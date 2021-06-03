Trevali Publishes 2020 Sustainability Report

Trevali Mining Corporation (“Trevali” or the “Company”) (TSX: TV) (BVL: TV) (OTCQX: TREVF) ( Frankfurt : 4TI) announces that it has published its 2020 Sustainability Report, covering new performance targets and disclosures.

“Our third annual Sustainability Report marks another substantial milestone in bringing us closer to fulfilling our purpose in becoming the world’s most sustainable mining company” said Ricus Grimbeek, President and CEO. The unprecedented events of 2020 remind us how critical sustainability planning is for the people and communities that host us, not only during a crisis but in the years ahead. It also highlights the role our industry plays in protecting the planet. Sustainability is core to our business and is an integral part of our decision-making processes, driving us to contribute to a greener and safer global economy. Over the years, the excellent planning of our teams allowed us to achieve our sustainability goals in 2020, deliver on production guidance, reduce debt and bring a mine out of care and maintenance during the pandemic. We continue to adopt innovative practices, use new technologies, and achieve net-positive outcomes for society and the natural environment while delivering value for our shareholders despite the challenges of 2020.”

Trevali believes that metals critical for the world’s transition to a low carbon society must be mined responsibly. Zinc, lead, and silver are used in low-carbon technologies, which enable the transition to electric vehicles and renewable energy. The Company mines these metals in a socially and environmentally responsible way, to mitigate risks and protect the value of the business for our stakeholders over the long-term.

2020 SUSTAINABILITY PERFORMANCE INCLUDED:

Achieved a 35% reduction in Total Recordable Injury Frequency (TRIF) in 2020 compared to 2019. This was in addition to the 45% reduction in TRIF achieve in 2019. The results are due to our continued focus on monitoring the effectiveness of controls to manage safety risks.

Recorded zero fatalities during 2020.

Recorded zero human rights incidents and zero human rights violations at our global operations during 2020.

Fulfilled the diversity target of 30% of independent directors on the Trevali Board to be women. The Company continues to implement specific recruitment actions that will mitigate bias and encourage broader forms of diversity at the management and board level with a view to achieving the target of 30% of senior leadership positions being held by women.

Spent US$100 million in procuring goods and services from local suppliers, and 97% of Trevali’s workforce are nationals from the country of operation.

Revised our 2019 greenhouse gas reduction target from an absolute basis to an intensity-based target (tonnes processed) focused on reducing the intensity of the Company's emissions by 25% by 2025, from a 2018 baseline of 0.04 tCO2e per tonne of ore processed.

Entered into a renewable power purchase agreement with EMESCO for the supply of solar power equivalent to 30% of the expected annual energy consumption for the Rosh Pinah Mine. The agreement was incorporated into the RP 2.0 feasibility study which is expected to be released in H2 2021.

Trevali’s 2020 Sustainability Report can be found under the Sustainability Reporting section of Trevali’s website at Click Here .

ABOUT TREVALI

Trevali is a global base-metals mining Company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . The bulk of Trevali’s revenue is generated from base-metals mining at its four operational assets: the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso , the 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia , the wholly-owned Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada and the wholly-owned Santander Mine in Peru . In addition, Trevali owns the Halfmile and Stratmat Properties and the Restigouche Deposit in New Brunswick , Canada, and the past-producing Ruttan Mine in northern Manitoba, Canada . Trevali also owns an effective 44%- interest in the Gergarub Project in Namibia , as well as an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada .

The shares of Trevali are listed on the TSX (symbol TV), the OTCQX (symbol TREVF), the Lima Stock Exchange (symbol TV), and the Frankfurt Exchange (symbol 4TI). For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company’s website ( www.trevali.com ) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management of the Company as of the date the statement are published, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management’s expectations or beliefs regarding future events including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s operations, including the impact on the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company’s growth strategies and planned development activities and achievement of the objectives stated in the 2020 sustainability report. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the various risks and uncertainties that are more fully described in the Company’s annual information form, interim and annual audited consolidated financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis of those statements, all of which are filed and available for review under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Trevali provides no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events may differ from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

