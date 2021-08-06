Gold

Investing News
.

Novo to Present at Upcoming Webinars

- August 6th, 2021
novo resources

Novo Resources Corp. is pleased to announce that senior management will provide an operational and exploration update from the Nullagine gold project and the Pilbara region in Western Australia at the following upcoming webinars: Focus Communications & Cory Fleck Monday, August 9 @ 1pm PST 4pm EST John Tumazos Very Independent Research Metals Conference Tuesday, August 10 @ 530am PST 830am EST Participants are …

Novo Resources Corp. ( “Novo” or the “Company” ) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to announce that senior management will provide an operational and exploration update from the Nullagine gold project and the Pilbara region in Western Australia at the following upcoming webinars:

Focus Communications & Cory Fleck (KE Report)
Monday, August 9 @ 1pm PST / 4pm EST (Tuesday, August 10 @ 4am AWST)

To register and attend the webinar, please use the following link:
https://event.webinarjam.com/channel/NOVO

John Tumazos Very Independent Research Metals Conference
Tuesday, August 10 @ 530am PST / 830am EST (Tuesday, August 10 @ 830pm AWST)

To register and attend the webinar, please use the following link:
https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/4975841383685650702

Participants are encouraged to submit any questions for management of the Company prior to the events by emailing leo@novoresources.com .

About Novo

Novo is commissioning its flagship Beatons Creek gold project while exploring and developing its prospective land package covering approximately 14,000 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition to the Company’s primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its shareholders. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Novo Resources Corp.

Quinton Hennigh

Quinton Hennigh

Non-Executive Co-Chairman


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Request an Investor Kit:

Novo Resources

By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from Novo Resources using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Related posts

Gold Forecast 2021: Gold Juniors Primed for Growth
Novo Resources: Exploring and Developing Gold Properties in Australia’s Pilbara Region
Novo Sees Possibility for Significant Growth at Beatons Creek
Largest Producers of Gold by Country

Tags

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

×