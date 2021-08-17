Trevali Mining Corporation (” Trevali ” or the “Company” ) (TSX: TV) (BVL: TV) (OTCQX: TREVF) ( Frankfurt : 4TI) is pleased to announce positive results from the Rosh Pinah Expansion ” RP2.0 ” NI 43-101 Feasibility Study (the “FS”) at its 90%-owned Rosh Pinah mine in Namibia . All figures in this release are stated in United States dollars on a 100%-ownership basis.

Highlights of the FS Include:

Planned 86% increase in mill throughput from 0.7 Mtpa to 1.3 Mtpa.

Assuming a positive investment decision:

Detailed engineering and procurement of long-lead items expected to commence in Q4 2021, with construction expected to commence mid-year 2022; and



Commercial production expected around mid-year 2024.

Incorporates previously announced 15-year solar power purchase agreement with EMESCO for the supply of solar power of approximately 30% of the required power.

Addition of a water treatment plant in conjunction with the paste fill plant anticipated to reduce water intensity of the operation from 1.54 m 3 /t to 0.65 m 3 /t of ore processed.

Production and Operating Costs (post-Commercial Production):

Average annual zinc payable production: 135 Mlbs.



Average AISC 1 : $0.67 /lb .

: /lb .

Average annual lead and silver payable production: 23.7 Mlbs and 303 Koz, respectively .

Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves

12.35 Mt containing 1,744 Mlbs of zinc, 370 Mlbs of lead, and 7,858 Koz’s of silver (see Table 5 below).

Project CAPEX of $111 million:

Modifications to the existing process plant to include a single stage SAG mill, crushing and ore blending area, increased zinc and lead flotation circuit capacity;



Addition of a paste fill plant and reticulation system including a water treatment plant;



Dedicated portal and decline to the WF3 deposit with new material handling system; and



Mine surface and underground infrastructure.

Project economics (after-tax) using $1.17 /lb zinc, $0.96 /lb lead and $24.47 /oz silver price assumptions:

/lb zinc, /lb lead and /oz silver price assumptions: NPV 8% : $156M .

: .

Free cash flow: $290M .

.

IRR: 58%.



Payback period: 4.6 years.

Ricus Grimbeek, President and CEO, commented, “Since providing the results of the Expansion Pre-Feasibility Study in August 2020, the team has optimized and de-risked the project, delivering a Feasibility Study that reaffirms robust project economics, while reducing our carbon intensity and water consumption usage on a per tonne milled basis. The RP2.0 project will modernize and expand the 50-year-old mine, increasing throughput by 86% and enabling the operation to increase production at a significantly lower operating cost, all while working more safely and reducing our environmental footprint.

In parallel with advancing the technical aspects of the project, we have had productive discussions with our existing lending syndicate as well as numerous financial institutions on securing project debt financing to minimize equity dilution.”

Rosh Pinah Expansion ” RP2.0 ” Feasibility Study

Processing Plant: The FS incorporates a planned upgrade to the comminution circuit to include a new, single-stage SAG mill and pebble crusher. The expansion also includes primary crushing upgrades and an ore blending area, along with other circuit modifications intended to provide increased flotation, thickening, filtration and pumping capacity to achieve the target throughput of 1.3 Mtpa. The upgrade will also include several flowsheet modifications aimed at improving both the concentrate grade and metal recoveries.

Underground Development and Infrastructure: A dedicated portal and decline to the WF3 deposit will be constructed to support the increase in mine production levels and to reduce operating costs. The planned trucking decline is 3.9 km in length, excluding level access and stockpiles. The trucking decline will act as an additional fresh air intake within the ventilation network and will enable direct ore haulage from the WF3 zone to a new surface primary crusher station utilizing large-scale (60 tonne) trucks. Ore sourced from other areas (EOF, SF3, SOF, and BME) will be transported to the existing underground crushing system using the existing 30 tonne truck fleet and conveyed to surface via the existing conveying system.

Paste Fill Plant: A paste fill plant designed to operate at both the current 0.7 Mtpa and the 1.3 Mtpa targeted throughput rate has been included. Paste filling the stopes rather than leaving them void is expected to improve ground stability, increase ore recovery, and reduce dilution, and also to reduce surface tailings as a portion of new tailings will be redirected underground to be used as paste fill. A water treatment plant has been added to the paste fill plant system which is expected to significantly reduce water consumption. The system in conjunction with the paste fill plant system is anticipated to reduce the water intensity of the Rosh Pinah operation from 1.54 m 3 /t to 0.65 m 3 /t of ore.

Mobile Equipment: The existing, small-scale underground trucks and load-haul dump (LHD) fleet will continue to be used primarily in the current mining areas. As mining extends deeper and average haulage distances increase in WF3, new large-scale trucks and LHDs are planned to be purchased for the more efficient transportation of material to surface which is expected to reduce costs over the life-of-mine.

