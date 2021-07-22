Abbott Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Results

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 .

Second-quarter sales of $10.2 billion increased 39.5 percent on a reported basis and 35.0 percent on an organic basis, which excludes the impact of foreign exchange.

increased 39.5 percent on a reported basis and 35.0 percent on an organic basis, which excludes the impact of foreign exchange. Second-quarter GAAP diluted EPS was $0.66 and adjusted diluted EPS, which excludes specified items, was $1.17 , reflecting 105.3 percent growth versus the prior year. 1

and adjusted diluted EPS, which excludes specified items, was , reflecting 105.3 percent growth versus the prior year. Abbott continues to project full-year 2021 diluted EPS from continuing operations on a GAAP basis of $2.75 to $2.95 and full-year adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $4.30 to $4.50 , reflecting strong, double-digit growth versus the prior year.

to and full-year adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of to , reflecting strong, double-digit growth versus the prior year. Diagnostics sales increased 62.8 percent on a reported basis and 57.2 percent on an organic basis in the second quarter. Global COVID-19 testing-related sales were $1.3 billion in the second quarter.

in the second quarter. Nutrition sales increased 11.9 percent on a reported basis and 9.5 percent on an organic basis in the second quarter. Sales performance was led by double-digit growth in Adult Nutrition globally.

Established Pharmaceuticals sales increased 16.4 percent on a reported basis and 14.5 percent on an organic basis in the second quarter. Sales performance was led by double-digit growth in several countries, including India , China , Russia , and several countries across Latin America .

, , , and several countries across . Medical Devices sales increased 51.3 percent on a reported basis and 45.1 percent on an organic basis in the second quarter. Compared to pre-pandemic sales in 2019, Medical Devices sales increased 19.2 percent on a reported basis and 15.6 percent on an organic basis in the second quarter, led by double-digit growth in Electrophysiology, Heart Failure, Structural Heart and Diabetes Care. 2

“We’re achieving very strong growth across our portfolio,” said Robert B. Ford , president and chief executive officer, Abbott. “Perhaps most impressively, excluding COVID testing-related sales, our sales grew more than 11 percent on an organic basis compared to pre-pandemic levels in the second quarter of 2019, which demonstrates the fundamental strength of our performance.”

SECOND-QUARTER BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Note: Management believes that measuring sales growth rates on an organic basis is an appropriate way for investors to best understand the underlying performance of the business. Organic sales growth excludes the impact of foreign exchange.

Following are sales by business segment and commentary for the second quarter 2021:

Total Company

($ in millions)

% Change vs. 2Q20 Sales 2Q21 Reported Organic U.S. Int’l Total U.S. Int’l Total U.S. Int’l Total Total * 3,581 6,642 10,223 35.8 41.6 39.5 35.8 34.6 35.0 Nutrition 873 1,235 2,108 8.0 14.9 11.9 8.0 10.6 9.5 Diagnostics 1,155 2,092 3,247 34.8 83.9 62.8 34.8 74.0 57.2 Established Pharmaceuticals — 1,180 1,180 n/a 16.4 16.4 n/a 14.5 14.5 Medical Devices 1,538 2,128 3,666 59.3 46.0 51.3 59.3 35.6 45.1 * Total Q2 2021 Abbott sales from continuing operations include Other Sales of approximately $22 million. % Change vs. 1H20 Sales 1H21 Reported Organic U.S. Int’l Total U.S. Int’l Total U.S. Int’l Total Total * 7,419 13,260 20,679 35.0 38.7 37.4 35.0 33.3 33.9 Nutrition 1,709 2,435 4,144 5.5 12.3 9.4 5.5 9.8 8.0 Diagnostics 2,796 4,465 7,261 68.5 106.6 90.0 68.5 97.1 84.7 Established Pharmaceuticals — 2,250 2,250 n/a 9.4 9.4 n/a 10.3 10.3 Medical Devices 2,889 4,097 6,986 31.4 29.6 30.3 31.4 20.8 25.2

* Total 1H 2021 Abbott sales from continuing operations include Other Sales of approximately $38 million. n/a = Not Applicable. Note: In order to compute results excluding the impact of exchange rates, current year U.S. dollar sales are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the current year average foreign exchange rates and then those amounts are multiplied or divided, as appropriate, by the prior year average foreign exchange rates.

