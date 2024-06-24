NexGen Advances Through Completeness Check for the Final Federal Environmental Assessment Process

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Rick Rule: Gold, Silver, Uranium — Key Price Drivers and What to Watch Now

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Corporate Update

Grid Battery Metals and AC/DC Battery Metals Announces Update of Listing of AC/DC Shares on the TSXV and Financing Details

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce C$17.1 Million Royalty Package for the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Strategic Exploration Program for In-Situ Recovery Uranium Targets in Argentina with Two New Project Acquisitions

Radiopharm Receives Strategic Investment for up to A$18 million

Significant Lithium Discovery in Inaugural Drill Campaign at Red Mountain Project, USA

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA

EMU NL

EMU:AU

Melodiol Global Health

ME1:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence

NexGen Advances Through Completeness Check for the Final Federal Environmental Assessment Process

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce that on June 21, 2024 the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (" CNSC ") concluded their 30-day completeness check of NexGen's May 21, 2024 submission of responses to the remaining 49 technical review comments and revised Federal Environmental Impact Statement (" EIS ") for NexGen's 100% owned Rook I Project (" Rook I " or the " Project ").

NexGen Energy Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/NexGen Energy Ltd.)

The technical review by the CNSC has now commenced through the Federal-Indigenous Review Team, and upon confirmation that all technical review comments have been resolved after its prescribed 60-day review, the CNSC will then be able to deem the EIS final. When the EIS is deemed final, the CNSC will establish the Federal Commission Hearing date.

Leigh Curyer, NexGen's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The Company continues to successfully advance through the Federal EA process which formally initiated in April 2019 . We look forward to the conclusion of the technical review process, for the Federal EIS to be deemed final, and the establishment of a Federal Commission Hearing date for the Rook I Project in order to deliver the significant generational benefits to the local Indigenous Nations, communities, the Province and Canada .

With the acceptance of the Federal licence application and receipt of Provincial EA approval in September and November 2023 , respectively – and broad-based support and advocacy from our valued stakeholders and local Indigenous Nation partners and communities – the team is ready to immediately commence major construction of this generational project upon receipt of remaining approvals. The detailed engineering and procurement activities continue along the critical path as do the significant local training programs underway for the future staffing requirements. Rook I represents a crucial clean fuel source that is fully in line with Government of Canada's critical minerals strategy and desire to be a leader in the provision of clean energy solutions including nuclear power and NexGen will be instrumental in global efforts to bring diversified, reliable, carbon-free energy to the world."

About NexGen

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future. The Company's flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite standards in environmental and social governance. The Rook I Project is supported by a NI 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations and closure. NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically and environmentally. The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada , and the world.

NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE" and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG" providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security and access to power. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia , with its primary operations office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan .

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors

This news release includes Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources classification terms that comply with reporting standards in Canada and the Mineral Reserves and the Mineral Resources estimates are made in accordance with NI 43-101. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. These standards differ from the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") set by the SEC's rules that are applicable to domestic United States reporting companies. Consequently, Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources information included in this news release is not comparable to similar information that would generally be disclosed by domestic U.S. reporting companies subject to the reporting and disclosure requirements of the SEC Accordingly, information concerning mineral deposits set forth herein may not be comparable with information made public by companies that report in accordance with U.S. standards.

