The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation declared today a quarterly cash dividend of $1.15 per Common Share. The dividend is payable to holders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2021 and is to be paid on January 26, 2022 . About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in IOC directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna ...

LIF:CA,LIFZF