Second-quarter 2021 worldwide sales of $10.2 billion increased 39.5 percent on a reported basis and 35.0 percent on an organic basis.

Compared to pre-pandemic sales in 2019, worldwide sales increased 12.3 percent on a reported basis and 11.3 percent on an organic basis in the second quarter, excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales. 3

Nutrition

($ in millions)

% Change vs. 2Q20 Sales 2Q21 Reported Organic U.S. Int’l Total U.S. Int’l Total U.S. Int’l Total Total 873 1,235 2,108 8.0 14.9 11.9 8.0 10.6 9.5 Pediatric 528 565 1,093 8.9 4.7 6.7 8.9 0.3 4.4 Adult 345 670 1,015 6.6 25.2 18.2 6.6 21.1 15.6 % Change vs. 1H20 Sales 1H21 Reported Organic U.S. Int’l Total U.S. Int’l Total U.S. Int’l Total Total 1,709 2,435 4,144 5.5 12.3 9.4 5.5 9.8 8.0 Pediatric 1,036 1,123 2,159 3.4 1.1 2.2 3.4 (1.4) 0.8 Adult 673 1,312 1,985 8.9 24.2 18.5 8.9 21.6 16.9

Worldwide Nutrition sales increased 11.9 percent on a reported basis and 9.5 percent on an organic basis in the second quarter. Strong performance of Ensure ® , Abbott’s market-leading complete and balanced nutrition brand, and Glucerna ® , Abbott’s market-leading diabetes nutrition brand, led to global Adult Nutrition sales growth of 18.2 percent on a reported basis and 15.6 percent on an organic basis.

Worldwide Pediatric Nutrition sales increased 6.7 percent on a reported basis and 4.4 percent on an organic basis. Strong performance of Abbott’s market-leading toddler brands, Pedialyte ® and PediaSure ® , and continued share growth in infant nutrition led to U.S. Pediatric Nutrition growth of 8.9 percent.

Diagnostics

($ in millions)

% Change vs. 2Q20 Sales 2Q21 Reported Organic U.S. Int’l Total U.S. Int’l Total U.S. Int’l Total Total 1,155 2,092 3,247 34.8 83.9 62.8 34.8 74.0 57.2 Core Laboratory 283 1,023 1,306 (2.2) 46.6 32.3 (2.2) 38.7 26.7 Molecular 94 196 290 (34.8) (8.7) (19.1) (34.8) (15.2) (23.1) Point of Care 97 40 137 24.2 (1.2) 15.7 24.2 (5.9) 14.1 Rapid Diagnostics 681 833 1,514 97.2 349.4 185.4 97.2 327.1 177.6 % Change vs. 1H20 Sales 1H21 Reported Organic U.S. Int’l Total U.S. Int’l Total U.S. Int’l Total Total 2,796 4,465 7,261 68.5 106.6 90.0 68.5 97.1 84.7 Core Laboratory 554 1,934 2,488 (0.2) 36.2 25.9 (0.2) 29.8 21.4 Molecular 269 468 737 28.8 61.9 48.0 28.8 52.8 42.7 Point of Care 189 77 266 4.0 3.0 3.7 4.0 (1.4) 2.4 Rapid Diagnostics 1,784 1,986 3,770 150.1 426.3 245.7 150.1 403.7 237.9

Worldwide Diagnostics sales increased 62.8 percent on a reported basis in the second quarter and increased 57.2 percent on an organic basis. Global COVID-19 testing-related sales were $1.3 billion in the second quarter, led by combined sales of $1.0 billion from Abbott’s BinaxNOW ® , Panbio ® and ID NOW ® rapid testing platforms. Excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, worldwide diagnostics sales increased 42.5 percent on a reported basis in the second quarter and 37.2 percent on an organic basis. 4 Compared to 2019, sales in Core Laboratory and Molecular Diagnostics, excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, grew 6.8 percent and 8.3 percent, respectively, on a reported basis in the second quarter and grew 4.2 percent and 6.5 percent, respectively, on an organic basis. 5