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, the 2021 Arrow Deposit, Rook I Project and estimates of uranium production, grade and long-term average uranium prices, anticipated effects of completed drill results on the Rook I Project, planned work programs, completion of further site investigations and engineering work to support basic engineering of the project and expected outcomes. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Statements relating to "mineral resources" are deemed to be forward-looking information, as they involve the implied assessment that, based on certain estimates and assumptions, the mineral resources described can be profitably produced in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, that the mineral reserve and resources estimates and the key assumptions and parameters on which such estimates are based are as set out in this news release and the technical report for the property , the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price and market supply of uranium, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward looking information or making forward looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, the existence of negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, conclusions of economic valuations, the risk that actual results of exploration activities will be different than anticipated, the cost of labour, equipment or materials will increase more than expected, that the future price of uranium will decline or otherwise not rise to an economic level, the appeal of alternate sources of energy to uranium-produced energy, that the Canadian dollar will strengthen against the U.S. dollar, that mineral resources and reserves are not as estimated, that actual costs or actual results of reclamation activities are greater than expected, that changes in project parameters and plans continue to be refined and may result in increased costs, of unexpected variations in mineral resources and reserves, grade or recovery rates or other risks generally associated with mining, unanticipated delays in obtaining governmental, regulatory or First Nations approvals, risks related to First Nations title and consultation, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licences, risks related to changes in laws, regulations, policy and public perception, as well as those factors or other risks as more fully described in NexGen's Annual Information Form dated March 6, 2024 filed with the securities commissions of all of the provinces of Canada except Quebec and in NexGen's 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and Edgar at www.sec.gov .

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or statements or implied by forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexgen-advances-through-completeness-check-for-the-final-federal-environmental-assessment-process-302179503.html

SOURCE NexGen Energy Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2024/24/c7705.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

NexGen EnergyNXE:CANXEUranium Investing
NXE:CA,NXE
The Conversation (0)
Fission Uranium: Developing the High-Grade Triple R Uranium Deposit in the Athabasca Basin

Fission Uranium: Developing the High-Grade Triple R Uranium Deposit in the Athabasca Basin

Fission Uranium (TSX:FCU,OTCQX:FCUUF) offers investors an entry opportunity to take advantage of the potentially bullish uranium market and demand for nuclear energy. The company is developing the high-grade Triple R uranium deposit within its PLS property in Saskatchewan’s renowned Athabasca Basin uranium district. The Triple R deposit is known for its sizable high-grade uranium mineralization that is accessible at just 50 meters from surface. It is the only major, undeveloped deposit in the Basin at which the high-grade core begins close to surface.PL

Fission Uranium’s PLS project is positioned as potentially one of the world’s lowest OPEX uranium projects.

Keep reading...Show less
Gladiator Resources Limited

Drilling Update for Mkuju Project

Gladiator Resources Ltd (ASX: GLA) (Gladiator or the Company) is pleased to announce that drilling at the Mkuju Project is progressing well. Highly mineralized intervals are observed in the core close to surface in 2 holes of the 4 completed. After the 5th hole the rig will commence drilling at the nearby Mtonya area to follow-up on the excellent historical intersections along the northwest side of the deposit which appears to be ‘open’. At the Likuyu North deposit, a 370 line-km ground magnetic survey is nearing completion – the data will guide the drill targeting aimed at identifying potential extensions or new zones.

Keep reading...Show less
Uranium ore and crystals with Orano logo.

Top Stories This Week: Uranium’s East/West Divide Heats Up, Central Banks Eye Gold

The gold price rose as high as US$2,366 per ounce on Thursday (June 20), but had fallen back to the US$2,325 level by Friday (June 21) morning, looking set to end the week relatively flat.

Its price increase came as US jobless claims fell by 5,000 to reach 238,000 in the week ended June 15; meanwhile, single-family housing starts fell by 5.2 percent in May. The data has boosted interest rate cut expectations for the fall.

Central bank buying has provided major support for the gold price in recent months and years, and a new survey from the World Gold Council (WGC) indicates that 29 percent of the 70 central banks that responded intend to increase their gold reserves in the next 12 months — that's the highest level seen since the survey began in 2018.

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina flag.

Blue Sky Uranium Acquires New Projects in Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium (TSXV:BSK,OTCQB:BKUCF) announced on Monday (June 17) that it is expanding its exploration portfolio by acquiring two new projects that are prospective for uranium in Argentina's Neuquén Basin.

The company's cornerstone asset is the Amarillo Grande project (AGP), where work continues to progress.

“Within our flagship AGP we have the Ivana deposit moving into the pre-feasibility stage, and multiple established exploration targets that are ready for the next steps,” said CEO and President Nikolaos Cacos in a press release.

