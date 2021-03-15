Nanoscience

IIROC Trading Resumption – GGG

- March 15th, 2021
Trading resumes in: Company: G6 Materials Corp. TSX-Venture Symbol: GGG All Issues: Yes Resumption : 10:45 AM IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity …

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2021/15/c4734.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

