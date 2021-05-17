Newmont Completes Acquisition of GT Gold

Enhances World-Class Portfolio with Assets in Highly Sought-After Golden Triangle Newmont Corporation announced the completion of the acquisition of GT Gold Corp. through which Newmont acquired the remaining 85.1% of common shares of GT Gold not already owned by the Company. “With the acquisition of GT Gold and the Tatogga project in the highly sought-after Golden Triangle district of British Columbia, Canada, …

Enhances World-Class Portfolio with Assets in Highly Sought-After Golden Triangle

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM, TSX:NGT) announced the completion of the acquisition of GT Gold Corp. (TSX-V:GTT) through which Newmont acquired the remaining 85.1% of common shares of GT Gold not already owned by the Company.

“With the acquisition of GT Gold and the Tatogga project in the highly sought-after Golden Triangle district of British Columbia, Canada, Newmont continues to strengthen our world-class portfolio,” said Newmont President and CEO Tom Palmer. “We look forward to continuing to build a respectful and meaningful relationship with the Tahltan Nation, including the community of Iskut. The relationships we have with Indigenous communities, First Nations and host communities are critical to the way we operate. We will partner with the Tahltan Nation at all levels, and with the Government of British Columbia to ensure a shared path forward as the Company understands and acknowledges that Tahltan consent is necessary for advancing the Tatogga project.”

The acquisition includes the Tatogga project, comprised primarily of the Saddle North deposit, which has the potential to contribute future significant gold and copper annual production. There are also further exploration opportunities beyond the known deposits at Saddle North within the land package. The Tatogga project adds to Newmont’s existing interest in the prospective Golden Triangle through the company’s 50 percent ownership in the Galore Creek project.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world’s leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company’s world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont’s sustainability strategy and initiatives, visit us at www.newmont.com .

Legal Cautionary Statement:

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors provided for under such sections. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by terminology such as “will” or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements used herein may include, without limitation, expectations regarding mineral project development and production potential, exploration opportunities and project pipeline development. Where the Company expresses an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by the “forward-looking statements. As such, no guarantees can be made with respect to future performance or development of any mineral project. For more discussion of risks and other factors that might impact future looking statements, see the Company’s 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading “Risk Factors”, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available on the SEC website or www.newmont.com , as well as the Company’s other SEC filings. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any “forward-looking statement,” including, without limitation, outlook, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued “forward-looking statement” constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on “forward-looking statements” is at investors’ own risk.