Established Pharmaceuticals

($ in millions)

% Change vs. 2Q20 Sales 2Q21 Reported Organic U.S. Int’l Total U.S. Int’l Total U.S. Int’l Total Total — 1,180 1,180 n/a 16.4 16.4 n/a 14.5 14.5 Key Emerging Markets — 915 915 n/a 19.7 19.7 n/a 18.4 18.4 Other — 265 265 n/a 6.5 6.5 n/a 2.6 2.6 % Change vs. 1H20 Sales 1H21 Reported Organic U.S. Int’l Total U.S. Int’l Total U.S. Int’l Total Total — 2,250 2,250 n/a 9.4 9.4 n/a 10.3 10.3 Key Emerging Markets — 1,736 1,736 n/a 10.1 10.1 n/a 12.4 12.4 Other — 514 514 n/a 7.1 7.1 n/a 3.4 3.4

Established Pharmaceuticals sales increased 16.4 percent on a reported basis in the second quarter and increased 14.5 percent on an organic basis.

Key Emerging Markets include India , Brazil , Russia and China along with several additional emerging countries that represent the most attractive long-term growth opportunities for Abbott’s branded generics product portfolio. Sales in these geographies increased 19.7 percent on a reported basis in the quarter and increased 18.4 percent on an organic basis. Organic sales growth was led by strong growth across several geographies, including India , China , Russia , and several countries across Latin America .

Other sales increased 6.5 percent on a reported basis in the quarter and increased 2.6 percent on an organic basis.

Medical Devices

($ in millions)

% Change vs. 2Q20 Sales 2Q21 Reported Organic U.S. Int’l Total U.S. Int’l Total U.S. Int’l Total Total 1,538 2,128 3,666 59.3 46.0 51.3 59.3 35.6 45.1 Rhythm Management 269 298 567 46.0 37.2 41.2 46.0 27.7 36.1 Electrophysiology 209 278 487 74.6 55.6 63.2 74.6 47.2 58.2 Heart Failure 168 59 227 46.8 35.7 43.8 46.8 25.8 41.0 Vascular 246 451 697 45.4 44.2 44.6 45.4 35.1 38.7 Structural Heart 191 231 422 109.4 75.1 89.2 109.4 63.3 82.2 Neuromodulation 166 44 210 95.1 110.4 98.1 95.1 92.7 94.7 Diabetes Care 289 767 1,056 43.4 38.7 40.0 43.4 27.3 31.6 % Change vs. 1H20 Sales 1H21 Reported Organic U.S. Int’l Total U.S. Int’l Total U.S. Int’l Total Total 2,889 4,097 6,986 31.4 29.6 30.3 31.4 20.8 25.2 Rhythm Management 510 576 1,086 23.7 24.5 24.1 23.7 16.2 19.7 Electrophysiology 388 530 918 36.7 31.5 33.7 36.7 24.0 29.3 Heart Failure 313 108 421 17.5 14.2 16.6 17.5 6.2 14.5 Vascular 465 867 1,332 16.5 22.6 20.4 16.5 15.3 15.7 Structural Heart 360 439 799 58.6 39.8 47.7 58.6 30.4 42.2 Neuromodulation 311 83 394 40.3 36.9 39.5 40.3 26.3 37.3 Diabetes Care 542 1,494 2,036 39.7 33.5 35.1 39.7 23.4 27.6

Worldwide Medical Devices sales increased 51.3 percent on a reported basis in the second quarter and increased 45.1 percent on an organic basis. Strong growth in the quarter was driven by continued strong recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Compared to pre-pandemic sales in 2019, Medical Devices sales increased 19.2 percent on a reported basis and 15.6 percent on an organic basis in the second quarter, led by double-digit growth in Electrophysiology, Heart Failure, Structural Heart and Diabetes Care. 2

In Structural Heart, MitraClip ® sales increased 88.0 percent on a reported basis and 82.1 percent on an organic basis in the second quarter compared to the prior year, driven by the highest-ever number of MitraClip procedures in the second quarter.

