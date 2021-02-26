– Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today announced it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Mesa Biotech, Inc., a privately held point-of-care molecular diagnostic company.

“Mesa Biotech is an important part of our strategy to expand the benefits of molecular diagnostics at the point of care, starting with COVID-19 testing,” said Mark Stevenson , executive vice president and chief operating officer of Thermo Fisher Scientific. “By combining Thermo Fisher’s operational excellence, access to raw materials and existing distribution and sales channels with Mesa’s innovative platform, we can rapidly scale manufacturing volume, drive cost efficiencies and bring much-needed diagnostics to market faster and at greater scale.”

Mesa Biotech has developed the Accula System, an affordable, easy-to-use, point-of-care PCR-based testing platform for infectious disease diagnosis. The platform enables rapid, highly accurate testing at physician offices, pharmacies and other settings, providing results in 30 minutes. Beyond COVID-19 testing, Mesa Biotech’s existing platform includes tests for flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and Strep A.

“The Accula System complements our existing offerings and immediately provides our clinical customers with more options and flexibility for COVID-19 testing. And, as the point-of-care diagnostic market expands globally, we’re well-positioned to deliver a broader menu of tests to meet increasing demand,” Stevenson continued.

The Accula Flu A/Flu B, RSV and Strep A tests have 510(k) clearance and Clinical Laboratory Improvements Amendments (CLIA) waivers from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Flu A/Flu B and RSV assays have also received CE-IVD Mark approval. Additionally, the Accula System has received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the FDA for SARS-CoV-2 in vitro diagnostic testing*.

Mesa Biotech will become part of the Life Sciences Solution Segment and is expected to add revenue of approximately $200 million in 2021.

*The Accula SARS-CoV-2 Test has not been FDA cleared or approved; it has been authorized by FDA under an EUA for use by CLIA-certified laboratories that meet requirements to perform high, moderate or waived complexity tests. It is also authorized for use at the Point of Care (POC), i.e., in patient care settings operating under a CLIA Certificate of Waiver, Certificate of Compliance, or Certificate of Accreditation. This test has been authorized only for the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens. The Accula SARS-CoV-2 Test is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostic tests for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. §360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the authorization is terminated or revoked sooner.

