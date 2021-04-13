– Announced today, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and IBM (NYSE:IBM) have established a new partnership to bring BlackBerry’s industry leading BlackBerry Spark ® platform to organizations across Canada . IBM will resell BlackBerry’s endpoint management, endpoint security and critical event management software, to enterprises and governments nationwide.

BlackBerry is trusted by millions of people around the world for its best-in-class security, productivity and safety software. The company’s outstanding technologies give businesses the tools, protections and comfort they need to operate in today’s digital economy.

“BlackBerry and IBM share a strong track-record of technology innovation and deep expertise in industry verticals,” said Neelam Sandhu , Senior Vice President and Chief Elite Customer Success Officer, BlackBerry. “Together we will bring best-in-class solutions to people across Canada , at a time when security, productivity and safety are needed most and without compromise. We are delighted to establish this partnership.”

“We are proud to partner with BlackBerry to enable the digital transformation of organizations across Canada ,” said Xerxes Cooper , IBM Canada’s General Manager for Global Technology Services. “As the world’s leading open hybrid cloud platform and artificial intelligence company, our strength in delivering excellence to clients across industries is well recognized. Together with BlackBerry, the solutions we provide will help address critical business issues for Canadian organizations.”

