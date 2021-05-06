Oil and Gas

Parex Resources Announces Voting Results of Shareholders’ Meeting

- May 6th, 2021

Parex Resources Inc. (“ Parex ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX:PXT) is pleased to announce that on May 6, 2021 it held its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the ” Meeting “) and all matters presented for approval have been fully authorized and approved.

At the Meeting, shareholders approved the election of nine nominees as directors of Parex to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the ballot were as follows:

VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD
Number Percentage Number Percentage
Lisa Colnett 100,129,749 99.66% 340,516 0.34%
Sigmund Cornelius 99,732,459 99.27% 737,806 0.73%
Robert Engbloom 92,710,308 92.28% 7,759,957 7.72%
Wayne Foo 99,390,232 98.93% 1,080,033 1.07%
G. R. (Bob) MacDougall 99,783,539 99.32% 686,726 0.68%
Glenn McNamara 99,950,490 99.48% 519,775 0.52%
Imad Mohsen 100,155,940 99.69% 314,325 0.31%
Carmen Sylvain 97,411,461 96.96% 3,058,804 3.04%
Paul Wright 95,795,365 95.35% 4,674,900 4.65%

In addition, a non-binding advisory resolution concerning the Company’s approach to executive compensation was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

VOTES FOR
Number Percentage
99,070,734 98.61%

Full voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available on our profile on SEDAR, located at www.sedar.com .

For more information please contact:

Michael Kruchten
Senior Vice-President Capital Markets and Corporate Planning
Parex Resources Inc.
Phone: (403) 517-1733
Investor.relations@parexresources.com

