Danaher To Acquire Aldevron

– Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) (the “Company”) announced today that Danaher has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire privately-held Aldevron, for a cash purchase price of approximately $9.6 billion . Danaher expects to finance the acquisition using cash on hand andor proceeds from the issuance of commercial paper.

Founded in 1998 by Michael Chambers and John Ballantyne , Aldevron is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota and employs approximately 600 people. Aldevron manufactures high-quality plasmid DNA, mRNA, and proteins, serving biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers across research, clinical and commercial applications. Aldevron will operate as a standalone operating company and brand within Danaher’s Life Sciences segment.

Rainer M. Blair , Danaher President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are thrilled to have Aldevron join Danaher’s Life Sciences segment. For nearly 25 years, Aldevron has made tremendous contributions to the advancement of cell, gene and other novel therapies and vaccines. This acquisition will expand our capabilities into the important field of genomic medicine and help us support our customers and their critical mission to bring more life-saving therapies and vaccines to market faster.”

Michael Chambers , Aldevron Founder and Executive Chairman, added, “Joining Danaher will help us expand our global reach and harness the power of the Danaher Business System to continue supporting our customers with best-in-class products and services. I’m incredibly excited for Aldevron to take this pivotal next step with Danaher and look forward to the tremendous impact we can make together in the expanding area of genomic medicine.”

The transaction is subject to customary conditions, including receipt of applicable regulatory approvals.

ABOUT DANAHER

Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher’s globally diverse team of approximately 69,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Life’s Potential . For more information, please visit www.danaher.com .

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this release that are not strictly historical, including statements regarding the proposed acquisition, the anticipated impact of the transaction on Danaher and on Aldevron, Danaher’s anticipated financing plans and any other statements regarding events or developments that we believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future, are “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those suggested or indicated by such forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which Danaher and Aldevron operate; the uncertainty of regulatory approvals and the timing or conditionality thereof; the parties’ ability to satisfy the acquisition agreement conditions and consummate the transaction on the anticipated timetable or at all; Danaher’s ability to successfully integrate Aldevron’s operations and employees with Danaher’s existing business; the ability to realize anticipated growth, synergies and other benefits of the transaction; and Aldevron’s performance and maintenance of important business relationships. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in our SEC filings, including our 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2021. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and, except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events and developments or otherwise.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/danaher-to-acquire-aldevron-301314722.html

SOURCE Danaher Corporation