In Diabetes Care, sales of FreeStyle Libre ® and Libre Sense ® were $904 million in the quarter, which represents 52.5 percent reported sales growth and 42.9 percent organic sales growth compared to the prior year.

ABBOTT’S EARNINGS-PER-SHARE GUIDANCE

Abbott projects 2021 diluted earnings per share from continuing operations under GAAP of $2.75 to $2.95 . Abbott forecasts specified items for the full-year 2021 of $1.55 per share primarily related to intangible amortization, restructuring and cost reduction initiatives, including expenses to align its COVID-19 testing-related business with current and projected demand, expenses associated with acquisitions and other net expenses. Excluding specified items, projected adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations would be $4.30 to $4.50 for full-year 2021.

ABBOTT DECLARES 390 TH CONSECUTIVE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

On June 11, 2021 , the board of directors of Abbott declared the company’s quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share. Abbott’s cash dividend is payable Aug. 16, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 15, 2021 .

Abbott has increased its dividend payout for 49 consecutive years and is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.

About Abbott:

Abbott is a global healthcare leader that helps people live more fully at all stages of life. Our portfolio of life-changing technologies spans the spectrum of healthcare, with leading businesses and products in diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and branded generic medicines. Our 109,000 colleagues serve people in more than 160 countries.

— Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 —

A Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Abbott cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect Abbott’s operations are discussed in Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020 , and are incorporated herein by reference. Abbott undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

1 Second-quarter 2021 diluted EPS from continuing operations on a GAAP basis reflects 120.0 percent growth. 2 In the second quarter of 2019, Medical Devices sales were $3.075 billion. 3 In the second quarter of 2019, worldwide sales were $7.979 billion. In the second quarter of 2021, COVID-19 testing-related sales were $1.267 billion. 4 In the second quarter of 2020, Diagnostics sales were $1.99 billion, which included COVID-19 testing-related sales of $0.6 billion. 5 In the second quarter of 2019, Core Laboratory and Molecular Diagnostics sales were $1.169 billion and $107 million, respectively. In the second quarter of 2021, COVID-19 testing-related sales for Core Laboratory and Molecular Diagnostics were $58 million and $173 million, respectively.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) 2Q21 2Q20 %

Change Net Sales $10,223 $7,328 39.5 Cost of products sold, excluding amortization expense 4,947 3,263 51.7 1) Amortization of intangible assets 504 553 (9.0) Research and development 654 564 15.7 Selling, general, and administrative 2,726 2,276 19.8 Total Operating Cost and Expenses 8,831 6,656 32.7 Operating Earnings 1,392 672 107.4 Interest expense, net 123 125 (1.0) Net foreign exchange (gain) loss — (1) n/m Other (income) expense, net (79) 22 n/m Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes 1,348 526 156.5 Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations 159 (11) n/m 2) Earnings from Continuing Operations 1,189 537 121.5 Earnings from Discontinued Operations, net of taxes — — n/m Net Earnings $1,189 $537 121.5 Earnings from Continuing Operations, excluding Specified Items, as described below $2,115 $1,018 107.7 3) Diluted Earnings per Common Share from: Continuing Operations $0.66 $0.30 120.0 Discontinued Operations — — n/m Total $0.66 $0.30 120.0 Diluted Earnings per Common Share from Continuing Operations, excluding Specified Items, as described below $1.17 $0.57 105.3 3) Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding Plus Dilutive Common Stock Options 1,793 1,785

NOTES: See tables titled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information From Continuing Operations” for an explanation of certain non-GAAP financial information. n/m = Percent change is not meaningful. See footnotes below.

