TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics – January 2021

- February 5th, 2021
novo resources

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for January 2021 . TSX welcomed 23 new issuers in January 2021 compared with 10 in the previous month and 24 in January 2020 . The new listings were 14 exchange traded funds, one closed end fund, two technology companies, one clean technology company, two consumer products …

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for January 2021 .

TSX welcomed 23 new issuers in January 2021 , compared with 10 in the previous month and 24 in January 2020 . The new listings were 14 exchange traded funds, one closed end fund, two technology companies, one clean technology company, two consumer products & services companies, one life sciences company and two mining companies. Total financings raised in January 2021 decreased 26% compared to the previous month, but increased 787% compared to January 2020 . The total number of financings in January 2021 was 63, compared with 53 the previous month and 44 in January 2020 .

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed five new issuers in January 2021 , compared with eight in the previous month and one in January 2020 . The new listings were three capital pool companies, one life sciences company and one mining company. Total financings raised in January 2021 decreased 9% compared to the previous month, but were up 79% compared to January 2020 . There were 173 financings in January 2021 , compared with 177 in the previous month and 140 in January 2020 .

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for January 2021 can be viewed at www.tmx.com .

Toronto Stock Exchange

January 2021

December 2020

January 2020

Issuers Listed

1,662

1,642

1,590

New Issuers Listed

23

10

24

IPOs

18

8

21

Graduates from TSXV

4

2

3

Issues Listed

2,319

2,293

2,236

IPO Financings Raised

$399,568,184

$339,028,246

$74,162,550

Secondary Financings Raised

$2,390,949,448

$3,479,516,201

$241,681,604

Supplemental Financings Raised

$55,827,062

$47,308,800

$4,950,408

Total Financings Raised

$2,846,344,694

$3,865,853,247

$320,794,562

Total Number of Financings

63

53

44

Market Cap Listed Issues

$3,400,209,926,420

$3,398,550,102,622

$3,245,387,151,336

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% change

New Issuers Listed

23

24

-4.2

IPOs

18

21

-14.3

Graduates from TSXV

4

3

+33.3

IPO Financings Raised

$399,568,184

$74,162,550

+438.8

Secondary Financings Raised

$2,390,949,448

$241,681,604

+889.3

Supplemental Financings Raised

$55,827,062

$4,950,408

+1,027.7

Total Financings Raised

$2,846,344,694

$320,794,562

+787.3

Total Number of Financings

63

44

+43.2

Market Cap Listed Issues

$3,400,209,926,420

$3,245,387,151,336

+4.8

TSX Venture Exchange **

January 2021

December 2020

January 2020

Issuers Listed

1,888

1,889

1,933

New Issuers Listed

5

8

1

IPOs

3

5

1

Graduates to TSX

4

2

3

Issues Listed

1,975

1,974

2,016

IPO Financings Raised

$1,250,000

$12,042,642

$350,000

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$279,256,485

$370,556,898

$201,035,636

Supplemental Financings Raised

$590,405,149

$576,022,238

$284,224,897

Total Financings Raised

$870,911,634

$958,621,778

$485,610,533

Total Number of Financings

173

177

140

Market Cap Listed Issues

$81,859,216,266

$78,362,951,154

$46,190,840,629

Year-to-date Statistics

2021

2020

% Change

New Issuers Listed

5

1

+400.0

IPOs

3

1

+200.0

Graduates to TSX

4

3

+33.3

IPO Financings Raised

$1,250,000

$350,000

+257.1

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$279,256,485

$201,035,636

+38.9

Supplemental Financings Raised

$590,405,149

$284,224,897

+107.7

Total Financings Raised

$870,911,634

$485,610,533

+79.3

Total Number of Financings

173

140

+23.6

Market Cap Listed Issues

$81,859,216,266

$46,190,840,629

+77.2

Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1)     Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a  treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during January 2021 :

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

Accelerate OneChoice Alternative Portfolio ETF

ONEC

Bitcoin Trust

BITC.UN & BITC.U

BMO Clean Energy Index ETF

ZCLN

BMO Covered Call Technology ETF

ZWT

BMO MSCI Fintech Innovation Index ETF

ZFIN

BMO MSCI Genomic Innovation Index ETF

ZGEN

BMO MSCI Innovation Index ETF

ZINN

BMO MSCI Next Gen Internet Innovation Index ETF

ZINT

BMO MSCI Tech & Industrial Innovation Index ETF

ZAUT

BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF

ZTIP

Bragg Gaming Group Inc.

BRAG

CI Munro Global Growth Equity Fund

CMGG

Cl Gold Bullion Fund

VALT

Evolve Cloud Computing Index Fund

DATA

Harvest Clean Energy ETF

HCLN

Harvest Travel & Leisure Index ETF

TRVL

HempFusion Wellness Inc.

CBD.U

Kits Eyecare Ltd.

KITS

MCI Onehealth Technologies Inc.

DRDR

Monarch Mining Corporation

GBAR

Novo Resources Corp.

NVO

VIQ Solutions Inc.

VQS

Xebec Adsorption Inc.

XBC

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

Compass Venture Inc.

CVI.P

Haw Capital 2 Corp.

HAW.P

Railtown Capital Corp.

RLT.P

Skylight Health Group Inc.

SHG

Summa Silver Corp.

SSVR

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group’s key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange , TSX Venture Exchange , TSX Alpha Exchange , The Canadian Depository for Securities , Montréal Exchange , Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation , and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary , Vancouver and New York ), as well as in key international markets including London and Singapore . For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com . Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup .

Largest Producers of Gold by Country

