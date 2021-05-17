Pharmaceutical

IIROC Trade Resumption – AVBT

- May 17th, 2021

Trading resumes in:

Company: Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (formerly FogChain Corp.)

CSE Symbol: AVBT (formerly FOG.X)

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 5/18/2021

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

