IIROC Trade Resumption – AVBT
Trading resumes in:
Company: Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (formerly FogChain Corp.)
CSE Symbol: AVBT (formerly FOG.X)
Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 5/18/2021
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .
