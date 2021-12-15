Iron Investing News
The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation declared today a quarterly cash dividend of $1.15 per Common Share. The dividend is payable to holders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2021 and is to be paid on January 26, 2022 . About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in IOC directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna ...

The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX:LIF) declared today a quarterly cash dividend of $1.15 per Common Share. The dividend is payable to holders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2021 and is to be paid on January 26, 2022 .

The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in IOC directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC.

Iron Ore Company of Canada Dividend

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation") announced that Iron Ore Company of Canada ("IOC") has declared a dividend payable on December 23, 2021. The Corporation's portion is U.S. $37,750,000 or about CDN. $47.9 million.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation - Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation ("LIORC") (TSX: LIF) announced today its operation and cash flow results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 .

Financial Performance

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation - Rio Tinto Releases IOC Production and Sales Information and Lowers 2021 Guidance

Today Rio Tinto released its quarterly operational report for the third quarter ending September 30, 2021 which included Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) production and sales information. Specifically, Rio Tinto announced that in the third quarter of 2021, IOC had total saleable iron ore production of 3.68 million tonnes, comprised of 2.27 million tonnes of pellets and 1.41 million tonnes of concentrate for sale (CFS). Rio Tinto also announced that IOC had total iron ore sales in the third quarter of 2021 of 4.14 million tonnes, comprised of 2.34 million tonnes of pellets and 1.80 million tonnes of CFS. Comparisons to prior quarters and Rio Tinto's commentary on the changes can be found in Rio Tinto's quarterly operational report which is posted on their website. Please note that the IOC sales tonnages are calculated slightly differently for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation's (LIORC) royalty.

IOC's total saleable production (CFS plus pellets) for the nine months ending September 30, 2021 was 12.31 million tonnes. As a result of lower than anticipated production year-to-date, Rio Tinto has lowered its 2021 full year guidance for IOC's saleable production tonnage from 17.9 to 20.4 million tonnes to 16.2 to 17.9 million tonnes.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation - Cash Dividend for the Third Quarter of 2021 - $2.10 Per Common Share

The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX: LIF) declared today a quarterly cash dividend of $2.10 per Common Share. The dividend is payable to holders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2021 and is to be paid on October 26, 2021 .

Iron Ore Company of Canada Dividend

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation") announced that Iron Ore Company of Canada ("IOC") has declared a dividend payable on September 23, 2021.  The Corporation's portion is U.S. $67,950,000 or about CDN. $85.7 million.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation - Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation ("LIORC") (TSX: LIF) announced today its operation and cash flow results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 .