Renewable Solar Energy Power Purchase Agreement: Trevali has entered into a fifteen-year Power Purchase Agreement (the “PPA”) with Emerging Markets Energy Services Company (“EMESCO”). The PPA with EMESCO is anticipated to deliver 30% of Rosh Pinah’s power requirements during the life of the agreement. EMESCO will be responsible for the design, permitting, financing and implementation of a solar energy system on a neighbouring property at no cost to Trevali. EMESCO will sell the power generated to Trevali at a fixed rate that is expected to reduce energy costs by 8% over the fifteen-year term of the agreement.

Onsite Operating Costs: Once the project is commissioned, onsite operating costs are expected to reduce by approximately 26% on a per tonne milled basis. Mining costs per tonne milled are expected to be reduced due to the planned change in the mining method to include paste fill allowing for increased ore recovery and reduced mining dilution. Mining costs are also expected to benefit from the dedicated underground decline to the WF3 deposit which should allow for more efficient material handling and reduced cycle times. The processing unit costs are expected to decrease as a result of treating increased tonnages following the upgrade. Fixed on site costs on a per tonne milled basis are also expected to decrease as the mine ramps up from 0.7 Mtpa to the FS target of 1.3 Mtpa as a function of higher annual throughput.

Table 1: Life of Mine and RP2.0 FS Expansion Economics

Project Metrics Unit LOM (2021 – 2032) Post Expansion (2024 – 2032) Mine life Years 12 9 Total ore production Kt 12,351 2 10,432 Zinc grade (average) % 6.5 6.6 Lead grade (average) % 1.4 1.4 Silver grade (average) g/t 19.8 19.3 Payable Zinc metal T 592,542 517,127 Payable Lead metal T 108,138 92,612 Payable Silver metal Oz 3,079,951 2,681,453 Capital costs – project US$M 111 – Capital costs – sustaining US$M 120 66 Capital costs – closure US$M 6 6 C1 cash costs 1 US$/lb 0.63 0.60 All-In-Sustaining-Cost “AISC” 1 US$/lb 0.72 0.67 After-tax free cashflow US$M 290 373 After-tax NPV (8%) US$M 156 – After-tax IRR % 58 – Payback Period After-tax Years 4.6 –

Table 2: Expansion Capital Cost Summary in US$M

Item Description Total Processing Processing plant upgrade 50.2 Mine Infrastructure – Surface Boxcut / Portal (WF3) 0.7 Paste and Backfill Plant (incl. RO WTP) 18.6 Replacement of NamPower OHL 2.2 Upgrading of 66kV Yard @ RP Mine 2.4 Office, Control Room & Network Upgrades 1.7 Other 0.2 Mine Infrastructure – Underground Paste Fill Reticulation 4.0 Electrical 1.3 Dewatering 0.6 Ventilation 2.2 Other 1.2 Sub-Total 85.4 Indirect Costs EPCM Contractor 14.2 Owners Team 2.6 Contingency 8.8 Total 111.0

_______________ 2 As of effective date of 31 March 2021, see Table 6.

Table 3: Zinc Price Sensitivity Estimates

Financial Metric Unit $0.90/lb $1.00/lb $1.10/lb $1.17/lb $1.20/lb $1.30/lb $1.40/lb Post-tax free cashflow US$M 83 161 238 290 156 316 393 471 Post-tax NPV (8%) US$M 13 67 118 169 220 270

Mineral Resources and Reserves

The Mineral Resource estimate for the Rosh Pinah deposit covers numerous lenses. A total of seven mineral lenses are included in the updated Mineral Resource estimate as of March 31, 2021 .

To convert Mineral Resources to Mineral Reserves, mining cut-off grades were applied, mining dilution was added, and mining recovery factors were assessed. Only Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources were used for Mineral Reserve estimation.

A cut-off value of US$50.0 /t was used to report the Mineral Reserves. The selected cut-off value is above the projected full breakeven cut-off value.

Updated Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates are planned as part of the Company’s annual year end process. The conversion of additional resources and further optimizations may be included in this process, which, if included, will further enhance the project’s economics. For further information regarding the Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimate, please see the FS dated August [16], 2021 and filed on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

Table 4: Mineral Resources

Classification Tonnes Grade Contained Metal (Mt) Zn (%) Pb (%) Ag (g/t) ZnEq (%) Zn (M lbs) Pb (M lbs) Ag (k oz) Measured 10.54 7.41 2.04 27.4 10.22 1,722 474 8,983 Indicated 7.92 7.48 1.46 23.8 9.60 1,306 255 5,863 M&I 18.46 7.44 1.79 25.8 9.96 3,028 729 14,845 Inferred 1.58 8.31 2.19 54.9 12.04 289 76 2,698

Notes: • CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (2014) were used for reporting of Mineral Resources. • The Mineral Resources are stated inclusive of Mineral Reserves. • Mineral Resources are reported at a 4% ZnEq cut-off grade which approximates a Net Smelter Return value of US$40/t. • Zinc equivalency was estimated as ZnEq = Zn (%) + Pb (%) + [Ag (g/t) * 0.028)]. • Effective date of Mineral Resources is March 31, 2021. • The Qualified Person for the Mineral Resource estimate is Mr Rodney Webster, MAIG, of AMC. • Totals may not compute exactly due to rounding. • Mineral Resources are stated on a 100% ownership basis.

