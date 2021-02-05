TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics – January 2021
Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for January 2021 . TSX welcomed 23 new issuers in January 2021 compared with 10 in the previous month and 24 in January 2020 . The new listings were 14 exchange traded funds, one closed end fund, two technology companies, one clean technology company, two consumer products …
TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for January 2021 .
TSX welcomed 23 new issuers in January 2021 , compared with 10 in the previous month and 24 in January 2020 . The new listings were 14 exchange traded funds, one closed end fund, two technology companies, one clean technology company, two consumer products & services companies, one life sciences company and two mining companies. Total financings raised in January 2021 decreased 26% compared to the previous month, but increased 787% compared to January 2020 . The total number of financings in January 2021 was 63, compared with 53 the previous month and 44 in January 2020 .
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed five new issuers in January 2021 , compared with eight in the previous month and one in January 2020 . The new listings were three capital pool companies, one life sciences company and one mining company. Total financings raised in January 2021 decreased 9% compared to the previous month, but were up 79% compared to January 2020 . There were 173 financings in January 2021 , compared with 177 in the previous month and 140 in January 2020 .
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for January 2021 can be viewed at www.tmx.com .
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
January 2021
|
December 2020
|
January 2020
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,662
|
1,642
|
1,590
|
New Issuers Listed
|
23
|
10
|
24
|
IPOs
|
18
|
8
|
21
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
4
|
2
|
3
|
Issues Listed
|
2,319
|
2,293
|
2,236
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$399,568,184
|
$339,028,246
|
$74,162,550
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$2,390,949,448
|
$3,479,516,201
|
$241,681,604
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$55,827,062
|
$47,308,800
|
$4,950,408
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$2,846,344,694
|
$3,865,853,247
|
$320,794,562
|
Total Number of Financings
|
63
|
53
|
44
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$3,400,209,926,420
|
$3,398,550,102,622
|
$3,245,387,151,336
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2021
|
2020
|
% change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
23
|
24
|
-4.2
|
IPOs
|
18
|
21
|
-14.3
|
Graduates from TSXV
|
4
|
3
|
+33.3
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$399,568,184
|
$74,162,550
|
+438.8
|
Secondary Financings Raised
|
$2,390,949,448
|
$241,681,604
|
+889.3
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$55,827,062
|
$4,950,408
|
+1,027.7
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$2,846,344,694
|
$320,794,562
|
+787.3
|
Total Number of Financings
|
63
|
44
|
+43.2
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$3,400,209,926,420
|
$3,245,387,151,336
|
+4.8
TSX Venture Exchange **
|
January 2021
|
December 2020
|
January 2020
|
Issuers Listed
|
1,888
|
1,889
|
1,933
|
New Issuers Listed
|
5
|
8
|
1
|
IPOs
|
3
|
5
|
1
|
Graduates to TSX
|
4
|
2
|
3
|
Issues Listed
|
1,975
|
1,974
|
2,016
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$1,250,000
|
$12,042,642
|
$350,000
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$279,256,485
|
$370,556,898
|
$201,035,636
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$590,405,149
|
$576,022,238
|
$284,224,897
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$870,911,634
|
$958,621,778
|
$485,610,533
|
Total Number of Financings
|
173
|
177
|
140
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$81,859,216,266
|
$78,362,951,154
|
$46,190,840,629
Year-to-date Statistics
|
2021
|
2020
|
% Change
|
New Issuers Listed
|
5
|
1
|
+400.0
|
IPOs
|
3
|
1
|
+200.0
|
Graduates to TSX
|
4
|
3
|
+33.3
|
IPO Financings Raised
|
$1,250,000
|
$350,000
|
+257.1
|
Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|
$279,256,485
|
$201,035,636
|
+38.9
|
Supplemental Financings Raised
|
$590,405,149
|
$284,224,897
|
+107.7
|
Total Financings Raised
|
$870,911,634
|
$485,610,533
|
+79.3
|
Total Number of Financings
|
173
|
140
|
+23.6
|
Market Cap Listed Issues
|
$81,859,216,266
|
$46,190,840,629
|
+77.2
|
Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
|
(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
|
TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes. By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during January 2021 :
Toronto Stock Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
Accelerate OneChoice Alternative Portfolio ETF
|
ONEC
|
Bitcoin Trust
|
BITC.UN & BITC.U
|
BMO Clean Energy Index ETF
|
ZCLN
|
BMO Covered Call Technology ETF
|
ZWT
|
BMO MSCI Fintech Innovation Index ETF
|
ZFIN
|
BMO MSCI Genomic Innovation Index ETF
|
ZGEN
|
BMO MSCI Innovation Index ETF
|
ZINN
|
BMO MSCI Next Gen Internet Innovation Index ETF
|
ZINT
|
BMO MSCI Tech & Industrial Innovation Index ETF
|
ZAUT
|
BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF
|
ZTIP
|
Bragg Gaming Group Inc.
|
BRAG
|
CI Munro Global Growth Equity Fund
|
CMGG
|
Cl Gold Bullion Fund
|
VALT
|
Evolve Cloud Computing Index Fund
|
DATA
|
Harvest Clean Energy ETF
|
HCLN
|
Harvest Travel & Leisure Index ETF
|
TRVL
|
HempFusion Wellness Inc.
|
CBD.U
|
Kits Eyecare Ltd.
|
KITS
|
MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc.
|
DRDR
|
Monarch Mining Corporation
|
GBAR
|
NVO
|
VIQ Solutions Inc.
|
VQS
|
Xebec Adsorption Inc.
|
XBC
TSX Venture Exchange
|
Issuer Name
|
Company Symbol
|
Compass Venture Inc.
|
CVI.P
|
Haw Capital 2 Corp.
|
HAW.P
|
Railtown Capital Corp.
|
RLT.P
|
Skylight Health Group Inc.
|
SHG
|
Summa Silver Corp.
|
SSVR
About TMX Group (TSX:X)
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group’s key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary , Vancouver and New York ), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore . For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .
