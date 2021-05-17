New Braided Solo Loop represents the breadth of LGBTQ+ communities and experiences Since the introduction of Apple Watch® Pride Edition in 2016, Apple®’s unique Pride bands have been a visible illustration of the ways in which the company stands with, supports, and is proudly made up of members of the LGBTQ+ community. Today, on International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia Apple debuts a new …

Since the introduction of Apple Watch® Pride Edition in 2016, Apple®’s unique Pride bands have been a visible illustration of the ways in which the company stands with, supports, and is proudly made up of members of the LGBTQ+ community. Today, on International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia (IDAHOT), Apple debuts a new Apple Watch Pride Edition band and dynamic watch face, both of which incorporate a broader set of colors inspired by multiple Pride flags that have represented the diverse LGBTQ+ community throughout its rich history. Recognizing that inclusion and equity are core goals of the LGBTQ+ movement, and that diverse and multiracial activists have been at the heart of this community from the start, this year’s offering honors that history as well as the work still ahead.

“Even before the events at the Stonewall Inn brought the LGBTQ+ movement to new prominence, Black, Brown, and transgender activists were key leaders in the march toward equality,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “On many fronts, Apple supports the ongoing and unfinished work of equality for diverse and intersectional communities, and we want to provide every opportunity to celebrate and honor this history during Pride season.”

With this latest introduction, Apple is proud to build on its long-running financial support for LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations working to bring about positive change, including Encircle, Equality North Carolina, Equality Texas, Gender Spectrum, GLSEN, Human Rights Campaign, National Center for Transgender Equality, PFLAG National, SMYAL, and The Trevor Project in the US, as well as ILGA World internationally.

Design

The Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop artfully weaves together the original rainbow colors with those drawn from various Pride flags to represent the breadth of diversity among LGBTQ+ experiences and the history of a movement that has spanned generations. Black and brown symbolize Black and Latinx communities, in addition to those who have passed away from or are living with HIV/AIDS, while light blue, pink, and white represent transgender and nonbinary individuals. The unique band features stretchable recycled yarn interwoven with silicon threads, designed for ultracomfort without buckles or clasps. To ensure the best fit, customers can choose from 12 available lengths of the Braided Solo Loop.

Pride Watch Face

This year’s special Pride watch face beautifully mirrors the new colors of the band to represent the combined strength and mutual support of the LGBTQ+ movement. With the rotation of the Digital Crown, the threads on the watch face infinitely scroll and animate with a raise of the wrist. For the first time, Apple is also including new App Clip™ functionality within the band packaging to deliver a simple and convenient way for customers to immediately access the new matching watch face.

Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop

A new Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop showcases six colors of the original rainbow, and utilizes reflective yarn to aid those engaging in outdoor workouts at night like running, cycling, and walking. The comfortable design is durable, infinitely adjustable for the perfect fit, and pairs nicely with a corresponding Nike watch face.

Pricing and Availability

The Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop is $99 (US) and the Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop is $49 (US).

The new Pride Edition bands are available to order today from apple.com and the Apple Store® app, and will be available at Apple Store locations beginning May 25. The Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop is also coming soon to nike.com.

The Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop is compatible with Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 4 or later, while the Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop is compatible with Apple Watch Series 3 or later.

The 2021 Pride watch face is coming soon as part of a software update.

App Clip codes require iOS 14.3 or later.

