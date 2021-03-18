OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Prosper Gold Corp (TSX-V: PGX; OTCQX: PGXFF), a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on discovery-stage gold properties, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Prosper Gold Corp upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Prosper Gold Corp begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “PGXFF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“By trading on OTCQX we have succeeded in making Prosper Gold shares more accessible to an even broader range of investors,” stated Peter Bernier , President & CEO. “This important milestone will strengthen our U.S. and global shareholder base and increase liquidity to the benefit of all investors.”

B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About Prosper Gold Corp

Prosper Gold is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on discovery-stage gold properties. The Company is well-capitalized, has a tight share structure and is led by a proven management team with a track record of success. Prosper Gold is currently concentrating on its flagship Golden Sidewalk Project.

The Golden Sidewalk is a district-scale gold exploration project covering over 160 square kilometres of contiguous mineral claims and mining leases (see the Company’s Aug. 10 , Sept. 8 , and Sept. 15, 2020 news releases for details) in the western Birch-Uchi Greenstone Belt, approximately 60 km east of Red Lake, Ontario . The vehicle-accessible project straddles 12 kilometres of the Balmer Assemblage – Narrow Lake Assemblage unconformity, a regional-scale feature that has been the Red Lake exploration guide, but which has seen limited exploration in the project area. The recently identified “Golden Corridor” lies immediately north of the unconformity in the western portion of the property and is characterized as a highly prospective, greater than 5-kilometre trend of coincident favourable magnetic and resistivity lineaments supported by highly anomalous gold-in-till samples covering 3.3 by 0.5 kilometres.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

