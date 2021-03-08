The Hollister -owned platform will allow NorCal consumers to participate in the virtual global event

Hollister Biosciences Inc. (CSE: HOLL) (OTC: HSTRF) (FRANKFURT: HOB) (the ” Company “, ” Hollister Cannabis Co. ” or ” Hollister “) is pleased to announce that its direct-to-consumer delivery platform, Dreamy Delivery, will be the official delivery platform of the 2021 Emerald Cup Awards. Dreamy Delivery will feature prominently in all Emerald Cup promotions and coverage, and it will help connect Bay Area, Sacramento Hollister and Central Coast consumers with the brands participating in the virtual awards this April.

“The Emerald Cup Awards have been the premier Cannabis Cup in California for 17 years. It is a huge part of the fabric of cannabis in Northern California . We are excited and honored to be the official delivery platform of The Emerald Cup Awards,” says Carl Saling , the Co-Founder, CEO and Director of Hollister Biosciences.

“We’re excited to have Dreamy Delivery as our sponsor for this year’s Emerald Cup. We share the same values of vetting only the best cannabis products, best business practices, supporting social equity and offering a 5-Star experience. We are honored collaborating together this year.” ~Tim Blake, Founder of The Emerald Cup

For the first time in Emerald Cup history, the awards will be a virtual global event streaming on the Social Club TV network. Whether NoCal consumers want to sample the brands taking home the top trophies or try past winners, Dreamy Delivery brings these best-in-class products directly to their front doors utilizing all of the recommended safety protocols. This means virtual participants can experience the 17th-annual event with actual winning products delivered directly and safely to their homes.

As the official delivery platform for the awards, Dreamy Delivery will feature prominently in a six-month promotion that includes social media posts, newsletters, PR statements and brand placement in the title card and afterparty.

The Emerald Cup Awards (described as the “Academy Awards of Cannabis” by Rolling Stone ) celebrate the best emerging and established brands, and a slate of hand-picked judges selects winners that are announced daily during Take Over Week ahead of the official awards celebration. The coverage will culminate in the Social Club TV-broadcasted ceremony on Sunday, April 11, 2021 with the top honors given out in the prestigious cannabis flower categories.

The Emerald Cup is Northern California’s premier cannabis destination. While advancing the concept of sustainable, outdoor farming, its reputation is firmly solidified as the largest, most respected, outdoor cannabis competition in the world. As a group, The Emerald Cup prides itself in bringing together experts and educators in the cannabis industry to our fellow farmers, patients, and patrons each year.

It is a community celebration that has grown to become a global movement honoring the year’s finest, organic, sun-grown, cannabis harvest.

https://theemeraldcup.com/

Hollister Biosciences Inc. is a multi-state cannabis company with a vision to be the sought-after premium brand portfolio of innovative, high-quality cannabis & hemp products. Hollister uses a high-margin model that controls the whole process from manufacture to sales to distribution for what’s best described as seed-to-shelf cannabis. Products from Hollister Biosciences Inc. include HashBone, the brand’s premier artisanal hash-infused pre-roll, along with concentrates (shatter, budder, crumble), distillates, solvent-free bubble hash, pre-packaged flower, pre-rolls, tinctures, vape products and full-spectrum high CBD pet tinctures. Hollister Cannabis Co. additionally offers white-labeling manufacturing of cannabis products. Our wholly owned California subsidiary Hollister Cannabis Co is the first state and locally licensed cannabis company in the city of Hollister, California , birthplace of the “American Biker.”

Website: www.hollistercannabisco.co m , https://dreamydelivery.com/

