twofold; to provide the latest news and quality education by helping you identify investment opportunities in niche markets, and helping leading companies communicate their value to investors.

Connecting investors with opportunities is what we do best. We are proud to present several companies which are new to the Investing News Network.

Keep reading...Show less
NEW! 2023 Uranium Investor Report

NEW! 2023 Uranium Investor Report

Find out what experts say is ahead for uranium in 2023!

The Investing News Network (INN) spoke with analysts, market watchers and insiders to get you the most important trends, forecasts and stocks that you need to know about in the new year.

Keep reading...Show less
3d rendering of nuclear reactors as well as graph trending up

Uranium Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Uranium in 2023

Pull quotes were provided by Investing News Network clients Energy Fuels, Forum Energy Metals and Purepoint Uranium Group. This article is not paid-for content.

After years of price stagnation, uranium has become a breakout performer, climbing 164 percent from January 2020 to an 11 year high in April 2022 on the back of the green transition and concerns about energy security.

Those factors allowed uranium to hold firmly above US$48 per pound for the majority of 2022, but like most commodities it's still facing challenges. Sky-high inflation and steadily rising interest rates shaved off some of uranium's upside potential in 2022; however, the market has seen support from supply concerns and other factors.

With 2023 quickly approaching, the Investing News Network (INN) asked experts about their expectations for uranium in the next 12 months. Read on to learn what they had to say about the industry.

Keep reading...Show less
Valor Resources

Outstanding High-Grade Uranium Rock Chip Results Up To 7.98% U3o8 Confirm Drill Target At Surprise Creek

Outstanding surface sampling assay results confirm priority drill target extending over 500m strike length

Further to its announcement of 9 November 2022, Valor Resources Limited (Valor or the Company) (ASX: VAL) is pleased to report significant uranium assay results from a follow-up field exploration program completed in September 2022 which has further enhanced the potential of its 100%-owned Surprise Creek Uranium Project, located near the Beaverlodge Uranium District in northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

Keep reading...Show less
GTI Energy

Drilling Update: New Uranium Roll Fronts Confirmed At Loki

GDB Total Roll Front Trends Now Increased To 7.5 Miles

GTI Energy Ltd (GTI or Company) advises that drilling at Company’s ISR uranium projects in Wyoming’s Great Divide Basin (GDB or Basin) is now finished for the 2022 season with 103 mud rotary exploration drill holes completed. Drilling of 70 holes was previously reported at the Thor prospect (Thor) (ASX release from 8 November 2022) and an additional 33 holes combined have now been completed at the Odin, Teebo & Loki prospects. These 33 holes have discovered an additional combined 2.65 miles of ISR amenable uranium mineralised roll front trends (Trends) increasing the total Trend length for GTI’s projects in the Basin to 7.5 miles.

Keep reading...Show less
uranium ore over black surface

Uranium Price 2022 Year-End Review

Pull quotes were provided by Investing News Network clients CanAlaska Uranium and Skyharbour Resources. This article is not paid-for content.

After climbing 41 percent in 2021, uranium's rise was more muted this year. The energy fuel is set to end the year just 9.94 percent higher than its January start, but has still done well amid global economic turmoil and geopolitical strife.

Potential supply challenges related to conversion and enrichment added tailwinds to the market early in the year, propeling uranium prices to an 11 year high of US$64.47 per pound in April. Efforts to tame inflation eroded some of uranium’s value as the first half of the year neared its end, and prices slipped to US$46.92 at the end of May.

Positive fundamentals around the need for nuclear energy prevented uranium from falling below US$48 from June through December. Read on for more details on the commodity's quarter-by-quarter performance in 2022.

Keep reading...Show less

Ur-Energy Announces Additional Sales Commitments, Success in its Bid into the Uranium Reserve, and Decision to Ramp-Up Lost Creek Production Operations

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") is pleased to announce that it has expanded the quantity to be delivered into the sales agreement announced by the Company on August 8, 2022. The agreement which called for the annual delivery of 200,000 pounds of U3O8 over a six-year period, has been amended to increase the annual delivery by 100,000 pounds of U3O8 beginning in 2024 at the same pricing levels

The Company's total sales quantity now under contract will be 600,000 pounds U3O8 per year beginning in 2024, plus or minus a small, optional flex. Having secured these sales commitments, Ur-Energy has made the decision to immediately ramp up production at its operating Lost Creek uranium mine to levels sufficient to deliver into these current contracts.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Red Pine Reports its Best Intersection in the Hanging Wall of the Jubilee Shear Zone: 5.13 g/t gold over 37.47m, including 25.20 g/t gold over 3.41m

Canada Silver Announces New Board Members

Strong Lithium Mineralisation Recorded From First Adina Drill Hole Assays

Lion Copper and Gold Announces Agreement for Stage Two Work Program with Nuton, a Rio Tinto Venture, and an Advance on Stage 3 Work Program Funding

Related News

Zinc Investing

Zinc Price 2022 Year-End Review

Platinum Investing

Platinum Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Platinum in 2023

Zinc Investing

Zinc Stocks: 5 Biggest Canadian Companies in 2023

2023 Nickel Outlook: Australia Edition

Precious Metals Investing

White Gold Corp. Intersects Significant Additional Gold Mineralization including 5.34 g/t Gold over 10.85m Further Extending Mineralization Along Strike at the Ryan's Surprise Target on its Flagship White Gold Property, Yukon, Canada

×