Table 5: Mineral Reserves

Classification Tonnes Grade Contained Metal (Mt) Zn (%) Pb (%) Ag (g/t) Zn (M lbs) Pb (M lbs) Ag (k oz) Proven 6.14 6.26 1.5 18.8 847 203 3,713 Probable 6.21 6.55 1.22 20.8 897 167 4,145 Total 12.35 6.41 1.36 19.8 1,744 370 7,858

Notes: • CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (2014) were used for reporting of Mineral Reserves. • Mineral Reserves were estimated at a full breakeven NSR cut-off value of US$50 per tonne. • NSR values were calculated based on average metal prices of US$1.17/lb Zn, US$0.96/lb Pb, and US$24.47/oz Ag. • The average processing recoveries used were 88.8% for zinc, 68.5% for lead, and 45.0% for silver. • Average payable values used were 85% for zinc, 95% for lead, and 95% for silver. • Dilution (Inferred and unclassified material set to zero grade) assumed as a minimum of 1.0 m on each hangingwall and 0.5 m on each footwall. • Mining recovery factors assumed as a minimum of 60%, ranging to 95%, with a weighted average of 93%. • Mineral Reserves are reported based on mined ore delivered to the plant as mill feed. • The average exchange rate used was N$14.90 = US$1.00. • Effective date of Mineral Reserves is March 31, 2021. • The Qualified Person for the Mineral Reserve estimate is Mr Andrew Hall, MAusIMM (CP), of AMC. • Totals may not compute exactly due to rounding. • Mineral Reserves are stated on a 100% ownership basis.

Qualified Persons and Technical Information

The written technical disclosure and data in this news release was approved by Yan Bourassa , P.Geo, Vice-President of Technical Services of the Company. Mr. Bourassa is a non-independent Qualified Person within the meaning of Canadian National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). Qualified persons contributing to the study, who have also read this release are as follows:

Andrew Hall , MAusIMM (CPP), AMC Consultants Pty Ltd., responsible for mining and Mineral Reserve estimation.

, MAusIMM (CPP), AMC Consultants Pty Ltd., responsible for mining and Mineral Reserve estimation. Rodney Webster , MAIG, AMC Consultants Pty Ltd., responsible for geology and Mineral Resource estimation.

, MAIG, AMC Consultants Pty Ltd., responsible for geology and Mineral Resource estimation. Louise Lintvelt, PrEng, DRA Projects (Pty) Ltd a wholly owned subsidiary of DRA Global Ltd, responsible for metallurgical and ore processing aspects.

Rob Welsh , PrEng, DRA Projects (Pty) Ltd a wholly owned subsidiary of DRA Global Ltd, responsible for ore processing and surface infrastructure aspects.

, PrEng, DRA Projects (Pty) Ltd a wholly owned subsidiary of DRA Global Ltd, responsible for ore processing and surface infrastructure aspects. Mo Molavi , P. Eng, AMC Mining Consultants ( Canada ) Ltd., responsible for underground infrastructure aspects.

The Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates have been reported in accordance with definitions and guidelines set out in the Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves adopted by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum and as required by NI 43-101. Mineral Reserve estimates reflect the Company’s reasonable expectation that all necessary permits and approvals will be obtained and maintained, mining dilution and mining recovery have been applied in estimating the Mineral Reserves.

For information regarding the data verification measures applied to the scientific and technical information contained in this news release, please see the FS dated August 17, 2021 and filed on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com

ABOUT TREVALI

Trevali is a global base-metals mining company, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . The bulk of Trevali’s revenue is generated from base-metals mining at its four operational assets: the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso , the 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia , the wholly-owned Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada and the wholly-owned Santander Mine in Peru . In addition, Trevali owns the Halfmile and Stratmat Properties and the Restigouche Deposit in New Brunswick, Canada , and the past-producing Ruttan Mine in northern Manitoba, Canada . Trevali also owns an effective 44%-interest in the Gergarub Project in Namibia , as well as an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick , Canada.

The shares of Trevali are listed on the TSX (symbol TV), the OTCQX (symbol TREVF), the Lima Stock Exchange (symbol TV), and the Frankfurt Exchange (symbol 4TI). For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company ‘ s website ( www.trevali.com ) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