1) 2021 Cost of products sold, excluding amortization expense includes approximately $500 million of charges associated with a restructuring plan to align Abbott’s manufacturing network for COVID-19 diagnostic tests with changes during the second quarter in projected testing demand. 2) 2020 Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations includes the recognition of approximately $80 million of net tax benefits as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years and approximately $20 million in excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation. 3) 2021 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share from Continuing Operations, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $926 million, or $0.51 per share, for intangible amortization and other net expenses primarily associated with restructuring actions, certain litigation and acquisitions. 2020 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share from Continuing Operations, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $481 million, or $0.27 per share, for intangible amortization expense, other expenses primarily associated with acquisitions and restructuring actions and charges for equity investment impairments.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings First Half Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) 1H21 1H20 %

Change Net Sales $20,679 $15,054 37.4 Cost of products sold, excluding amortization expense 9,348 6,544 42.9 1) Amortization of intangible assets 1,013 1,114 (9.1) Research and development 1,308 1,142 14.5 Selling, general, and administrative 5,509 4,824 14.2 Total Operating Cost and Expenses 17,178 13,624 26.1 Operating Earnings 3,501 1,430 144.9 Interest expense, net 247 246 0.6 Net foreign exchange (gain) loss 3 4 (46.1) Other (income) expense, net (140) 21 n/m Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes 3,391 1,159 192.6 Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations 409 78 n/m 2) Earnings from Continuing Operations 2,982 1,081 175.9 Earnings from Discontinued Operations, net of taxes — 20 n/m Net Earnings $2,982 $1,101 170.9 Earnings from Continuing Operations, excluding Specified Items, as described below $4,483 $2,180 105.6 3) Diluted Earnings per Common Share from: Continuing Operations $1.66 $0.60 176.7 Discontinued Operations — 0.01 n/m Total $1.66 $0.61 172.1 Diluted Earnings per Common Share from Continuing Operations, excluding Specified Items, as described below $2.49 $1.22 104.1 3) Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding Plus Dilutive Common Stock Options 1,792 1,783

NOTES: See tables titled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information From Continuing Operations” for an explanation of certain non-GAAP financial information. n/m = Percent change is not meaningful. See footnotes below.

1) 2021 Cost of products sold, excluding amortization expense includes approximately $500 million of charges associated with a restructuring plan to align Abbott’s manufacturing network for COVID-19 diagnostic tests with changes during the second quarter in projected testing demand. 2) 2021 Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations includes the recognition of approximately $90 million in excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation. 2020 Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations includes the recognition of approximately $80 million of net tax benefits as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years and approximately $70 million in excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation. 3) 2021 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share from Continuing Operations, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $1.501 billion, or $0.83 per share, for intangible amortization and other net expenses primarily associated with restructuring actions, certain litigation and acquisitions. 2020 Net Earnings and Diluted Earnings per Common Share from Continuing Operations, excluding Specified Items, excludes net after-tax charges of $1.099 billion, or $0.62 per share, for intangible amortization expense and other expenses primarily associated with acquisitions and restructuring actions.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information From Continuing Operations Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) 2Q21 As

Reported

(GAAP) Specified

Items As

Adjusted % to

Sales Intangible Amortization $ 504 $ (504) $ — Gross Margin 4,772 1,048 5,820 56.9% R&D 654 (18) 636 6.2% SG&A 2,726 (90) 2,636 25.8% Other (income) expense, net (79) 35 (44) Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes 1,348 1,121 2,469 Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations 159 195 354 Earnings from Continuing Operations 1,189 926 2,115 Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations $0.66 $0.51 $1.17 Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $504 million and other net expenses of $617 million, primarily associated with restructuring actions, certain litigation, acquisitions and other expenses. See tables titled “Details of Specified Items” for additional details regarding specified items. 2Q20 As

Reported

(GAAP) Specified

Items As

Adjusted % to

Sales Intangible Amortization $ 553 $ (553) $ — Gross Margin 3,512 591 4,103 56.0% R&D 564 (28) 536 7.3% SG&A 2,276 (24) 2,252 30.7% Other (income) expense, net 22 (68) (46) Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes 526 711 1,237 Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations (11) 230 219 Earnings from Continuing Operations 537 481 1,018 Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations $0.30 $0.27 $0.57 Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $553 million and other expenses of $158 million, primarily associated with acquisitions, restructuring actions and other expenses. See tables titled “Details of Specified Items” for additional details regarding specified items. Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information From Continuing Operations First Half Ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) 1H21 As

