BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced Frost & Sullivan has presented BlackBerry® AtHoc® with the 2021 Technology Innovation Leadership Award for safe city solutions. Applying a rigorous evaluation process, Frost & Sullivan recognizes companies who are at the forefront of innovation and growth in their respective industries, and have a visionary understanding of the future.

BlackBerry AtHoc is celebrated by Frost & Sullivan for its superior communication and collaboration capabilities, its ability to integrate with any endpoint, and its excellence in providing situational awareness and actionable intelligence. Frost & Sullivan highlights that BlackBerry AtHoc is the most secure critical event management solution in the market, which is vital to avoid bad actors being able to create or manage a critical event. BlackBerry AtHoc can be used by organizations and operators across an entire city or broader geography, to enable business continuity, keep people safe, and deliver a citywide response to critical events.

“BlackBerry is renowned for our innovations and leadership in safety, security and communications, which have been shaping the market for over thirty years. Our software is relied on by organizations around the world, including 18 of the G20 governments, for mission-critical use cases,” said John Chen , Executive Chairman & CEO, BlackBerry. “BlackBerry is honored to receive the Frost & Sullivan 2021 Technology Innovation Leadership Award for BlackBerry AtHoc, the most secure and trusted critical event management solution.”

“Some of the key capabilities for safe city technology include actionable intelligence, superior situational awareness, exceptional critical event monitoring, and secure communications,” said Danielle VanZandt , Security Industry Analyst, Frost & Sullivan. “BlackBerry AtHoc checks all of these boxes and more, enabling organizations and operators to synthesize multiple data sources, identify critical incidents, and quickly and securely enact mitigation and remediation actions that can protect operations, assets, and citizens from potential harm, across an entire geographic area of interest.”

BlackBerry AtHoc enables organizations to prepare for, respond to and recover from planned and unplanned critical events and emergencies. The solution is used by thousands of organizations around the world across verticals, including government, financial services, healthcare, and more.

