Avisa Diagnostics Inc. (CSE:AVBT) (Avisa), a clinical-stage medical device company developing an ultra-rapid, point-of-care biomarker breath test for the detection and monitoring of bacterial load in post-COVID-19 long haulers and for ventilator-associated pneumonia, is pleased to announce that G. Michael Landis has joined Avisa as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Matthew Culler, who has led the company through the merger with Fogchain Corp and the listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, will remain with Avisa as an advisor during a transition period.

G. Michael Landis has over 25 years of finance and accounting experience in a variety of industries and has strong public company expertise, including the areas of capital market transactions, investor relations and financial reporting.

Prior to joining Avisa, Mr. Landis served at Lannett Company, Inc., a publicly traded generic pharmaceutical company, in various financial leadership roles, most recently as Principal Accounting Officer and Treasurer. While there, he led acquisitions and related financing activities and was a member of the executive team that successfully completed a $1.2 billion acquisition. Prior to joining Lannett, he worked in senior level finance and controllership positions at Akrion, Inc. and AlliedBarton Security Services, LLC; at both of these companies, he was actively involved in the Initial Public Offering (IPO). He also served as Assistant Global Controller at Quaker Chemical Corporation. Earlier in his career, Mr. Landis worked at the international accounting firm, Deloitte & Touche LLP. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in accounting from Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, PA and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

David S. Joseph, President and Chief Executive Officer of Avisa, said: “We are pleased to welcome Mike to Avisa. He has the financial acumen and reporting expertise that we need now that we are a publicly listed company. With his wide-ranging experience and knowledge, he will be an invaluable member of the leadership team as Avisa grows. I look forward to working with him.”

Mr. Joseph continued: “I would also like to take this opportunity to warmly thank Matt Culler for his contributions to Avisa. Matt has been an important member of the team helping Avisa to move to the next phase of our growth. We are delighted he has agreed to stay longer to ensure a smooth transition.”

G. Michael Landis, Chief Financial Officer of Avisa, said: “I am excited to join Avisa at this important stage of the company’s development and to have the opportunity to contribute my public company expertise. It is highly gratifying to be part of a team that is working so hard to help doctors and their patients by advancing an important technology to help diagnose and monitor patients with severe lung disease quickly that will provide physicians with actionable data to guide treatment.”

About Avisa Diagnostics Inc.

Avisa (CSE-AVBT) is a clinical-stage medical device company developing the Avisa BreathTest™, a novel drug/device biomarker technology platform that enables the ultra-rapid detection of virulent bacterial pathogens, detecting and monitoring bacterial load after the patient inhales or ingests its proprietary drug substrates. The Company has established clinical proof-of-concept through trials in cystic fibrosis, tuberculosis and community-acquired pneumonia, which demonstrated positive safety and clinical efficacy results. Avisa is planning pivotal trials in Post-COVID-19 bronchiectasis and ventilator-associated pneumonia and plans to submit Investigational Device Exemption applications to the U.S. FDA for these trials next year. For further information, visit http://avisadx.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