Reported

(GAAP) Specified

Items As

Adjusted % to

Sales Intangible Amortization $ 1,013 $ (1,013) $ — Gross Margin 10,318 1,597 11,915 57.6% R&D 1,308 (46) 1,262 6.1% SG&A 5,509 (244) 5,265 25.5% Other (income) expense, net (140) 23 (117) Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes 3,391 1,864 5,255 Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations 409 363 772 Earnings from Continuing Operations 2,982 1,501 4,483 Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations $1.66 $0.83 $2.49 Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $1.013 billion and other net expenses of $851 million, primarily associated with restructuring actions, certain litigation, acquisitions and other expenses. See tables titled “Details of Specified Items” for additional details regarding specified items. 1H20 As

Reported

(GAAP) Specified

Items As

Adjusted % to

Sales Intangible Amortization $ 1,114 $ (1,114) $ — Gross Margin 7,396 1,190 8,586 57.0% R&D 1,142 (43) 1,099 7.3% SG&A 4,824 (82) 4,742 31.5% Other (income) expense, net 21 (110) (89) Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes 1,159 1,425 2,584 Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations 78 326 404 Earnings from Continuing Operations 1,081 1,099 2,180 Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations $0.60 $0.62 $1.22 Specified items reflect intangible amortization expense of $1.114 billion and other expenses of $311 million, primarily associated with acquisitions, restructuring actions and other expenses. See tables titled “Details of Specified Items” for additional details regarding specified items.

A reconciliation of the second-quarter tax rates for continuing operations for 2021 and 2020 is shown below:

2Q21 ($ in millions) Pre-Tax

Income Taxes on

Earnings Tax

Rate As reported (GAAP) $1,348 $ 159 11.9% Specified items 1,121 195 Excluding specified items $2,469 $354 14.4% 2Q20 ($ in millions) Pre-Tax

Income Taxes on

Earnings Tax

Rate As reported (GAAP) $526 (11) (2.1%) 1) Specified items 711 230 Excluding specified items $1,237 $219 17.7%

1) 2020 Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations includes the recognition of approximately $80 million of net tax benefits as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years and approximately $20 million in excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.

A reconciliation of the year-to-date tax rates for continuing operations for 2021 and 2020 is shown below:

1H21 ($ in millions) Pre-Tax

Income Taxes on

Earnings Tax

Rate As reported (GAAP) $3,391 $ 409 12.1% 2) Specified items 1,864 363 Excluding specified items $5,255 $772 14.7% 1H20 ($ in millions) Pre-Tax

Income Taxes on

Earnings Tax

Rate As reported (GAAP) $1,159 $78 6.7% 3) Specified items 1,425 326 Excluding specified items $2,584 $404 15.6%

2) 2021 Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations includes the recognition of approximately $90 million in excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation. 3) 2020 Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations includes the recognition of approximately $80 million of net tax benefits as a result of the resolution of various tax positions related to prior years and approximately $70 million in excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Details of Specified Items Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) Acquisition or

Divestiture-

related (a) Restructuring

and Cost

Reduction

Initiatives (b) Intangible

Amortization Other (c) Total

Specifieds Gross Margin $ 21 $ 510 $ 504 13 $ 1,048 R&D (3) 1 — (16) (18) SG&A (18) 2 — (74) (90) Other (income) expense, net (3) — — 38 35 Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes $ 45 $ 507 $ 504 $ 65 1,121 Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations (d) 195 Earnings from Continuing Operations $ 926 Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations $ 0.51

The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on table titled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information From Continuing Operations.”

a) Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating the acquired businesses and include expenditures for the integration of systems, processes and business activities. b) Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement, and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives. Restructuring and cost reduction plans consist of distinct initiatives to streamline operations including the consolidation and rationalization of business activities and facilities, workforce reductions, the transfer of product lines between manufacturing facilities, and the transfer of other business activities between sites. The Gross Margin amount includes charges associated with a restructuring plan to align Abbott’s manufacturing network for COVID-19 diagnostic tests with changes during the second quarter in projected testing demand. c) Other includes costs related to certain litigation and the impairment of an intangible asset, as well as a gain on the disposition of an equity method investment. d) Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items and excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Details of Specified Items Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) Acquisition or

