Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) announces it has entered into a definitive agreement (the “Agreement”) with Canamex Gold Corp. to acquire a 100% interest in Canamex’ Bruner Property, a gold exploration, located in Nye County, Nevada approximately 180 kilometres (km) southeast of Reno for US$10 million in cash. Read More >>