Keep reading...Show less

Laramide Commences 2024 Australian Drilling Campaign

  • Up to 12,000 meters planned across multiple targets within the Westmoreland Conglomerate that crosses Queensland and the Northern Territory
  • Primary aim is to expand existing Westmoreland mineral resource and to enhance the project economics
  • Second drill rig arriving in mid-July
  • Maiden resource estimate planned at Long Pocket for year-end
  • Northern Territory Geological Survey awards two exploration grants

Laramide Resources Ltd. ("Laramide" or the "Company") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce that the 2024 drilling campaign has started at the Westmoreland Project in Northwest Queensland . The 2024 work plans include up to 12,000m with over 100 drillholes, designed to test multiple targets across the Westmoreland Uranium Project in NW Queensland and into the Murphy Uranium Project in the Northern Territory.

"We are excited to see drilling underway at Westmoreland after a prolonged wet season," says Laramide's President and CEO Marc Henderson .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GTI Energy

Placement to Fund July Resource Drilling at Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project Rights Entitlement Offer Planned on Same Terms as Placement

GTI Energy Ltd (GTI or Company) is pleased to advise it has received firm commitments to raise A$2,250,000 via the issue of 500,000,000 new shares at A$0.0045 per share (Placement) together with one (1) free attaching option for every three (3) Placement Shares subscribed for (Placement Options).

Keep reading...Show less

NexGen Announces the Appointment of Susannah Pierce to its Board of Directors

NexGen Energy Ltd. ("NexGen" or the "Company") (TSX: NXE) (NYSE: NXE) (ASX: NXG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Susannah Pierce to the Company Board to Directors following the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting that took place Monday, June 17 th 2024.

NexGen Energy Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/NexGen Energy Ltd.)

Susannah Pierce

Ms. Pierce has more than 20 years of experience in bringing business, governments, communities, indigenous groups, and other non-governmental actors together to support the development of major capital projects to maximize investment returns. In her current role as president and Country Chair, Shell Canada, she is responsible for driving integration and coordination of business activity and corporate policy across Shell's businesses in Canada . She previously served as Director of Corporate Affairs at LNG Canada, a joint venture of Shell, Petronas, Mitsubishi, PetroChina and Kogas, where she was responsible for the project's federal and provincial regulatory approvals, Indigenous relations and negotiations, government relations, media relations, community consultation and communications.

Ms. Pierce currently serves as the Co-Chair of Business Council of Canada Working Group on Climate Change and Energy Transition, an Executive on the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade, and Catalyst Canada. She is the past chair of the Business Council of BC, Co-Chair of the Business Council of Alberta's Define the Decade, and Co-Chair of the Canada Chamber of Commerce Western Executive Council. She previously served on the Board of Gemini Corp. and holds an ICD certification.

Christopher McFadden , Chair of the Board of Directors, commented: "On behalf of the entire team at NexGen, I would like to warmly welcome Ms. Pierce to the Company's Board. Ms. Pierce brings to the Board skills and experience in the energy sector and international government relations that align strongly with NexGen's stage of development and long-term objectives. Her proven ability to optimize outcomes for all stakeholders will complement the Company's dedicated Board of Directors, and support NexGen's experienced management team as we advance the Rook I Project though the final stages of Federal regulatory approvals and into construction. Once in operation, NexGen will be a significant global industry leader in the energy industry when considering the Company will be capable of producing in excess of 25% of global uranium production used to power civilian nuclear power plants globally."

About NexGen

NexGen Energy is a Canadian company focused on delivering clean energy fuel for the future. The Company's flagship Rook I Project is being optimally developed into the largest low cost producing uranium mine globally, incorporating the most elite standards in environmental and social governance. The Rook I Project is supported by a NI 43-101 compliant Feasibility Study which outlines the elite environmental performance and industry leading economics. NexGen is led by a team of experienced uranium and mining industry professionals with expertise across the entire mining life cycle, including exploration, financing, project engineering and construction, operations, and closure. NexGen is leveraging its proven experience to deliver a Project that leads the entire mining industry socially, technically, and environmentally. The Project and prospective portfolio in northern Saskatchewan will provide generational long-term economic, environmental, and social benefits for Saskatchewan, Canada , and the world.

