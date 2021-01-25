Mobile

Investing News
.

IIROC Trade Resumption – BB

- January 25th, 2021

Trading resumes in: Company: BlackBerry Limited TSX Symbol: BB All Issues: No Resumption : 11:13:27 AM IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity …

Trading resumes in:

Company: BlackBerry Limited

TSX Symbol: BB

All Issues: No

Resumption (ET): 11:13:27 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2021/25/c1946.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Emerging Tech Start Here Report Cover

Investing in Robotics, AI or Mobile Tech?
Start here! Experts analysis and insight on the top trends before you invest.

Related posts

BlackBerry Updates SecuSUITE and AtHoc Crisis Communication
US Cybersecurity M&A Activity Remains Strong: GlobalData
Mobile Market Update: Q1 2019 in Review
BlackBerry Reveals New Government-related Subsidiary

Tags

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

×