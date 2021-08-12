– Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 15 th . Joseph J. Wolk, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Mathai Mammen Global Head, Research & Development Janssen Research Development will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) .

This webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com .

A webcast replay will be available approximately 48-hrs after the live webcast.

