Jourdan Completes Shares for Debt Settlement

Jourdan Resources Inc. (TSXV: JOR) (“ Jourdan ” or the “ Company ”) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed a shares for debt settlement that was previously announced on April 9, 2021 (the “ Shares for Settlement ”), after being granted approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Pursuant to the Shares for Debt Settlement, the Company has issued a total of 4.5 million of its common shares at a deemed price of $0.06 per share for an aggregate amount of $270,000. The common shares issued pursuant to the Shares for Debt Settlement are subject to a four month and one day hold period expiring on August 17, 2021.

About Jourdan

Jourdan is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol “JOR” on the TSXV and “2JR1” on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mining properties. The Company’s properties are in Quebec, Canada, primarily in the spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the La Corne Batholith, around North American Lithium’s producing Quebec Lithium Mine. This mine is part of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited (CATL), China’s largest automotive battery manufacturer.

For more information:

www.jourdaninc.com

Rene Bharti, Chief Executive Officer and President

Email: ir@jourdanresources.com

Phone: (416) 861-1685

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.



