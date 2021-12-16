Zinc Investing News
Trevali Mining Corporation   today announced that David Schummer the Company's Chief Operating Officer, has tendered his resignation due to personal reasons. Ricus Grimbeek, President and CEO stated, "On behalf of Trevali, I would like to thank Dave for his contributions and wish him the best in his future endeavors." ABOUT TREVALI Trevali is a global base-metals mining Company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . ...

Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX: TV) (BVL: TV) (OTCQX: TREVF) ( Frankfurt : 4TI) today announced that David Schummer the Company's Chief Operating Officer, has tendered his resignation due to personal reasons.

Ricus Grimbeek, President and CEO stated, "On behalf of Trevali, I would like to thank Dave for his contributions and wish him the best in his future endeavors."

ABOUT TREVALI

Trevali is a global base-metals mining Company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada . The bulk of Trevali's revenue is generated from zinc and lead concentrate production at its three operational assets: the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso , the 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia , and the wholly-owned Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada . In addition, Trevali owns the Halfmile and Stratmat Properties and the Restigouche Deposit in New Brunswick, Canada . Trevali also owns an effective 44% interest in the Gergarub Project in Namibia , as well as an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada . The company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties within its portfolio, as well as other mineral assets it may acquire that fit its strategic criteria. Trevali's vision is to be a responsible, top-tier operator of long-life, low-cost mines in stable pro-mining jurisdictions. Trevali is committed to socially responsible mining, working safely, ethically, and with integrity. Integrating responsible practices into its management systems, standards, and decision-making processes is essential to ensuring everyone and every community's long-term sustainability.

The shares of Trevali are listed on the TSX (symbol TV), the OTCQX (symbol TREVF), the Lima Stock Exchange (symbol TV), and the Frankfurt Exchange (symbol 4TI). For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company's website ( www.trevali.com ) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "outlook", "guidance", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's expectations or beliefs regarding future events including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the closing of the Transaction, including the anticipated timing and amount of the consideration for the sale of the Santander Mine, including the amount of cash payments to be received by Trevali, if any; the extent of Trevali's future ownership of CDPR; and expectations relating to the completion of the proposed consolidation, including the timing thereof. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations, assumptions, and opinions of management of the Company as of the date the statements are published, including, with respect to the forward-looking statements in this news release, that the Transaction closes on the timeline currently expected and that the Company is able to complete the proposed Consolidation on the terms and the timeline proposed. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the risk that the Transaction will not close on the timeline currently expected or at all; the risk that the Company will not receive any cash as consideration for the sale of the Santander Mine; the risk that Trevali's interest in CDPR may be diluted and Trevali may not benefit from its shareholdings in CDPR; the risk that Trevali may not complete the Consolidation on the timeline or terms currently proposed, or at all; and other risks of the mining industry including, without limitation, other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described in the Company's annual information form, interim and annual audited consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis of those statements, all of which are filed and available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Trevali provides no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events may differ from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Trevali Mining Corporation (“Trevali” or the “Company”) (TSX:TV, BVL:TV, OTCQX:TREVF, Frankfurt:4TI) announces that the operating and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, will be released on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 after the Toronto Stock Exchange market close.

Q3-2019 Results Conference Call

Trevali Mining Corporation (“Trevali” or the “Company”) (TSX:TV, BVL:TV; OTCQX:TREVF, Frankfurt:4TI) today announced that, in connection with its previously announced normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”) to purchase up to 40,000,000 of its common shares (“Common Shares”), it has entered into an automatic share purchase plan (“ASPP”) with its designated broker. The ASPP is intended to allow for the purchase of Common Shares under the NCIB at times when Trevali would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase shares due to regulatory restrictions and customary self-imposed blackout periods.

Pursuant to the ASPP, before entering into a blackout period, the Company may, but is not required to, instruct the designated broker to make purchases under the NCIB in accordance with the terms of the ASPP. Such purchases will be determined by the designated broker at its sole discretion based on purchasing parameters set by Trevali in accordance with the rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”), applicable securities laws and the terms of the ASPP. The ASPP has been pre-cleared by the TSX and implemented as of September 20, 2019, and will terminate on the earliest of the date on which: (i) the purchase limit under the NCIB has been reached; (ii) the NCIB expires; and (iii) the Company terminates the ASPP in accordance with its terms.