NexGen is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXE" and on the Australian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol "NXG" providing access to global investors to participate in NexGen's mission of solving three major global challenges in decarbonization, energy security and access to power. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia , with its primary operations office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan .

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable United States securities laws and regulations and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates, the 2021 Arrow Deposit, Rook I Project and estimates of uranium production, grade and long-term average uranium prices, anticipated effects of completed drill results on the Rook I Project, planned work programs, completion of further site investigations and engineering work to support basic engineering of the project and expected outcomes. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Statements relating to "mineral resources" are deemed to be forward-looking information, as they involve the implied assessment that, based on certain estimates and assumptions, the mineral resources described can be profitably produced in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements are based on the then current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about NexGen's business and the industry and markets in which it operates. Forward-looking information and statements are made based upon numerous assumptions, including among others, that the mineral reserve and resources estimates and the key assumptions and parameters on which such estimates are based are as set out in this news release and the technical report for the property , the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price and market supply of uranium, the cost of planned exploration activities, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment, supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct NexGen's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward looking information or making forward looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate in the future.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performances and achievements of NexGen to differ materially from any projections of results, performances and achievements of NexGen expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others, the existence of negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of the availability of additional financing, the risk that pending assay results will not confirm previously announced preliminary results, conclusions of economic valuations, the risk that actual results of exploration activities will be different than anticipated, the cost of labour, equipment or materials will increase more than expected, that the future price of uranium will decline or otherwise not rise to an economic level, the appeal of alternate sources of energy to uranium-produced energy, that the Canadian dollar will strengthen against the U.S. dollar, that mineral resources and reserves are not as estimated, that actual costs or actual results of reclamation activities are greater than expected, that changes in project parameters and plans continue to be refined and may result in increased costs, of unexpected variations in mineral resources and reserves, grade or recovery rates or other risks generally associated with mining, unanticipated delays in obtaining governmental, regulatory or First Nations approvals, risks related to First Nations title and consultation, reliance upon key management and other personnel, deficiencies in the Company's title to its properties, uninsurable risks, failure to manage conflicts of interest, failure to obtain or maintain required permits and licences, risks related to changes in laws, regulations, policy and public perception, as well as those factors or other risks as more fully described in NexGen's Annual Information Form dated March 6, 2024 filed with the securities commissions of all of the provinces of Canada except Quebec and in NexGen's 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and Edgar at www.sec.gov .

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or statements or implied by forward-looking information or statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexgen-announces-the-appointment-of-susannah-pierce-to-its-board-of-directors-302175173.html

SOURCE NexGen Energy Ltd.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Brightstar Resources Poised to Transition From Junior Gold Producer To “Serious WA Gold Producer” - Analyst

Lancaster Resources Announces Update on Exploration Plans at Uranium Prospective Catley Lake and Centennial East Properties in Athabasca Basin and Announces Financing

Nuclear Fuels Appoints Gregory Huffman as Chief Executive Officer

Penco Module EIA Application Admitted for Evaluation

Related News

Gold Investing

Brightstar Resources Poised to Transition From Junior Gold Producer To “Serious WA Gold Producer” - Analyst

Battery Metals Investing

Lancaster Resources Announces Update on Exploration Plans at Uranium Prospective Catley Lake and Centennial East Properties in Athabasca Basin and Announces Financing

Energy Investing

Nuclear Fuels Appoints Gregory Huffman as Chief Executive Officer

Critical Metals Investing

Penco Module EIA Application Admitted for Evaluation

Base Metals Investing

Canada Nickel Provides Corporate Update and Announces US$15 Million Loan Facility with Auramet International, Inc.

Lithium Investing

RK Lithium Project - KT East Lithium Prospect

Copper Investing

Magnetite Exploration Target in Whaleshark - Amended

×