Trevali Mining Corporation today announced that David Schummer the Company's Chief Operating Officer, has tendered his resignation due to personal reasons. Ricus Grimbeek, President and CEO stated, "On behalf of Trevali, I would like to thank Dave for his contributions and wish him the best in his future endeavors." ABOUT TREVALI Trevali is a global base-metals mining Company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . ...

