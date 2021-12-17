Life Science News Investing News
COMPASS Pathways plc a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today announced it has been selected for addition to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index effective as of market open on Monday, December 20, 2021. The NBI is designed to track the performance of a set of securities listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market ® that are classified as either ...

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today announced it has been selected for addition to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (Nasdaq: NBI), effective as of market open on Monday, December 20, 2021. The NBI is designed to track the performance of a set of securities listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market ® (Nasdaq ® ) that are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceutical according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB).  For this year's annual reconstitution, 120 securities will be added to the Index and 16 will be removed.

The NBI is widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Exchange traded funds (ETFs) that track the NBI include the ProShares Ultra NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF (BIB), ProShares UltraShort NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF (BIS), Invesco NASDAQ Biotech UCITS ETF (SBIO), and iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB), and others.

"We are proud announce our addition to the esteemed Nasdaq Biotechnology Index," said George Goldsmith, CEO and Founder of Compass Pathways. "Our inclusion in this index enables us to reach new audiences as we continue to execute on our clinical development of our investigational COMP360 psilocybin therapy in hopes of addressing the most challenging issues in mental healthcare."

For more information about the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index visit Overview for NBI (nasdaqomx.com) .

-Ends-

﻿
About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), and we have completed a phase IIb clinical trial of psilocybin therapy for TRD, in 22 sites across Europe and North America. This was the largest randomised, controlled, double-blind psilocybin therapy clinical trial ever conducted, and our topline data showed a statistically significant (p www.compasspathways.com .

Availability of other information about COMPASS Pathways

Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our website (www.compasspathways.com), our investor relations website (ir.compasspathways.com), and on social media (LinkedIn), including but not limited to investor presentations and investor fact sheets, US Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that we post on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in us to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on our investor relations website and may include additional social media channels. The contents of our website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from our website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "might", "will", "could", "would", "should", "expect", "intend", "plan", "objective", "anticipate", "believe", "contemplate", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" and "ongoing," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements relating to, among other things, the safety or efficacy of COMP360 psilocybin therapy as a treatment for depression, COMPASS's expectations for the timing of its pivotal phase III programme and the potential for that or other trials to support regulatory filings and approvals, COMPASS's business strategy and goals, the future accessibility of COMP360 psilocybin therapy, COMPASS's ability to continue to advance its research, including COMP360, COMPASS's expectations regarding the benefits of its psilocybin therapy, including COMP360 and COMPASS's ability to advance new psychedelic compounds in other areas of unmet mental health need. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond COMPASS's control and which could cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others: preclinical research and clinical development is lengthy and uncertain, and therefore our preclinical studies and clinical trials may be delayed or terminated, or may never advance to or in the clinic; and those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in COMPASS's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on 9 March 2021 and in subsequent filings made by COMPASS with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, COMPASS disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on COMPASS's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof.

Enquiries

Media: Tracy Cheung, tracy@compasspathways.com, +44 7966 309024
Investors: Stephen Schultz, stephen.schultz@compasspathways.com, +1 401 290 7324


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Compass Pathways CMPS:US Psychedelics Investing
CMPS:US

Seelos Therapeutics to Participate in the 11th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it will participate in the 11 th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event, January 5-7 th 2022.

Keep reading... Show less

COMPASS Pathways announces changes in Executive Team

M atthew Owen s appointed General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer ;

Lars Wilde, Chief Business Officer and Co-founder, to move into senior advis ory role

Keep reading... Show less
Silo Wellness Announces Latest Psychedelic Retreat Offerings

Silo Wellness Announces Latest Psychedelic Retreat Offerings

Company adds three new psilocybin-assisted retreats in Jamaica to accommodate increased demand for psychedelic tourism

Silo Wellness Inc. (CSE: SILO) (OTCQB: SILFF) (FSE: 3K70) ("Silo Wellness" or "the Company"), a leading global psychedelics company, today unveiled a new series of psilocybin-assisted wellness retreats for 2022. Set in Jamaica's idyllic Good Hope Villas, located in Trelawny parish, the new retreats follow the successful rollout of Silo Wellness' 2021 retreat offerings, and are designed to accommodate strong demand for psychedelic tourism on the island.

Keep reading... Show less
Awakn Life Sciences Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Highlights

Awakn Life Sciences Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Highlights

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics (medicines and therapies) to treat addiction, today is reporting its financial results and business highlights for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2021. All results are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise specified.

Anthony Tennyson, Chief Executive Officer of Awakn Life Sciences, stated, "Since going public in the summer of 2021, we have made significant progress on the development and delivery of effective psychedelic-based therapeutics to better treat addiction. A key driver of our success is the world-class team we have with leading experts in the fields of drug development, clinical research, psychiatry, psychotherapy and neurochemistry. Heading into the new year we have several meaningful upcoming catalysts including our Phase II A/B study to be published in the American Journal of Psychiatry."

Keep reading... Show less

Hollister Biosciences Inc. Launches Rebrand to Yourway Cannabis Brands Inc. and Bold New Strategy

Rebrand is part of previously announced strategic transformation
Unveiled new name, logo aligned with commitment to 'House of Brands' strategy
[Announced stock ticker change to 'YOUR' effective December 16, 2021 ]

Hollister Biosciences Inc. (CSE: HOLL) (OTC: HSTRF) (FRANKFURT: HOB) (the " Company " or " Hollister ") today launched its previously announced rebrand to YourWay Cannabis Brands Inc. (" YourWay Cannabis Brands " or " YourWay ").

Keep reading... Show less
Awakn Life Sciences Appoints Former EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of Gilead Sciences, Paul Carter, as Independent Member of its Board of Directors

Awakn Life Sciences Appoints Former EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of Gilead Sciences, Paul Carter, as Independent Member of its Board of Directors

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics (medicines and therapies) to treat addiction, announced today the appointment of Paul Carter, former Chief Commercial Officer of Gilead Sciences Inc., as an independent member of its Board of Directors, increasing the independent majority on the board. Mr. Carter will be replacing Dr. Benjamin Sessa who has resigned from the Board of Directors, and Dr. Sessa shall continue in his day-to-day role of Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer.

Paul Carter is a seasoned international BioPharma leader with an outstanding and proven track record. He has over 25 years of senior executive experience, specializing in commercialization, regional leadership, and mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Carter is currently a Board Director and Committee Chair of four US-listed BioPharma companies HutchMed PLC, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Immatics NV, and VectivBio Inc. Prior to this, Mr. Carter served as Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer of Gilead Sciences Inc., where he was responsible for the company's worldwide commercial activity, including $33 billion of revenue in 2015 and launching several of the biggest selling prescription drugs of all time. Before that Mr. Carter had senior leadership roles in GSK (and its legacy companies), including head of GSK China and head of Smith Kline Beecham Russia.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News