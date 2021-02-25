Uranium

IIROC Trading Halt – NXE

- February 25th, 2021

The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: NexGen Energy Ltd.

TSX Symbol: NXE

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 4:23 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

