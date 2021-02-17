Mydecine Innovations Group, Inc., is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Mindleap Health a digital health platform and the world’s-first telemedicine application purpose-built for the psychedelic medicine industry, has filed a provisional patent for its technology platform in both The United States Patent and Trademark Office and the Canadian Intellectual Property Office. “As our company continues to innovate …

Mydecine Innovations Group, Inc., ( CSE:MYCO ) ( OTC:MYCOF ) ( FSE:0NFA ) (“Mydecine” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary Mindleap Health (“Mindleap”), a digital health platform and the world’s-first telemedicine application purpose-built for the psychedelic medicine industry, has filed a provisional patent for its technology platform in both The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and the Canadian Intellectual Property Office.

“As our company continues to innovate we are focused on vigorous protection of all of our inventions,” said Mydecine CEO and Chairman Josh Bartch. “Mindleap’s software patents will strengthen our intellectual property portfolio overall which now totals 8 patent filings currently in process.”

Mindleap’s telemedicine platform combines mood, emotion and habit tracking that allows users to purchase and receive virtual mental health coaching from an international network of specialists. In the coming months, Mindleap’s software development team will introduce more advanced mental health and wellbeing tools including expert on-demand programs, streaming mental wellbeing content and convenient and affordable access to mental health support right from the palm of their hand. These inventions cover various advanced technologies currently in development with the most vital being digital mental health and wellbeing programs, enhanced data collection and aggregation, proprietary wellbeing score and personalized automated alerts and suggestions.

Mindleap 2.0

Since the launch of the initial app in Fall 2020, Mydecine has developed Mindleap 2.0, a refined version of the platform that enhances the end-user experience in order to deliver improved patient outcomes. Enhancements to the platform include improved remote telemedicine services and a newly reskinned user interface expected to launch in Spring 2021.

“We’re really excited about what we’re working on right now at Mindleap. There are a number of advancements that we’ll be introducing to the public over the next few months, and we can’t wait to see how our users respond,” said Jack Bunce, Head of Digital at Mindleap. “More than ever before people are looking for ways to access high-quality, on-demand content that will positively impact their mental health and well-being. Through the creative partnerships we’ve formed and the digital programs we’ve developed, there is an outstanding opportunity to continue to leverage the telehealth experience into something that can help people make significant progress on their mental health journey.”

Included in the launch of Mindleap 2.0 is the release of new Digital Mental Health and Well-Being Programs. Each of these new programs will feature daily audio and or video sessions created by world-class experts in each of their respective fields. The updated platform will also include various audio programs ranging from psychedelic integration, addiction, meditation, breathwork, cognitive behavioral therapy and others. As development progresses further, Mindleap technologies will include advancements that will take advantage of enhanced data collection and analytics to bring forth further assistance to users including a proprietary Mindleap Well-Being Score.

About Mindleap Health

Mindleap Health Inc. is a virtual healthcare company that offers technology solutions that allow people to improve their mental health and wellbeing. The Mindleap platform provides remote telemedicine services for mental health coaching through its international network of mental health specialists along with mental health tracking and analytics. The Mindleap platform brings convenience, improves access to treatments and can lead to more personal breakthroughs. Mindleap’s proprietary platform is designed to provide professional support and personalized treatment for every user. The company’s mission is to upgrade mental health by simplifying, modernizing, and improving access to mental health treatments for millions of people around the world.

