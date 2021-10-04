Gold

Yamana Gold Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2021 Results

YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) (“Yamana” or “the Company”) will release its third quarter 2021 operational and financial results after the market close October 28, 2021, followed by a conference call and webcast on October 29, 2021, at 9:00 AM EDT.

Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call

Toll Free (North America): 1-800-806-5484
Toronto Local and International: 416-340-2217
Toll Free (UK): 00-80042228835
Passcode: 9398414#
Webcast: www.yamana.com
Conference Call Replay
Toll Free (North America): 1-800-408-3053
Toronto Local and International: 905-694-9451
Toll Free (UK): 00-80033663052
Passcode: 7690886#

The conference call replay will be available from 12:00 p.m. EDT on October 29, 2021, until 11:59 p.m. EST on November 29, 2021.

About Yamana

Yamana Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with significant gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through expansion and optimization initiatives at existing operating mines, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Investor Relations
416-815-0220
1-888-809-0925
Email: investor@yamana.com

FTI Consulting (UK Public Relations)
Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton
+44 7931 765 223 / +44 203 727 1000

Peel Hunt LLP (Joint UK Corporate Broker)
Ross Allister / David McKeown / Alexander Allen
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Berenberg (Joint UK Corporate Broker)
Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Wyllie / Detlir Elezi
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Credit Suisse (Joint UK Corporate Broker)
Ben Lawrence / David Nangle
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7888 8888


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

