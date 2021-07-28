Karen Lloyd and Geoff Gay Appointed to Board of Directors Shane Shircliff Appointed to Advisory BoardCanAlaska Uranium Ltd. is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Karen Lloyd and Mr. Geoff Gay to the Board of Directors of the Company, effective immediately. In addition, the Company is pleased to announce Mr. Shane Shircliff’s appointment to the Advisory Board of the Company.Ms. Karen LloydTo view an enhanced …

Karen Lloyd and Geoff Gay Appointed to Board of Directors

Shane Shircliff Appointed to Advisory Board

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) (“CanAlaska” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Karen Lloyd and Mr. Geoff Gay to the Board of Directors of the Company, effective immediately. In addition, the Company is pleased to announce Mr. Shane Shircliff’s appointment to the Advisory Board of the Company.

Ms. Karen Lloyd

Ms. Lloyd (B. Comm., M.B.A.) comes from a strong and significant strategy and marketing background across five different industries including mining, telecommunications, online payments, executive training and banking. This depth of experience comes from her employment with Telus Communications, Hongkong Bank of Canada and Cameco Corporation. Between 2009 and 2020, Ms. Lloyd managed a team of contract and inventory specialists to seamlessly fulfill global uranium sales generating annual revenue of between $1.8 and $2.4 billion for Cameco Corporation as a Director in Cameco’s Marketing team. In April 2021, Ms. Lloyd joined Kreos Aviation as Chief Operating Officer where she oversees all aspects of the Kreos operations including asset management, strategic alliances, flight operations, maintenance, fuel operations, marketing and sales, and business development.

Mr. Geoff Gay

Mr. Gay (BBA) is currently Chief Executive Officer of Athabasca Basin Development, an Indigenous-owned investment company based in Saskatchewan. Mr. Gay has been its executive leader, and subsequent CEO, since the company’s inception nineteen years ago and was instrumental in establishing and growing the company to where it is today. As CEO, Mr. Gay is responsible to articulate the vision of the partnership with a focus on creating value for the unit holders and leading the company in long term strategic planning and implementation, evaluating new opportunities for investment, assessing and mitigating risk, and overseeing all financial aspects of the partnership. Athabasca Basin Development is an investment company committed to building and investing in successful businesses. Since establishment, the company has grown to include partial or complete ownership in thirteen companies providing a wide range of services to the mining and resources industry, with consolidated revenues regularly exceeding $100M. In 2017, Mr. Gay was named Business Leader of the Year by Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce at its annual ABEX awards.

Mr. Shane Shircliff

Mr. Shircliff (B. Comm., M.B.A.), now appointed to CanAlaska’s Advisory Board, has over twenty years of experience in senior management and corporate director roles for both publicly traded and private companies, and has extensive experience with various publicly traded regulatory regimes. Mr. Shircliff’s breadth of expertise over his career includes negotiation, deal structure, due diligence and transacting mergers, acquisitions and divestitures totaling over one billion dollars in value. Industries of experience include logistics, finance, natural resources, exploration and mining, retail, real estate and construction. Mr. Shircliff has been directly involved with all aspects of developing resource projects encompassing lithium, uranium, gold, silver, industrial minerals, diamonds as well as oil and gas in a variety of countries. Mr. Shircliff is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Clinworth Management Corp., a private company, which provides management, acquisition, divestiture and corporate development services to a wide range of clients. Clinworth most recently has been working with and advising clients in the areas of acquisitions, strategy, resources, retail, real estate and construction. In addition to industry clients, Clinworth continues to advise First Nations and their economic development entities on strategy, negotiation and growth opportunities.

The Company also announces that it has granted incentive stock options to Directors and Advisors of the Company to purchase up to 400,000 common shares of the Company pursuant to the Company’s share option plan. The options are exercisable for a period of three years at a price of $0.47 per share.

CanAlaska CEO, Cory Belyk, comments; “On behalf of the Board, it is my pleasure to welcome Karen, Geoff and Shane to the CanAlaska team. Each bring a depth of local and global knowledge across a multitude of industries, which will assist CanAlaska along its journey to discover the carbon-free energy sources that are now in demand world-wide.”

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) holds interests in approximately 214,000 hectares (530,000 acres), in Canada’s Athabasca Basin – the “Saudi Arabia of Uranium.” CanAlaska’s strategic holdings have attracted major international mining companies. CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the Company’s properties in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world’s richest uranium district. The Company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, gold and diamonds. For further information visit www.canalaska.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Peter Dasler”

Peter Dasler, M.Sc., P.Geo.

President

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.

Contacts:

Cory Belyk, Executive VP and CEO

Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 306

Email: cbelyk@canalaska.com

Peter Dasler, President

Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 138

Email: info@canalaska.com

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company’s control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