Divestiture-

related (a) Restructuring

and Cost

Reduction

Initiatives (b) Intangible

Amortization Other (c) Total

Specifieds Gross Margin $ 22 $ 15 $ 553 $ 1 $ 591 R&D (3) (2) — (23) (28) SG&A (27) 3 — — (24) Other (income) expense, net (3) — — (65) (68) Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes $ 55 $ 14 $ 553 $ 89 711 Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations (d) 230 Earnings from Continuing Operations $ 481 Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations $ 0.27

The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on table titled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information From Continuing Operations.”

a) Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating the acquired businesses and include expenditures for retention, severance, and the integration of systems, processes and business activities. b) Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement, and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives. Restructuring and cost reduction plans consist of distinct initiatives to streamline operations including the consolidation and rationalization of business activities and facilities, workforce reductions, the transfer of product lines between manufacturing facilities, and the transfer of other business activities between sites. c) Other primarily relates to the impairment of equity investments and the costs to acquire research and development assets. d) Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items, the resolution of prior years’ tax positions and excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Details of Specified Items First Half Ended June 30, 2021 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) Acquisition or

Divestiture-

related (a) Restructuring

and Cost

Reduction

Initiatives (b) Intangible

Amortization Other (c) Total

Specifieds Gross Margin $ 40 $ 529 $ 1,013 15 $ 1,597 R&D (5) 1 — (42) (46) SG&A (31) 1 — (214) (244) Other (income) expense, net (3) 1 — 25 23 Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes $ 79 $ 526 $ 1,013 $ 246 1,864 Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations (d) 363 Earnings from Continuing Operations $ 1,501 Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations $ 0.83

The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on table titled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information From Continuing Operations.”

a) Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating the acquired businesses and include expenditures for the integration of systems, processes and business activities. b) Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement, and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives. Restructuring and cost reduction plans consist of distinct initiatives to streamline operations including the consolidation and rationalization of business activities and facilities, workforce reductions, the transfer of product lines between manufacturing facilities, and the transfer of other business activities between sites. The Gross Margin amount includes charges associated with a restructuring plan to align Abbott’s manufacturing network for COVID-19 diagnostic tests with changes during the second quarter in projected testing demand. c) Other primarily relates to the costs related to certain litigation, the acquisition of a research and development asset, the impairments of an equity investment and an intangible asset, and the gain on the disposition of an equity method investment. d) Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items and excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.

Abbott Laboratories and Subsidiaries Details of Specified Items First Half Ended June 30, 2020 (in millions, except per share data) (unaudited) Acquisition or

Divestiture-

related (a) Restructuring

and Cost Reduction

Initiatives (b) Intangible

Amortization Other (c) Total

Specifieds Gross Margin $ 45 $ 30 $ 1,114 $ 1 $ 1,190 R&D (7) (8) — (28) (43) SG&A (55) (27) — — (82) Other (income) expense, net (1) — — (109) (110) Earnings from Continuing Operations before taxes $ 108 $ 65 $ 1,114 $ 138 1,425 Tax expense on Earnings from Continuing Operations (d) 326 Earnings from Continuing Operations $ 1,099 Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations $ 0.62

The table above provides additional details regarding the specified items described on table titled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Financial Information From Continuing Operations.”

a) Acquisition-related expenses include integration costs, which represent incremental costs directly related to integrating the acquired businesses and include expenditures for retention, severance, and the integration of systems, processes and business activities. b) Restructuring and cost reduction initiative expenses include severance, outplacement, and other direct costs associated with specific restructuring plans and cost reduction initiatives. Restructuring and cost reduction plans consist of distinct initiatives to streamline operations including the consolidation and rationalization of business activities and facilities, workforce reductions, the transfer of product lines between manufacturing facilities, and the transfer of other business activities between sites. c) Other primarily relates to the impairment of equity investments and the costs to acquire research and development assets. d) Reflects the net tax benefit associated with the specified items, the resolution of prior years’ tax positions and excess tax benefits associated with share-based compensation.

