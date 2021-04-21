Silo Wellness Inc. a leading wellness company in the psychedelics and functional mushroom marketplaces, today announced a series of psilocybin-assisted wellness retreats beginning in May. Based in Montego Bay, these retreats are one component of Silo Wellness’ existing psilocybin operations in Jamaica, where the Company currently conducts mushroom and truffle cultivation and testing of the Company’s …

Silo Wellness Inc. (“Silo Wellness” or “the Company”) (CSE: SILO) (FRA:3K70), a leading wellness company in the psychedelics and functional mushroom marketplaces, today announced a series of psilocybin-assisted wellness retreats beginning in May. Based in Montego Bay, these retreats are one component of Silo Wellness’ existing psilocybin operations in Jamaica, where the Company currently conducts mushroom and truffle cultivation and testing of the Company’s patent-pending nasal spray.

“We are prioritizing the expansion of our wellness retreat offerings to meet rising consumer demand for these transformative psychedelic experiences,” said Chief Executive Officer Douglas K. Gordon. “Setting and mindset have a profound influence on an individual’s experience, and our Jamaican retreats offer idyllic, natural backdrops for engaging in psilocybin-assisted exploration, introspection and self-actualization .”

The new line-up of psilocybin-assisted retreats range from four to six days and are expected to take place in Jamaica between May and August of 2021. Each retreat presents a tailored offering for distinct audiences and interests:

Renew, Restore & Revitalize – Women’s Psilocybin-Assisted Retreat

May 29, 2021 – June 2, 2021

This five-day/four-night psilocybin-assisted women’s retreat taps into divine feminine energy to guide visitors towards a more fulfilling and satisfying life.

Ultimate Pride & Love – Psychedelic Retreat

June 9, 2021 – June 13, 2021

This five-day/four-night retreat is designed as a safe space for members of the LGBTQIA+ community to embark upon their psilocybin-assisted journey together.

Body & Mind Recharge – Psilocybin-Enhanced Fitness Retreat

June 16, 2021 – June 21, 2021

Guests will build strength and resilience in body and mind on this six-day/five-night retreat, combining intense workout regimes and transformational psilocybin-assisted ceremonies.

Mushroom Grower’s Workshop

July 17, 2021 – July 20, 2021

At this four-day/three-night retreat, would-be cultivators will learn the secrets of growing magic mushrooms from some of the first legal professionals in the industry.

Couples Connection – Psilocybin-Enhanced Retreat

July 21 – July 31, 2021

This five-day/four-night retreat is designed for couples seeking a psychedelic journey to build a deeper mutual connection and more satisfying romantic relationship.

Silo Wellness is the leading psilocybin cultivator and facilitator of psychedelic retreats in Jamaica, a jurisdiction where the cultivation, extraction, and consumption of psilocybin mushrooms is not illegal.

For more information about Silo Wellness psychedelic retreats, or to register, visit https://www.silowellness.com/retreats . Each registration is subject to screening and approval by facilitators, and no medical treatment or psychotherapy is offered or available at the retreat. Mushrooms and these retreats do not cure or mitigate any physical or mental disease, symptoms, disorders, or abnormalities.

ABOUT SILO WELLNESS

The mission of Silo Wellness is to improve health and wellness by developing and introducing psychedelic medicine to reduce trauma and increase performance by destigmatizing the active compounds in psychedelics and innovating ease of administration and ingestion. Silo Wellness intends to introduce new, safe, and affordable alternatives to current medicines by facilitating entry into new and emerging markets where psychedelics are legal by conducting ketamine and psilocybin wellness retreats and elsewhere by manufacturing and distributing functional mushrooms.

Since its inception, Silo Wellness’ activities have focused on: (1) development of psilocybin-free functional mushroom tinctures; (2) the development of the formulation of a psilocybin nasal spray in Jamaica; and (3) offering of Jamaican and Oregon psychedelic wellness retreats as well as the cultivation of psychedelic mushrooms in Jamaica. None of Silo Wellness’s products claim to cure or mitigate any physical or mental disease, symptoms, disorders, or abnormalities.

For further information, please contact:

Media Relations:

Stuart Kirby, VP of Marketing & Communications

press@silowellness.com

Silo Wellness Investor Relations:

(604) 343-2724

IR@empiregroupir.com

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the operations and efficacy of the Company’s Oregon and Jamaican retreats, partnerships with the estate of Bob Marley, implementation of Measure 109 in Oregon and the business plans of Silo Wellness. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and the potential impact of COVID-19. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Silo Wellness assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.