Trevali Mining Corporation (“Trevali” or the “Company”) (TSX:TV, BVL:TV; OTCQX:TREVF, Frankfurt:4TI) announced the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on July 31, 2019 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting as follows:

trevali

Trevali Mining Corporation (“Trevali” or the “Company”) (TSX:TV, BVL:TV) announces that the operating and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, will be released on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 after the Toronto Stock Exchange market close.

The Company will host a conference call and presentation webcast at 11:00AM Eastern Time on Thursday, August 1, 2019 to review the operating and financial results. Participants are advised to dial in five minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the call. A presentation will be made available on the Company’s website prior to the conference call.

Trevali Mining Corporation (“Trevali” or the “Company”) (TSX:TV, BVL: TV) announced today that it has issued its inaugural Sustainability Report, which is available at www.trevali.com.

“This report is our first step towards becoming more transparent in how we manage the elements of sustainability,” said Ricus Grimbeek, President and CEO. “We will keep improving the quality of our data and management practices and build on the good progress we have made so far. The future of mining requires meeting higher sustainability standards and is an essential part of Trevali’s objective to become an industry leader in sustainability and one of the best underground mining companies in the world.”

Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX: TV) (BVL: TV) (OTCQX: TREVF) ( Frankfurt : 4TI) is pleased to announce the closing of the transaction with Cerro De Pasco Resources Inc. (CNSX: CDPR) ("Cerro De Pasco" or "CDPR"), to sell Trevali's 100% interest in the Santander Mine in Peru (refer to news release dated November 8, 2021 ). .

Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX: TV) (BVL: TV) (OTCQX: TREVF) ( Frankfurt : 4TI) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced share consolidation (the "Consolidation") on the basis of one (1) post-Consolidation common share for every ten (10) pre-Consolidation common shares. The Consolidation will reduce the number of Common Shares issued and outstanding from approximately 989,464,731 Common Shares to approximately 98,946,187 Common Shares. The Common Shares are expected to commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") on a post-Consolidation basis on the opening of trading on December 6, 2021 .

The zinc market may have had a few rough patches in recent years, but supply disruptions and economic recovery promise to spur a revival for the zinc spot price and zinc futures.

The underdog of the base metals family is appealing in large part because its fundamentals remain strong, with many analysts optimistic about the long-term outlook for zinc.

With that in mind, it's worthwhile for investors interested in zinc to understand how zinc pricing works. Here's a brief overview of what investors need to know about the zinc spot price and zinc futures.

ScoZinc Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SZM) ("ScoZinc" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its updated Pre-Feasibility Study (the "2021 PFS") including its new Gypsum NI 43-101 Mineral Reserve Estimate ("2020 Mineral Reserve Estimate") for its wholly-owned and permitted Scotia Mine ("Scotia Mine" or the "Project"), located in Nova Scotia, Canada. The 2021 PFS was prepared in collaboration with the independent engineering firm MineTech International Limited, adopting the 2020 Pre-Feasibility Study completed by Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc., MineTech International Limited, SRK Consulting (U.S.), Inc., and Terrane Geoscience Inc.

Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX: TV) (BVL: TV) (OTCQX: TREVF) ( Frankfurt : 4TI) today released financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 . The Company reported quarterly production of 82.4 million pounds of zinc at an all-in sustaining cost 1 ("AISC") of $0.99 per pound. Operating cash flows before changes in working capital were $18.5 million supporting the reduction to net debt to $82 million . All financial figures are in U.S. dollars.

Tinka Resources Limited ("Tinka" or the "Company") (TSXV:TK)(BVL:TK)(OTCQB:TKRFF) announces that the Company has filed a National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report entitled "Ayawilca Polymetallic Project, Central Peru, NI 43-101 Technical Report on Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment" (the "NI 43-101 Technical Report") in support of the Company's news releases dated September 27, 2021 and October 14, 2021 (the "News Release"). There are no material differences in the NI 43-101 Technical Report from the information disclosed in the News Release

The NI 43-101 Technical Report was prepared by Mining Plus Peru S.A.C. ("Mining Plus") as principal consultant, Transmin Metallurgical Consultants ("Transmin"), Envis E.I.R.L ("Envis"), and SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd ("SLR"), and

