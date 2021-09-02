Awakn Life Sciences Announces DTC Eligibility

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. a biotechnology company developing and delivering psychedelic medicines to treat Addiction, announces that it has received Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation eligibility.DTC eligibility allows Awakn’s shares to be electronically cleared and settled, which will streamline the process of trading, enhance liquidity, and provide direct access to investors in the U.S. OTC capital markets. …

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) (‘Awakn’), a biotechnology company developing and delivering psychedelic medicines to treat Addiction, announces that it has received Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (“DTC”) eligibility.

DTC eligibility allows Awakn’s shares to be electronically cleared and settled, which will streamline the process of trading, enhance liquidity, and provide direct access to investors in the U.S. OTC capital markets. DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC), one of the world’s largest securities depositories that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies.

“Receiving DTC eligibility will improve our liquidity by making our common stock more accessible for the institutional and retail investment community in the United States. This follows our recent up-listing onto the OTCQB and commencement of trading on the Frankfurt exchange,” said Anthony Tennyson, Awakn’s CEO. “Awakn remains committed to move forth in researching, developing and delivering psychedelic medicine to better treat Addiction.”

About Awakn Life Sciences Corp.

Awakn Life Sciences is a biotechnology company with clinical operations, researching, developing, and delivering psychedelic medicine to better treat Addiction. Awakn’s team consists of world leading chemists, scientists, psychiatrists, and psychologists who are developing and advancing the next generation of psychedelic drugs, therapies, and enabling technologies to treat Addiction. Awakn will also deliver evidence backed psychedelic therapies for Addiction in clinics in the UK and Europe and through licencing partnerships globally.

